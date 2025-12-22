Revealed: The ideal cruise ship size, according to passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mega-ships may be the trend when it comes to cruises but research suggests that passengers may prefer something slightly smaller.

A survey of almost 700 passengers by travel agent cruise.co.uk found that ship size is plays a big role in bookings.

Passengers have been spoiled for choice when it comes to larger ships in recent months, with MSC World America and Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas launching this year and welcoming more than 4,000 guests at a time.

But cruise.co.uk’s analysis shows just nine per cent favour these giant vessels.

In contrast, mid-size ships – typically carrying 1,001 to 2,500 guests – rank as the most popular with 41 per cent of respondents favouring them for 2026 bookings.

A third favour large ships, which have a capacity above 2,500 guests. Around 15 per cent prefer smaller vessels.

Large vessel launches this year include Star Princess and Celebrity Xcel.

When it comes to booking motivations, the research found the main driver is the ability to visit multiple destinations, cited by 39 per cent of respondents.

A fifth are moved to book depending on the perceived value for money, while 10 per cent considered on board facilities and relaxation opportunities. Only six per cent are celebrating a special occasion.

A lower starting fare or special offer would tempt 28 per cent of passengers to book, according to the research, while a further 24 per cent said all-inclusive pricing would encourage them to commit.

The Mediterranean is the UK’s number one choice for a 2026 sailing, backed by a quarter of respondents. A fifth said they would favour the Caribbean.

Another 11 per cent said they would opt for northern Europe while eight per cent were keen to explore Asia and seven per cent want to visit Australasia.

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “The strength of demand for both classic Mediterranean sailings and long-haul itineraries shows just how broad the appeal of cruising has become.

“As we look ahead to 2026, travellers can expect more ships, more choice and more ways to tailor a cruise to their preferences. The market has never offered so much variety - there really is something to suit every taste and budget.”

