7 of the best cruises to travel America in 2025 and 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From beaches to Broadway, lush landscapes to landmarks, there is a lot to discover in America – and much of it can be best explored from a cruise.

Many passengers travel to the ports of Miami or Port Canaveral to embark on a Caribbean voyage but what you should consider is exploring the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of the continent.

You can enjoy the cultural and culinary delights of US wine country on the west coast or head towards central America – and even through the Panama Canal.

Excursions range from dazzling cities such as New York to sailing under landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Read more: Best spring cruise deals

There are also destinations such as the states of Alaska and Hawaii, which provide unrivalled experiences for cruise passengers with awe-inspiring nature and landscapes.

It is not just ocean-going vessels that let you explore the US. River cruises are a popular way to get more immersed in local culture state by state, discovering rich history on the riverbanks and beyond.

Here is our pick of the top cruises to explore the US.

MSC Cruises: Bahamas and the Caribbean

New York – Port Canaveral, Orlando – Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve,Bahamas – Nassau, Bahamas – New York

Start spreading the news... on this roundtrip cruise from New York with MSC Cruises.

Departing from New York aboard MSC Meraviglia and sailing alongside the Statue of Liberty, you could arrange a pre-cruise excursion to tour Manhattan and other sites of the Big Apple or wait until you disembark at the end of the cruise and even catch a Broadway show.

Sandwiched in between on this seven-night sailing is a stop in Port Canaveral, where you could see rockets at the Kennedy Space Center or even take a quick trip to Disney World. You will welcome a rest day on MSC’s Ocean Cay Marine Reserve in the Bahamas after all that.

Onboard, MSC Meraviglia has its own water park and LED dome ceiling in the indoor promenade for must-see light shows.

Departs 4 May 2025; from £456pp

Book now

Celebrity Cruises: Hawaii Cruise

Honolulu, Hawaii – Hilo, Hawaii – Kailua Kona, Hawaii – Vancouver, British Columbia

open image in gallery Say aloha to Hawaii with Celebrity Cruises ( Celebrity Cruises )

Visit the beautiful beaches and lush mountain’s of America’s 50th state, Hawaii.

This nine-night sailing with Celebrity Cruises explores the various islands of Hawaii. It starts in the capital, Honolulu, where passengers can experience the tropical rainforest on a short two-mile hike along the Manoa Falls Trail or visit the 200-acre Lyon Arboretum, which has one of the largest collections of palm trees in the world.

You will also be dazzled by the Rainbow Falls waterfall in Hilo and go diving in the snorkelling haven of Kealakekua Bay, home to the Captain Cook Monument.

Read more: Best cruises for winter sun

Onboard, passengers can relax in Celebrity Edge’s two main pool areas and in the rooftop garden and inside Eden, a glass-enclosed sensory-themed room and entertainment space.

Don’t miss the chance to have a drink or eat in the Magic Carpet, a raised platform that moves up and down the side of the ship.

Departs 7 May 2025; from £819pp

Book now

American Cruise Lines: Hudson River

New York – Sleepy Hollow – West Point – Kingston – Catskill – Albany

open image in gallery There an abundance beauty to discover on the Hudson River ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

New York tends to be an embarkation or disembarkation port for ocean-going ships but a river cruise is an ideal way to explore the iconic city.

A Hudson River cruise will take you along the key points of the 315-mile stretch of water so you can view landmarks up close such as the Statue of Liberty.

Excursions on this seven-night American Cruise Lines sailing include a visit to Franklin D Roosevelt’s childhood home in Kingston, where he hosted Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II.

You will also stop in the town of Sleepy Hollow, made famous by the great American writer Washington Irving, and take part in a guided exploration of the World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial and Reflective Pools.

Departs 1 July 2025; from $5,910 (£4,561)

Book now

Princess Cruises: Alaska Inside Passage

Seattle – Ketchikan – Juneau – Skagway – Victoria – Seattle

open image in gallery Explore Alaska aboard Discovery Princess ( Princess Cruises )

From giant glaciers to endless mountain ranges and wildlife, Alaska is a unique US destination that is best explored by cruise ship. A cruise can get you closer to more intimate parts of Alaska that are harder to reach by foot such as the region’s Inside Passage.

