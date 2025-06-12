Solo female traveler reveals why Mexico is great for visiting alone (though there is a city she won’t return to)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There's no denying that Mexico has a crime problem — its murder rate is three times higher than America’s, for example. But one travel expert says that behind the headlines is a country with plenty to offer female travelers whether they're alone or with companions.

Sam Saenz, who lives in Florida, has spent a huge amount of time in Mexico and tells The Independent that she is "fascinated by the country", having had joyously memorable experiences there with friends and on solo adventures in places that include Mexico City, the resort town of Puerto Vallarta and the Teotihuacan ruins.

However, the 38-year-old, who runs travel blog eatwelladventureoften, admits that solo women vacationers do need "street smarts" to stay out of trouble and admits there is one place she'll never return to.

The content creator explains: "Mexico can be a dangerous vacation destination for solo female travelers if they do not have street smarts or if they act like the stereotypical obnoxious tourist.

"There are some parts of Mexico, like any country, that aren't safe for solo female traveling. For example, there are parts of Miami I would not go by myself and I lived there for four years."

open image in gallery Travel blogger Sam Saenz is a huge fan of solo travel in Mexico, a country she tells The Independent she's "fascinated by". She's pictured here on Isla Mujeres ( Sam Saenz/eatwelladventureoften )

Sam takes precautions such as sharing her Google location and trip details with multiple friends and family and staying in hotels rather than Airbnbs.

She explains: "With hotels there's an added layer of security. There's often only one entry point, unlike an Airbnb, which can have multiple. There are also lots of people around, so if you need help there are people to ask. If something goes wrong, the hotel staff are more likely to find out faster than if you're staying at an Airbnb, isolated.

"Also, you can get local recommendations from the hotel staff. I also think hotels are cheaper now than Airbnbs, so that is another benefit."

Sam's first international solo trip was to Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

And this 2016 vacation was a huge confidence booster.

open image in gallery Sam recalls being 'two pina coladas deep on Isla Mujeres on a rope swing over the water and feeling so happy and free'. Pictured is the island's Garrafon Natural Reef Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sam tells The Independent: "I was kind of lonely on this trip. I also didn't feel as comfortable as I do now, being a more seasoned traveler.

"So the first day I didn't explore the town as I was intimidated to be out alone in Mexico.

"However, I ended up making friends with another woman who was solo traveling and we explored the next day together, so that was fun and memorable, just because I feel like you can make fast friends solo traveling."

Sam had a similarly happy experience on a cruise.

She said: "I also had people kind of adopt me on a cruise from Florida to California back in 2023.

open image in gallery Sam describes Puerto Vallarta (pictured) as 'extremely solo-traveler friendly' ( Getty Images )

"I got adopted by a group and it was awesome, because I could have as much or as little solo interaction as I wanted.

"If I wanted to, I could hang at the pool all day by myself then have dinner with the group.

"I ended up staying at a condo in Puerto Vallarta, a resort town on Mexico's Pacific coast, that belonged to a couple in the group. So, I think you are more likely to make connections when you are solo traveling."

Asked to name her favorite spots in Mexico and Sam is quick to sing the praises of Mexico City.

Read more: How to do all-inclusive Mexico like a pro

She says: "I'm always down to return to Mexico City. I love the vibe of the city. The food is incredible, the people-watching is incredible, the art and culture is great. I mean, there are something like 150 museums and art galleries.

"In 2016, I went on a Bumble date and on the date, we booked flights to Mexico City for literally six hours later and spent an entire weekend there exploring. It was definitely one of the greatest memories of my life. So romantic and exciting. I wrote a book based on this adventure and I am hoping to publish it in the next year.

open image in gallery 'I'm always down to return to Mexico City — I love the vibe,' says Sam. Pictured is a view across the city to volcano Popocatépetl ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Teotihuacan ruins are 'mindblowing', says Sam ( Sam Saenz/eatwelladventureoften )

"When I went, everyone asked me why I was going there and told me it was dangerous — and now several people on my social media have since made the trip after seeing my experiences and pictures."

Other Mexico highlights for Sam include experiencing the Unesco-listed Teotihuacan ruins, which she describes as "mindblowing"; being "two pina coladas deep on Isla Mujeres on a rope swing over the water and feeling so happy and free"; going across the "amazing" Jorullo suspension bridge in an all-terrain vehicle; and visiting the aforementioned Puerto Vallarta, which she describes as "extremely solo-traveler friendly".

She adds: "I wouldn't be quick to tell people in Puerto Vallarta you're alone, but I went all over the city and took tours and felt very safe. People are also very welcoming there, so I think it helps."

One place she isn't keen to return to, however, is the city of Oaxaca [wuh haa kuh].

open image in gallery Sam crossing the 'amazing' Jorullo suspension bridge, near Puerto Vallarta, in an all-terrain vehicle ( Sam Saenz/eatwelladventureoften )

open image in gallery Sam took this picture at a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta ( Sam Saenz/eatwelladventureoften )

Sam, who was born in Texas, explains: "I don't think I would go to Oaxaca as a solo female traveler. I went with my business partner who was female and we just didn't feel that welcome in the city.

"I didn't feel unsafe, but I definitely didn't feel welcome and I hate to say that. I think Oaxaca has an incredible food scene and unique culture."

For anyone who is hovering over the "book" button for a solo trip to Mexico but is feeling nervous about going, Sam says: "If you've done your research, then FIBI. That's short for 'f*** it, book it'. Usually, taking the first step by booking your trip helps everything else come together, and the fear becomes excitement.

open image in gallery For anyone nervous about going to Mexico, Sam says: 'If you've done your research, then FIBI. That's short for 'f*** it, book it'. Sam is pictured here at the Teotihuacan pyramids ( Sam Saenz/eatwelladventureoften )

"Just don't forget the seaweed. Many people don't know about sargassum [a brown tropical seaweed] and how it affects different regions of Mexico at different levels of intensity until after they get to their destination."

For those who are particularly jittery, Sam recommends a cruise.

She remarks: "I think a cruise is good for those looking to ease into solo travel and/or see different parts of Mexico — and it's a good way to experience Mexico safely."

You can find Sam on TikTok here - eatwelladventureoften.