Memorial Day sales 2025: Best deals to expect

It might feel like a long way off, but the first three-day weekend of the summer is fast approaching, which means one thing: the anticipated Memorial Day sales.

Observed each year on the last Monday of May, this year’s federal holiday takes place on Monday, May 26, and promises impressive savings on gadgets, mattresses, TVs, and more from tried and tested brands, such as Saatva and Apple.

If last year’s Memorial Day sales are anything to go by, we can expect steep price drops, with retailers such as Amazon, Net-a-Porter, Walmart, and Target all taking part. So, it’s worth getting your wishlist ready now.

As someone who has covered sales events for more years than I care to admit, it’s safe to say I know how to find a deal that is (and is not) worth your money. So, in a bid to help you prepare, I’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Memorial Day sales, including some of the best deals you can shop now.

When do Memorial Day sales start in 2025?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, but the weekend runs from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Deals are expected to start as early as May 1 and ramp up as the holiday gets closer. It’s one of the best times to save on mattresses, electronics, grills, and gadgets, so you don’t want to miss out.

What were the best deals last year?

There were huge savings across the board. Where tech is concerned, the Amazon Fire TV Stick ($49.99, Amazon.com) was reduced by 40 percent to $29.99, while Apple Watches also saw a price drop of around 15 percent (speaking of, I’ve spotted a saving on the latest model below).

Dyson also got involved in the Memorial Day sales. Last year you could’ve saved yourself up to $200 on its purifier cool fan (was $429.99, now $349.85, Amazon.com). As for the brand’s hair styling tools, these were also reduced.

Elsewhere, the holiday weekend proved the perfect time to buy a new appliance, with savings on big appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, as well as air fryers, including Ninja’s 4QT air fryer (was $89, now $69, Walmart.com).

Saatva, Purple, and Casper were among some of the big mattress brands to offer savings over the Memorial Day weekend. Saatva, for example, offered savings of up to 15 percent.

Of course, Target took part last year, offering savings on appliances, cookware, electronics, clothing, and beauty.

Deals to expect this year

Last year’s deals provide a good insight into what we can expect from the Memorial Day sales in 2025. I predict that Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Walmart, and Home Depot will all offer impressive discounts on everything from electronics to appliances, and even beauty products – I’ll be stocking up on CeraVe and Olaplex.

As soon as I hear news from shops and brands taking part, I’ll update this page with information.

Best deals to shop now

Apple Watch series 10: Was $399, now $299, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

You can currently save $100 on the latest Apple Watch, which launched in September last year. Should you need any persuasion to invest, The Independent’s tech critic called it “the best Apple Watch yet”. He was impressed by the “subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist, and above all, great health features”. Now at its lowest-ever price, it’s the perfect time to buy.

Saatva classic bundle, queen: Was $2,848, now $2,412, Saatva.com

open image in gallery ( Saatva )

I recently reviewed the Saatva classic mattress and was very impressed by its support and comfort levels, awarding it four and a half stars (out of five) – it really did deliver hotel luxury at home, so if you’re considering the investment, I’d say it’s well worth it. And you can currently save more than $400 on this bundle, which includes the classic mattress, foundation, universal frame, and a mattress pad.

Ninja air fryer pro four-in-one: Was $119.99, now $89.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

Ninja is one of The Independent’s favorite appliance brands. As a team, we’ve tried and tested a huge array of its products, all of them performing exceptionally well, so it's a brand you can trust. It has a medium-sized capacity (5 qt), four cooking settings (air fry, roast, dehydrate, and reheat), and a wide temperature range – going up to 400F, promising to cook anything with ease. You can currently save $30 on this model.

Olaplex no4 bond building shampoo: Was $30, now $25.50, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

You can save $5 on my favorite shampoo at Target – while not the biggest discount, Olaplex’s products don’t come cheap, so any offer is a good one in my eyes. I’ve written extensively on my love for the formula and how it manages to help control my frizzy hair. I’m adding this to my cart now.

Therabody theragun gen 2 mini: Was $199, now $149, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

Therabody has a slew of great products that help to soothe sore muscles. Its massage guns are the gold standard, and perfect if you’ve gone too hard at Barry’s Bootcamp, and you can currently save $50 on its handheld mini option at Target. Promising to pummel tight muscles and aid recovery, it connects to an app, which guides you through different routines.