"There's no stress over what to pack or wear — less is more, really."

Linda Weber is the President of the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR), and is telling The Independent about perhaps one of the more obvious benefits of a naked vacation.

But the 62-year-old, who has been visiting naturist resorts for the past 10 years, reveals that there are other, less observable plus points to a clothing-optional getaway (before covering some of the intriguing do's and don'ts, and rules for unwanted arousal).

She says: "There is something deeply freeing about being able to truly be yourself without judgment or pretence.

open image in gallery Linda has been visiting nudist resorts for the past 10 years ( Linda Weber )

"Naturism accepts all those who want to participate and the body-positive aspects counter the media's artificial expectation of what 'normal' bodies look like.

"We are all unique and there is no judgment."

Linda, who was elected AANR president mid-2024, adds that "it's a privilege to advocate for a philosophy that brings such peace, confidence and connection to so many people".

What first attracted her to naturist getaways?

Linda — who splits her time between California and Utah with her husband, Stan – reveals: "My husband discovered an advertisement for a Bare Necessities cruise, and the idea of traveling among like-minded individuals while exploring new countries was instantly appealing.

“I'll admit, I was curious — and a little apprehensive — about what it would be like to be on a ship full of nude people. But that first cruise in 2015 opened the door to years of unforgettable experiences."

Tempted to try a naturist vacation? You’d be joining a growing trend.

A pre-Pandemic Tripadvisor survey revealed that 45 percent of Americans would like to try a nude vacation, up from 31 percent the year before.

And while the AANR doesn't have data on the number of "room nights" occupied at its 200 or so affiliated resorts, it did conduct a snapshot study of nudism in Florida in 2017 that reveals the enormous economic contribution of nudism to the state.

According to the study, over two million nudist vacationers book into 34 nudist resorts every year, making the nudist industry in Florida worth a staggering $7.4 billion dollars.

Florida’s first officially sanctioned nude beach – Haulover Beach in Miami – makes around $980,000 a year in parking fees alone.

And the AANR points to the nude cruise industry as an indicator of how accepting of clothing-free vacations people are becoming – it's grown from one clothing-optional 500-passenger cruise liner in 1992 to a sector that accommodates between 15,000 and 30,000 "nakationers" annually.

So, where to begin?

Linda underscores that a resort is an "excellent place to start" because they have a "surprising" range of activities on offer — from tennis to volleyball and from yoga to karaoke — and a "safe and welcoming environment".

She continues: "One of the most comforting aspects of visiting a naturist resort is the sense of safety and privacy. Most US-based resorts conduct background checks and have rules to ensure proper behavior.

"Nude beaches are also wonderful, but since they're public, not everyone there may share naturist values. Once you're comfortable, beaches can be a great supplement to your resort experiences.

"For first-time visitors, doing a bit of research is essential. Make sure you're choosing a clothing-optional resort rather than a lifestyle resort if your focus is naturism.

open image in gallery ‘There is something deeply freeing about being able to truly be yourself without judgment or pretence,’ says Linda ( Linda Weber )

"Look for affiliations with organizations like AANR, The Naturist Society Foundation (TNSF), or INF-FNI in Canada and Mexico."

And once there, don't be afraid to ask questions, stresses Linda.

She says: "When first-timers anticipate their trip, they often build up this expectation that everyone will know they are first-timers and their minds often come up with scenarios when the opposite is true.

"Naturists are a friendly lot and you will be welcomed. First-timers don't ask questions out of fear when the front desk or fellow naturists would be glad to allay any fears they have."

To save time at reception, Linda points out that reputable resorts post rules and guidelines online, and graciously reveals a few etiquette do's and don'ts to The Independent, regardless.

open image in gallery Should men experience an unwanted erection, they should ‘discreetly roll over or enter the pool’, Linda reveals ( Linda Weber )

She says: "Resorts have clear hygiene guidelines, like always sitting on a towel and no bathing suits in pools and spas.

"These standards ensure that everyone respects the shared environment and each other.

"Erections, while natural, are expected to be addressed respectfully in naturist settings.

"If one occurs, the appropriate response is to discreetly roll over or enter the pool."

Exhibitionist behavior is an absolute no-no.

Ready to take the plunge? You could always follow in Linda's footsteps and try one of her favorite resorts.

She says: "I've visited some incredible clothing-optional clubs across the US and Mexico, including Playa Sonrisa in Xcalak, Quintana Roo; Lake Como and Cypress Cove in Florida; Oaklake Trails in Oklahoma; Mira Vista and Shangri-La Ranch in Arizona; and Glen Eden and Laguna Del Sol in California.

"Thanks to the American Association for Nude Recreation, there are many more resorts I hope to explore."

Visit AANR for more information.