Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles is a playground for all ages. Where else can you tour a film studio, ride a rollercoaster and hit the beach all in one day? Beyond the famous sights of Hollywood and Venice Beach, the sprawling city is home to a mind-boggling array of family-friendly attractions. For film fanatics there’s Disneyland, the Universal Studios theme park and the Paramount Pictures studio tour. Sports nuts won’t want to miss catching a Lakers or Dodgers game, and you’ll also need to budget some time to explore the city’s museums, beaches and entertainment-packed piers.

If you’re keen to make your time in the City of Angels truly unforgettable, the key is choosing a place to stay that manages to keep the magic going even when bedtime finally rolls around. Here’s our round-up of some of the city’s most unique and inventive hotels that will appeal to children both young and old.

Best family-friendly hotels in LA 2025

1. Magic Castle Hotel

Hollywood

open image in gallery A supply of complimentary ice cream via the Popsicle Hotline will keep your kids supplied with cool snacks in the LA sun ( Magic Castle Hotel )

The Magic Castle is one of those only-in-LA locations that even locals find themselves curious about: a private members club for magicians that is strictly invite-only. Other than being personally invited by a magician, there’s only one way of getting inside to enjoy the show: booking a stay at the Magic Castle Hotel next door (it should be noted that while children are made to feel especially welcome at the hotel, they’re only allowed into the Magic Castle itself during Saturday and Sunday brunch shows, and a dress code must be observed). The property, a yellow-hued converted apartment building built around an outdoor pool, has plenty to keep kids entertained the rest of the time, including a daily supply of free ice cream at the self-serve soft-serve machine, complimentary snacks and soda and a special red phone by the pool known as the Popsicle Hotline that can be used exclusively for ordering ice lollies. That’s not to mention the close-up magician who performs three mornings a week during breakfast. Parents, meanwhile, will be especially won over by the laundry service available for any guests staying two nights or more: no matter how large or small, all laundry is done free of charge and returned wrapped in brown paper and twine with a sprig of lavender.

Address: 7025 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, 90028

Read more: The best luxury hotels in LA for private balconies, high-end spas and A-lister favourites

2. The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel

Beverly Hills

open image in gallery The Peninsula Beverly Hills provides your little ones with a charming tipi set up in your room ( The Peninsula Beverly Hills )

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a luxury hotel that takes children’s travel seriously. Add their ‘Camp Peninsula’ package to any room booking, and when you arrive you’ll be greeted by the hotel’s adorable mascot Peter Bear. Then inside your room you’ll find a charming Camp Peninsula tipi set up, complete with a cuddly s’mores campfire, making it undoubtedly the only hotel to offer indoor glamping in the heart of Beverly Hills. Parents, meanwhile, will be equally delighted by the elegant Afternoon Tea service, the opulent spa and the refined Roof Garden swimming pool. It’s by no means a budget option, but if you’re splashing out then it’s an experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

Address: 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, 90212

Read more: Best hotels in LA for beach views, luxury stays and Hollywood glamour

3. The Queen Mary hotel

Long Beach

open image in gallery There’s not a more unique hotel in Los Angeles than staying aboard The Queen Mary ship ( The Queen Mary Ship & Hotel )

From 1936 to 1967, The Queen Mary sailed the Atlantic as a luxury cruise liner for Cunard Line (save for a few years serving as a troopship during World War II). After she retired and was permanently docked in Long Beach, this majestic ship reopened as a tourist attraction and was later converted into a hotel. Today, a stay on board offers the chance to explore the ship’s fascinating history through organised tours or just by wandering the decks and seeing what exhibits you can find. Then, bed down in one of the beautiful Art Deco staterooms or suites. The hotel’s Chelsea Chowder House & Bar specialises in seafood and offers breathtaking ocean views.

Address: 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, 90802

Read more: Forget driving in LA – here’s how to explore the sprawling California city by bike

4. The Langham Huntington hotel

Pasadena

open image in gallery Want to step inside where The Parent Trap was set? Book a stay at The Langham Huntington ( Tanveer Badal Photography / TANV )

The Langham Huntington is a grand hotel in Pasadena that dates back to the Gilded Age, which children may well recognise from its starring role in the Lindsay Lohan comedy The Parent Trap. On top of its movie set looks, swimming pool, playground and gorgeous, sprawling gardens, the Langham Huntington is also a great choice for families thanks to the hotel’s dedicated kids program. For a reasonable $30 fee, children get kid-size robes and slippers, a complimentary meal each night of their stay (as long as a parent or adult eats with them) and a special Langham Kids Passport scavenger hunt booklet that will earn them a complimentary prize once completed.

