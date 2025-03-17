The best cruises for winter sun in 2025 and 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The days may be getting brighter in the UK with the arrival of spring, but now could be the best time to start thinking about your winter sun cruise for when the seasons get chillier once again.

If memories of the latest damp and dreary winter make you shiver, you could escape on a ship for some guaranteed sunshine and calm waters in the Caribbean. Forget Christmas with the in-laws, why not spend the festive season on a cruise in the Canary Islands or make plans to raise a glass to the new year in the southern hemisphere?

Most cruise brands offer itineraries in the winter months from November to February, visiting top destinations such as the Bahamas, Tenerife, Dubai and Sydney. “Wave season” – the sales period for cruise brands early each year – is almost over but there are still attractive offers, and booking early is often an ideal way to secure a decent deal.

Options range from luxury cruises to family-friendly, all-inclusive sailings. Here are some of the best cruise deals for some winter sun in 2025 and 2026.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2025

Marella Cruises: Aegean Wonders

Limassol, Cyprus – Souda, Crete – Valletta, Malta – Palma, Majorca – Malaga, Spain

open image in gallery Get a taste of the Aegean Sea with Marella Discovery ( Getty Images )

Europe can still provide plenty of sun during the winter period.

Departing from Limassol, Cyprus, this all-inclusive eight-night sailing with Marella Cruises visits hotspots across the Aegean Sea, visiting the mountains of Souda in Crete and the historical Maltese capital Valletta en route to Palma and Malaga.

Read more: The best Marella ships and Tui cruise deals

Facilities on Marella Discovery 2 will keep you entertained, with its two pools, rock-climbing wall and escape room.

Departs 5 November 2025; From £1,116pp, flights and transfers included

Book now

MSC Cruises: Caribbean

Miami – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve,Bahamas – Miami

open image in gallery Relax on the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve ( MSC Cruises )

Enjoy MSC Cruises’ newest ship MSC World America in the sunny surroundings of the Caribbean. Departing from Miami, you will soon be relaxing on the beaches of Puerto Plata or discovering its ancient city walls before drinking the local coffee and rum in San Juan’s old town.

The itinerary also includes a trip to MSC Cruises’ private Ocean Cay island in the Bahamas, where you can take part in watersports or just top up your tan before heading back to the cold at home.

Departs 15 November; from £873pp

Book now

Royal Caribbean: Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port Canaveral – Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico – Roatan, Honduras – Cozumel, Mexico – Perfect Day at CocoCay – Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Enjoy winter in CocoCay with Royal Caribbean ( Royal Caribbean )

Enjoy guaranteed sun and sand on this seven-night Caribbean cruise. Sailing with Royal Caribbean on what will be its newest ship by November 2025, Star of the Seas, this voyage includes a stop on the brand’s private Caribbean island for ‘PerfectDay at CocoCay’ experience.

Read more: The best Royal Caribbean ships and cruises

Other destinations include Costa Maya in Mexico, where passengers can discover ancient Mayan ruins and lush jungles. Onboard, Star of the Seas offers giant waterparks and slides onboard as well as 40 bars and restaurants to explore.

Departs 23 November 2025; from £1,206pp

Book now

Disney Cruise Line: Very Merrytime Bahamian Cruise

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Nassau, Bahamas – Castaway Cay – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

open image in gallery Have a magical cruise aboard Disney Dream ( Getty Images )

Bring some magic to your Christmas with a Disney cruise. This Very Merry Christmas four-night sailing from Fort Lauderdale includes a stop on Disney's private island Castaway Cay where you can go snorkelling to discover hidden treasures underwater or even win a medal for completing a 5k run or walk around the island.

There will be lots of festivities aboard Disney Dream, which will be decorated with Christmas trees, characters will be dressed for the season and you could even go carolling with Mickey and co. The ship has a Fairytale Wonderland Disney princess-themed restaurant or the more adventurous AquaDuck high-speed waterslide.

Departs 22 December; from £6,788 (based on a cabin with two adults and two children)

Book now

P&O Cruises: Canary islands

Tenerife – Lanzarote – Madeira – Gran Canaria – Tenerife

open image in gallery ( P&O Cruises )

See in the new year in the warmer climes of the Canary Islands. You will start in the winter sun by departing from Tenerife aboard Azura with P&O Cruises for a week in the Canary Islands sun.

Read more: Best P&O Cruises holiday deals

Passengers can marvel at the varied landscapes across the itinerary, from the volcanic views of Lanzarote to the mountains of Madeira. You will even get to watch a shore-side fireworks display from the ship during an overnight stay in Gran Canaria.

Departs 26 December 2025; from £1,599pp, return flights and transfers included

Book now

Celebrity Cruises: Great Barrier Reef

Sydney – Brisbane – Queensland – Cairns – Port Douglas – Willis Island – Sydney

open image in gallery You will find Celebrity Edge Down Under in Sydney this winter ( Tim Faircloth )

Enjoy the Australian summer with an 11-night cruise aboard Celebrity Edge. Departing from Sydney, this Celebrity Cruises itinerary includes an overnight stay in Cairns, giving you time to explore the Great Barrier Reef. There is also a day cruising alongside Willis Island where you could spot seabirds such as boobies, wedge-tailed shearwaters and sooty terns.

Onboard, passengers can choose from nine restaurants and bars, three pools and a nightclub as well as enjoying food and drink in the famous Magic Carpet raised platform that moves up and down the side of the ship.

Departs 14 January 2026; from 1,093pp

Book now

Celestyal: Iconic Arabia

Abu Dhabi – Doha – Siri Bani Yas Island – Abu Dhabi – Fujairah – Muscat – Khasab – Abu Dhabi

open image in gallery The iconic skyscrapers of Dubai can be best-seen from a cruise ship ( Getty Images )

Sail the smooth waters of the Arabian Gulf on the seven night Iconic Arabia cruise aboard Celestyal Discovery. Departing from Dubai, this itinerary is packed with ancient history and cultural treasures from the exotic wildlife of Sir Bani Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates to the souks and architecture of Muscat in Oman.

Onboard, the ship pays homage to its Greek routes with Mediterranean dishes and entertainment, but there are plenty of local influences such as Arabian night themed cocktails.

Departs 6 February 2026; from £689pp

Book now

Read more: The best cruise lines for solo travellers