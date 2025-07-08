Grace Mykonos, Greece, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This intimate and luxurious boutique hotel, perched on a hillside overlooking Agios Stefanos beach, is for those searching for tranquillity away from the bustle of Mykonos town

Location

With just 32 rooms and a great location five minutes’ walk from the no-frills Agios Stefanos beach, this is a great boutique choice for the area. The beach is small, yet rivals the more popular shores in the southern part of the island. The hillside is dotted with several hotels and guest houses, and there are a few tavernas and restaurants within walking distance. Mykonos town is a five-minute drive, while the airport is only 15 minutes away by car, making it easy to get around to all of the key sights either by hire car, taxi or bus. Ferries to other islands depart from the nearby New Port.

The vibe

Grace Mykonos feels like a sensory retreat. It features contemporary interiors painted in hues of Cycladic white, creating a tranquil atmosphere, while a calming sandalwood scent fills the entire property. Plus, its size means that it isn’t overrun with other guests, and the overall vibe forces you to slow down and embrace the peaceful sounds of the waves nearby. Relaxing music is played by the pool, which is situated on the third level of the hotel, surrounded by a range of comfortable wooden loungers and beds (from where you can eat lunch if you fancy). This is not a hotel for partygoers, but rather for those on a more relaxed schedule.

Service

Service is exemplary. On arrival, you are given cold towels and a glass of water, and there is always a member of staff on hand who is chatty and knowledgeable.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms at Grace Mykonos are calming sanctuary-like spaces ( Nikiforos Stamenis )

All 32 rooms are individually dressed and feature white linens, grey interiors and minimalist decor. Room categories range from a deluxe room with a sea view to suites featuring private plunge pools and terraces that can accommodate up to four guests. King sized beds are delightfully comfortable with rattan headboards and grey upholstery. Bathrooms – mainly walk-in rainfall-style shower heads – are done out in grey granite and are equipped with a range of body washes and creams.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Poolside restaurant Anama has great views and a menu of elevated Greek dishes ( Nikiforos Stamenis )

Breakfast includes a classic continental option with luxury additions, such as avocado on toast and poached eggs with smoked salmon, as well as a range of crepes and pastries. There are no restrictions on eating times, meaning you can have a leisurely lunch from the all-day menu from the hotel’s poolside restaurant, Anama, whenever you fancy. For dinner at the restaurant, showstoppers on the menu included crispy baked feta with succulent sun-dried figs and sesame, the stuffed vegetable risotto and crispy ladopita bread dipped in tzatziki. As for drinks, there is a small bar inside Anama restaurant offering a long list of wines and cocktails, which are all available on room service if you want to order one from your private terrace.

Facilities

The ground floor is home to a small spa, which offers knot-chasing massage therapies, moisturising facial treatments and detoxifying body scrub rituals. Anama restaurant has outdoor and covered seating, allowing you to soak up the sun or cool off during mealtimes. The sunlounger area, which has an infinity glass balcony, has breathtaking views of the sea and the wider landscape of the island in the distance. The pool is more for dipping than swimming due to its shallow depth, but it makes for the perfect place to cool off during hot weather.

open image in gallery The spa offers the usual therapies as well as detoxifying body scrub rituals ( Nikiforos Stamenis )

Accessibility

There are two rooms on the ground floor which are designed for guests who use a wheelchair.

Pet policy

One dog is allowed per room, with a maximum weight of 8kg. There is a non-refundable deep cleaning fee of €100 per stay. They must be well-behaved and are not allowed in the restaurant, bar, spa or the pool area.

Check in/check out?

Check in is from 3pm; check-out time is 11am

Family-friendly?

Yes, some rooms and suites can sleep up to four people. While the hotel generally has more of a couples and groups-of-friends vibe, several families with young and older children were there during my stay.

At a glance

Best thing: The view of the beach (and luxurious king size beds)

Perfect for: Couples looking for a romantic retreat at a beautiful boutique location

Not right for: Big families with young children

Instagram from: The private pool in the Grace Suite

Address: Ágios Stéfanos, 846 00 Mykonos, Greece

Phone: 00 30 228 9020 000

Website: gracemykonos.com