Sailing aboard Discovery Princess, which has 1,400 large balcony cabins to gaze at the scenery, this cruise visits the Alaskan capital Juneau and spends a day cruising beside the awe-inspiring Endicott Arm fjord.

Discovery Princess is a great ship to marvel at the scenery from. The Royal-class ship boasts more than 1,400 balcony cabins, with its Sky Suites offering 270-degree views that are described as the largest balconies at sea.

Read more: The best Princess cruise ships

There are lots of chances to get immersed in the local culture, with excursions including dogsledding beside glaciers, visits to national parks, lumberjack axe throwing, salmon fishing and gold panning.

Back on board, passengers can take part in a specialty immersive multi-sensory dining experience and the ship also has a The Catch by Rudi restaurant, where you can sample dishes from the catch of the day.

Departs 17 August 2025; from £1,072pp

Book now

Viking: America’s Great River

St Paul, Minnesota – Red Wing, Minnesota – La Crosse, Minnesota – Dubuque, Iowa – Quad Cities, Iowa – Burlington, Iowa – Hannibal, Missouri –St Louis – Memphis, Tennessee – Greenville, Mississippi – Vicksburg, Mississippi – Natchez, Mississippi – Baton Rouge, Louisiana – New Orleans, Louisiana

open image in gallery See how American history comes to life on a river cruise ( Getty Images )

A river cruise can get you closer to American culture and there is plenty of history to get immersed in along the Mississippi River. Also known as America’s Great River and running 3,341 miles from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, passengers will discover different cultures each day and there are lots of bird-spotting opportunities.

This 15-day Viking river cruise starts beside the 19th- and early 20th-century mansions of St Paul, Minnesota , before heading to historic hotpots, such as author Mark Twain’s childhood home in Hannibal, Missouri, before you can catch the blues while sailing through Memphis, Tennessee.

Passengers can discover a key Civil War battleground in Vicksburg before visiting Mississippi's oldest city, Natchez, where more than 200 perfectly preserved homes from the 18th century still line its avenues.

Departs 4 July 2025; from £10,595pp

Book now

Holland America Line: Panama Canal and Sea of Cortez

Miami, Florida – Cartagena, Colombia Panama Canal – Puntarenas, Costa Rica – Acajutla, El Salvador – Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala – Huatulco, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – San Diego, California – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Pichilingue (La Paz), Mexico – Guaymas, Mexico – Topolobampo, Mexico – Mazatlan, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Ensenada, Mexico – San Diego, California

open image in gallery Get closer to the Panama Canal on a cruise ( Holland America Line )

Cruise through the historic Panama Canal from the Atlantic to the Pacific on this 27-day cruise that takes in the Spanish fortifications of Limón Bay at one end and the glittering skyline of Panama City on the other.

Departing from Miami with Holland America Line, you will also discover central American hotspots in Colombia, Costa Rica where you will see unique architecture, beautiful beach fronts and nature en route to San Diego.

Sailing aboard MS Zuiderdam, passengers can relax in its two swimming pools and show their skills on the pickleball court.

Departs 31 January 2026; from £4,418pp

Book now

Norwegian Cruise Line: Pacific Coast

San Diego, California – Ensenada, Mexico – Santa Barbara, California – San Francisco, California – Astoria, Oregon – Vancouver, British Columbia

open image in gallery Raise a glass to the views of the Pacific coast aboard Norwegian Jade ( Getty Images )

Explore the landscapes of the Pacific coast, taking in the Californian wine country – where you will have plenty of chances to raise a glass.

Get your cameras ready for when this nine-night cruise sails under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, plus an overnight stay in San Francisco will give you lots of time to discover landmarks such as Alcatraz Island.

Sailing aboard Norwegian Jade, passengers can enjoy three swimming pools and a spiralling waterslide as well as a choice of 11 bars and lounges, including 24-hour pub O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill.

Departs 11 April 2026; from £966pp.

Book now

Read more: The cruise holidays you must do in your lifetime