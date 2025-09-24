Daios Cove, Crete, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's all about living your best life at luxurious Daios Cove: a sophisticated resort with exceptional style, an exclusive East Crete location and quite possibly the largest and most comprehensive spa in all of Greece

Location

If location is everything, this property scores an instant 10/10 for its position on a dramatic, essentially private Cretan cove. It's an hour's drive from Heraklion airport and 15 minutes from Agios Nikolaos, the nearest town (hire a car or reserve private transfers to get here). There's nothing of note in the immediate vicinity, but that just means fewer distractions for a guilt-free, fly-and-flop sunshine holiday.

The vibe

open image in gallery Rooms and restaurants cascade down the slope to the beach at Daios Cove ( Daios Cove )

You'll appreciate Daios Cove's wow-factor even before you check in: from the belvedere above reception, the view across the huge swimming pool and Prussian blue bay is a stunner. The architecture makes liberal use of local stone blocks, helping the resort to blend into its hillside setting. The main building's Asian aesthetics (stained wood, tropical plantings, lofty dimensions, ceiling fans) pair with original art, contemporary furniture and acres of coloured marble. From here, the rooms and restaurants descend in tiers to the lounger-packed beach.

Service

It's hard to maintain great service in a 284-room hotel, but the team here manages it with a tone that's professional yet laid-back. Particular praise goes to the restaurant staff, who always ensure that you're seated at the best available table. The team at the spa also shine for their helpfulness, warm welcome and skilled execution of treatments and therapies.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Some 160 rooms have a private pool, ideal for a secluded stay ( Daios Cove )

Around 160 of the rooms, suites and villas have their own pool (the perfect respite should the beach or communal pools feel crowded). All units have outside space and sea views, including the larger-than-average, entry-level deluxe seaview rooms at the property's higher elevations. A sandy colour scheme with sea-blue accents reflects the cove’s natural shades and is enhanced by quality furnishings, fabrics and fittings. Marble-wrapped bathrooms feature local Olivia Thinks products, separate tubs and walk-in showers. Hydration stations are being phased in for single-use-packaging-free filtered water.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Cretan cuisine can be tasted at Taverna restaurant, which overlooks the cove ( Daios Cove )

This is where Daios Cove really shines. Though standard rooms are sold on half-board basis, every category upwards from junior suites offers Residence Club benefits spanning full-board, drinks and 24/7 room service. Highlights among the six restaurants include buffet-style Pangea (breakfast and dinner), inventive Cretan cuisine at Taverna (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and adults-only, dinner-only RHO. Whichever you choose, expect quality ingredients and very high standards. Don't miss drinks at the Crystal Room bar, whose back-lit, white-marble centrepiece is stunning.

Facilities

open image in gallery Daios Cove has an extraordinarily large 2,500-square-metre, guests-only spa ( Daios Cove )

The resort's showpiece attraction is its 60-metre swimming pool tiled with beautiful, petrol-green marble, which appears to hang above the sandy cove. Equally alluring is the 2,500-square-metre, guests-only Kepos spa staffed by doctors, dieticians and a squadron of exceptional therapists. With a wellness offering that includes vitamin infusions, cortisone-lowering cryotherapy and immunity-boosting hyperbaric oxygen treatment (not to mention an outstanding gym), it's by far the best on the island.

Disability access

There are five wheelchair accessible rooms, plus buggies, lifts, ramps and even a funicular to reach everywhere but the beach.

Pet policy

Smaller pets are welcome in villas but not elsewhere in the resort.

Check in/check out

Check in; 3pm, check out; 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There's a kids' club and crèche, and special menus throughout (including the buffet).

At a glance

open image in gallery Rooms are positioned to look over the sea ( Daios Cove )

Best thing: Even with so many guests, Daios Cove feels thrillingly exclusive.

Perfect for: Sophisticated couples and families who don't require loud evening entertainment.

Not right for: Those keen on touring Crete: the hotel is so lovely you won't want to leave.

Instagram from: The belvedere (go early afternoon to get the best light).

Address: Vathi, 72100, Crete

Phone: +302841888019

Website: www.daioscovecrete.com

