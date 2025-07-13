Lindian Village All-Inclusive Resort, Rhodes hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucked away on the wilder, southern side of Rhodes, Lindian Village All-Inclusive Resort is a sprawling, family-friendly oasis that offers a relaxing break for all ages

Location

Lindian Village All-Inclusive Resort is on the east coast of Rhodes, some 13km from the town of Lindos, famed for its Acropolis and picturesque sandy beach. It is about an hour from the Rhodes airport (60km) and the famous Unesco World Heritage Rhodes old town. The hotel is in a rural setting, with a handful of tavernas and shops dotted around, but not much else. If you are in the mood for a resort holiday where you mainly enjoy the facilities at the hotel, this is your place.

The vibe

Rustic, minimal and chic – the resort is low key and casual. A babbling stream with waterfalls runs through the centre of the resort, which is, as the name suggests, a village of rooms, restaurants, bars and shops. The swimming area is large, with three pools of varying depths surrounded by a wealth of sun loungers. Beyond that is the private beach, which is pebbly and, in all honesty, could do with a bit of care.

Part of the Hilton Curio Collection, the hotel was opened in the nineties but has been extended over the years. For 2025, Lindian Village has gone all-inclusive for the first time.

open image in gallery By the pool at the Lindian Village All-Inclusive Resort ( Lizzie Edmonds )

The service

The faultless staff are friendly, helpful and welcoming. The main restaurant team led by Maria were accommodating to the challenges of dining with youngsters. My daughter requested fish fingers for lunch and dinner every day for a week – and her (off menu!) demands were always met with warmth and grace. Elpida at guest relations was a total superstar, with no request too small.

Bed and bath

There are 188 rooms and suites across four categories. At the top is Ottoman, then River Passage, Bohemian and finally Mediterraneo or Standard. There is an impressive variety of room options, especially for families. Many offer the ability to section-off bedrooms or sleeping areas. All of the Standard rooms are large enough to comfortably fit a cot and the Standard family rooms also have a pull-out bed.

Every room features outdoor space, be it an expansive patio with hot tub or a simple sea-view balcony. Inside, you’ll find amenities such as Nespresso machines and 32-inch TVs.

Bathrooms come with at least a rainfall shower, or a shower and a separate bath. You’ll also find fluffy robes, slippers and Hei Poa or Codage toiletries across the board.

We did have some issues with our room. The water often ran quite brown, and hot water was hit and miss. The hotel had been open just a week when we visited, so hopefully this was just teething issues.

open image in gallery Rooms are minimal and chic with perks such as Nespresso machines ( Lindian Village Resort )

Food and drink

Estia is the main restaurant, which is where the hotel’s all-inclusive buffet-style breakfast, lunch and dinner is served. The food is fine. It isn’t ground-breaking - but you won’t go hungry and there is something for everyone at every sitting.

Then you have the more specialised restaurants, which you can visit once a week per booking. Era Ora is the Italian trattoria which offers crowd-pleasing classics. It serves a lovely carbonara and fabulous carpaccio. Niku is the resort’s not-particularly-authentic but tasty Japanese restaurant, set in a beautiful spot overlooking the river. Finally, there is the Alas Ouzeri with a classic Rhodes-inspired menu.

open image in gallery Estia, pictured, is the hotel’s main restaurant ( Lindian Village Resort )

Facilities

Lindian Village has two kids’ clubs: a creche for children aged 4 months to 3 years and the Waves Kids Club for 4 to 12-year-olds. The latter is free, but the creche costs 40 Euros for one, and 60 Euros for two sessions a day per child. Both are open for two sessions: 10am-1pm or 3-6pm.

Siiri and Amparo, the two childcare professionals tasked with looking after my rascals, made the holiday for them. My daughter begged to go to kids club every day, which meant we could actually relax and enjoy our holiday.

On the topic of relaxation, there is the Calli Spa offering a small but perfectly formed menu of treatments from facials to manicures and waxing. Both the aromatherapy and the deep tissue massages were excellent. This is as well as the large pool area and private beach.

open image in gallery The Kids’ Club at Lindian Village ( Lindian Village All Inclusive Resort )

Accessibility

There are five adapted rooms, plus the grounds are on flat land with some ramp access.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family friendly?

Yes. As well as a number of family-friendly room options and kids’ club, babysitting services are provided for €15 an hour.

At a glance

Best thing: Excellent rooms for families and a wonderful kids club

Perfect for: Families seeking an easy, fly-and-flop break

Not right for: People looking to immerse themselves in Rhodes’ culture

Instagram from: The main square at sunset

Address: Lardos Beach, 85 109, Rhodes, Greece

Phone: +30 22440 35900

Website: lindianvillage.gr