Address: 1401 S Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, 91106

Read more: The best things to do in Los Angeles

5. The Pendry West Hollywood hotel

West Hollywood

open image in gallery Seek out the Pendry’s very own bowling alley, with two lanes and a dedicated bar ( The Pendry West Hollywood )

This stylish five-star hotel on the Sunset Strip is in a prime location to explore West Hollywood, offers spectacular views of the city and goes the extra mile to make children feel right at home. That means milk and cookies will be waiting to welcome them after check-in, and parents shouldn’t forget to ask about the chain’s “Plush Toy Amenity” that offers kids the chance to pick up a stuffed animal for their stay, and to take the toy home with them. The Pendry also has great in-room dining options, but it should be noted the rooftop pool does tend towards a more sophisticated crowd so it’s worth getting there early if you want to splash around without getting stared at.

Address: 8430 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, 90069

Read more: How to spend a day in Crenshaw, LA’s modern hub of art and creativity

6. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery For a direct entrance to Disneyland, why not stay at its Grand Californian Hotel & Spa ( Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa )

There are three hotels on-site at Disneyland, but the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is the pick of the bunch (and, consequently, the most expensive). Built as a grand example of American Craftsman architecture, the hotel combines a rustic ambience with luxury details. At the centre of the soaring six-story lobby you’ll find a grand piano where usually someone will be belting out Disney tunes. The rooms themselves are relatively light on Disney decor, and parents who want to hide out in the luxurious spa may forget they’re at Disneyland at all. The kids won’t though, and for them the most significant draw about this property is that it's the only hotel with a direct entrance to the theme park. It may be worth the splurge if only for the ability to beat the crowds.

Address: 1600 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, 92802

Price: From $778 per night

Book now

Read more: How to have a sports-filled trip to LA ahead of the next Olympics

7. Palihouse Santa Monica hotel

Santa Monica

open image in gallery For a quiet stay away from the city hubbub for a relaxed family break, the Palihouse in Santa Monica is an ideal stop to base yourselves, with a short walk to the beach ( Palihouse Santa Monica )

This boutique beach lodge in Santa Monica dates back to 1927 and is a beautifully-maintained example of Moorish-influenced Mediterranean Revival Architecture. In 2001 the property was designated a Santa Monica Historic Landmark, and it combines that sense of longevity with plenty of modern touches. It’s also an ideal place for families: located in a quiet residential neighbourhood, it’s nevertheless walking distance from the beach and the area’s many seaside attractions. Parents will be won over by the stately home ambience, which is playful rather than stuffy, while children will love the free games in the lobby, the bocce ball on the lawns outside and all the complimentary cookies.

Address: 1001 3rd St, Santa Monica, 90403

Read more: The best California cities to visit on your next holiday, from LA to Santa Barbara

8. The Kinney hotel

Venice

When first-time visitors to Los Angeles picture the city in their minds, they’re often thinking of Venice Beach. The broad sandy beach, framed by palm trees and dotted with skateboarders, outdoor gym enthusiasts and assorted eccentrics, has starred in a million movies and TV shows and remains an unbeatable spot for people-watching. If you want to stay in the area, stay at The Kinney. A hip boutique hotel decorated with colourful murals, the property is built around a courtyard known as The Quad, containing fire pits and table tennis tables. It’s also just a short walk from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the stretch of shops and restaurants once dubbed by GQ “the coolest block in America”.

Address: 737 Washington Blvd, Venice, 90292

Read more: Why the LA to Palm Springs ‘desert route’ is the perfect California road trip

9. The Garland hotel

North Hollywood

open image in gallery The Garland’s family rooms are designed with children in mind, with kids’ bunk bed nooks ( The Garland )

The Garland is a chic hotel with retro charm and a big, inviting outdoor pool. It also has one attribute no other property on this list can rival: It’s just 10 minutes from Universal Studios, and provides a free trolley bus service that ferries families back and forth from the famed theme park. The hotel is family-owned and gets the details right: book yourself into a family suite and you’ll find rooms with a separate kids’ nook complete with bunk beds and a TV. By the outdoor pool there are activities like macramé classes and “Dive-In” movies. The hotel’s restaurant, The Front Yard, features a recently renovated private dining area known as The Tangerine Room, which combines 1970s glamour with signature drinks like the tangerine martini. Which you might just need after a full day at Universal.

Address: 4222 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, 91602

Read more: Forget driving in LA – here’s how to explore the sprawling California city by bike

10. STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa hotel

South Broadway

open image in gallery The best option for staying in the Downtown area is the STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa hotel ( STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa )

If you’re travelling with a big group in tow and want to base yourself downtown, the STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa is the pick of the options thanks to its sizable rooms and reasonable pricing. This Spanish Gothic tower block started life in 1927 as an office block that also housed the United Artists Theatre, and at that time was the tallest building in the city. In 2014, it was renovated to become the luxury Ace Hotel and operated under that name for a decade before abruptly closing last year. The property has since been taken over by Kasa, who run it as a limited-service hotel which manages all bookings via a tech platform. The ornate theatre on the ground floor still hosts bands, stand-up comedians and orchestral performances.

Address: 929 South Broadway, Los Angeles, 90015

Read more: The best cruises in America