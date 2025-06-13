Kimpton Virgilio, Mexico City hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A boutique bolthole with a relaxed vibe in a swanky district of Mexico City, set back from the hustle and bustle and ideal for little R&R

Location

The Kimpton Virgilio is located in the buzzy and bougie Polanco, one of Mexico City’s more upmarket neighbourhoods. In this city, space is at a premium, and the hotel’s white building stands atop a slim city block comprising a selection of packed restaurants. It also faces Nobu’s impressive façade, and neighbouring streets lined with stores touting Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Foodies flock to Polanco for its restaurant offering – a mix of Michelin fusion food and traditional Mexican classics. Just minutes from the hotel, you’ll find the city’s best pibil (Yucatec Mayan slow-roasted pork dish) at Turix, served on plastic plates and eaten by hand in the middle of the pavement. Night or day, it’s a must.

Ideally located for shopping, bars and top-notch places to eat, Polanco is also home to art museums, aquariums and parks that offer great opportunities for people watching. Expect live music, miniature sailboats on the ponds and a lot of dog walkers.

open image in gallery The minimalist interiors provide a sense of calm within the frenetic city ( IHG Hotels )

The vibe

CDMX is a city that fizzes with energy, yet inside the hotel, the atmosphere is peaceful. I’ve stayed at Kimpton Fitzroy in London and Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, and the vibe is much the same – a sanctuary, away from the madness of the outside world.

Of course, the decor is decidedly different at the Mexican iteration of this establishment. The building is a 1940s Art Deco-inspired apartment complex, transformed into a chic modern hotel. The original open patio that apartments once looked out onto has become a gorgeous glass-covered atrium serving as the main restaurant, and Mid-Century design details can be seen everywhere.

The Kimpton Virgilio is also compact, with 48 rooms and a small rooftop bar complete with a miniature open-air lap pool. Special attention has been paid to the art on the walls, the placement of indoor plants – of which there are many – and furniture made by Mexican artisans. It’s an undoubtedly cool place to grab a drink, even if you’re not staying the night. If you’re not a guest, you can access the roof and use the pool for the day for around £30.

For guests, the hotel hosts an evening social hour in the atrium, offering the opportunity to mingle with other guests.

Service

The service at the Kimpton Virgilio is impeccable, though you might struggle to get a quick answer from the Whatsapp concierge channel – your best bet is speaking directly with any of the friendly, helpful staff. On arrival you’ll, you’ll find little touches like a handwritten welcome note and a sweet snack. On the rare occasion that it does rain in Mexico City, there’ll be someone on hand with an umbrella or waiting to call you a cab. With fewer guests at a boutique-style hotel like this one, you feel taken care of.

Bed and bath

Expect immaculate rooms with crisp white sheets and mid-century inspired furniture. There are homely touches like coffee table books, magazines in the drawers and an incredibly well-stocked mini bar, but most of the rooms are decked out in simple white and grey, which lends them a minimalist vibe.

The bathrooms are large, situated behind sliding doors with tiled walls and double marble sinks. Products are sustainable, and the water pressure is satisfying.

A slim balcony provided the opportunity to enjoy a morning coffee while listening to chatter from the street below. Several balconies circle the white curved building, and while they don’t offer much of a view as Mexico City is a dense sprawl of trees, buildings and billboards, soaking up the sunshine there is a lovely way to start the day, especially with the sound of live music drifting upwards.

open image in gallery The foos is one of the highlights of any stay at the Kimpton Virgilio, Mexico City ( IHG Hotels )

Food and drink

Pepe Mesa Español, the hotel's first-floor restaurant, offers considered Mexican-Spanish fusion dishes such as tapas, calamari, succulent fish mains and stewed pork with rice that are impeccably presented. A well-stocked bar separates a cosy collection of tables from the atrium, where guests can enjoy dinner and cocktails surrounded by greenery. Breakfast is served in the lush atrium with acai and yoghurt bowls alongside eggs, pastries, smoothies and coffee on the à la carte menu. La Caña, the hotel’s rooftop bar is where the real action happens. Up here, you’ll find a large cocktail list and a Mexican/Peruvian menu of small plates, soundtracked by a live DJ.

Facilities

A boutique hotel with fewer than 100 rooms, the Kimpton Virgilio offers miniature versions of classic hotel amenities. There’s a small gym and a mini rooftop pool surrounded by a cute rooftop. There are a few free morning yoga classes on offer for guests during the week too – just take the yoga mat from your room up to the roof. For those who simply want to relax, there’s a morning coffee and tea service and an afternoon social hour in the atrium. And for those who want to get out and see the sights, there are bikes available to loan and umbrellas for days when rain looks likely. There’s also free wifi throughout the hotel.

Disability access

With lifts from the ground floor up to the roof, there’s access to every floor of the hotel for wheelchair users. However, the corridors are slim so bear this in mind when booking.

open image in gallery The hotel is filled with plants and lovely spaces to relax with a coffee or a cocktail ( IHG Hotels )

Pet Policy

Pets are more than welcome at this hotel, and Mexico City in general is a very dog-friendly city. I checked in to find a dog bed, a doggy dinner, hotel-branded accessories and a personally addressed welcome note for my pup. Every time you stay at a Kimpton hotel, you get access to a free month of Wag! Premium for dog sitting, activities and veterinary care too.

Check in/check out

Check in 4pm, check out 12 noon.

Family friendly?

All Kimpton hotels offer a ‘kids’ program’. This branch seemed mainly catered to adults and business travellers, but there's no reason you couldn’t stay with your family. The room I stayed in offered two double beds and plenty of room for a cot, too.

At a glance

Best thing: The area offers brilliant food and drink options on your doorstep.

Worst thing: The rooftop yoga was quite popular and felt a little chaotic.

Right for: City slickers looking for a home from home.

Not right for: Large groups.

Instagram from: The rooftop with a cocktail in your hand.

ihg.com

Anatole France 79, Polanco, Mexico City

