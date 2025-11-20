I travelled on the new Star Princess cruise and fell in love with its stellar design

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m seeing stars as supernovas swirl across a 30-foot LED screen. Acrobats twist through the constellations, balancing on hoops suspended in mid-air, before there is a sudden burst of light: a dancer steps forward, pouring champagne into a pyramid of glasses shimmering in the middle of the atrium.

This is the “Celestial Champagne Soirée” aboard the brand-new Star Princess – a futuristic spin on the traditional captain’s toast.

As the screen parts to reveal the ship’s senior crew, it feels as if I am seeing old friends.

I still remember the first time I stepped onto a Princess Cruises ship, back in 2018. The ornate, wooden beams and gold chrome handrails of the Crown Princess led to a palatial piazza.

open image in gallery Expect immersive shows such as a candlelit concert aboard Star Princess ( Marc Shoffman )

Seven years later, as cruise ships have raced to modernise, it’s great to see that many traditions remain alive. I feel like I have come home as I join Star Princess’ s maiden sailing from Barcelona.

Star Princess is the second in the new Sphere-class, following the launch of sister ship Sun Princess last year. Like Sun, it is wider, brighter and more open at 42 metres across compared with Crown’s 36m. Capacity has grown to 4,300 passengers, up from 3,000 on other ships in the fleet, yet it feels less crowded and more functional.

The iconic spiral staircase has vanished, replaced by hidden, metallic stairways at the side of the piazza. It’s easier to find a quiet corner for a coffee or to enjoy one of the pop-up acoustic sets in the airy, open atrium.

Richard Parker, director of guest experience for Princess Cruises, tells me the piazza, which spans decks seven, eight and nine, has been designed to be used differently on this ship, but he has even been surprised by the response.

He told The Independent: “We saw this space for entertainment. On prior ships that wasn’t necessarily what its purpose was.

“But on Star Princess we have designed it for that with rigged seating and a stage that comes up from the floor.

“My favourite image is everyone doing Zumba on all three decks – that is something I hadn’t considered when we were designing the ships.”

Richard reveals that the spherical design of the ship was actually drawn on a napkin at a dinner in Sweden back in 2017.

open image in gallery The magical spherical piazza aboard Star Princess ( Marc Shoffman )

Sun and Star have a unique layout compared with the rest of the fleet, featuring a glass sphere in the middle of the ship. At the back is a glass structure called “the Dome”, kitted out with comfortable sunbeds and seating for shows.

The piazza offers unrivalled views from every direction, and it is no surprise that this ship has been earmarked to sail to Alaska during summer 2026. Guests will gee able to spot icebergs, mountains and fjords from inside and on deck.

As I wander around the ship’s outdoor areas, I recognise familiar spots from previous cruises I have taken on Crown, Emerald and Discovery Princess such as the International Cafe, where the cookies are as soft and chewy as I remember, and the Live Lounge – where guests continue their best and worst attempts at karaoke.

Out on deck, both the Wake View Terrace at the stern and the Sea View Terrace at the bow offer rival panoramas: one stretching out endlessly behind the ship from the infinity pool, and the other giving guests the same sweeping view as the captain.

open image in gallery The wonderful Wake View Terrace with views straight onto the water ( Marc Shoffman )

The cabins have had a refresh too: lighter decor, marble-look panelling, cleverly-placed charging points by the bed and tucked-away plug adapters that prevent the usual cable chaos across the dressing table. It feels more like a boutique hotel room than a cruise cabin.

Lessons have been learned from Sun Princess, too. The first Sphere class ship featured an activity space called Park19, complete with a “Rollglider” ride and ropes course. They were never used due to equipment issues and have not been replicated on Star.

Instead, I was impressed to see a new sports court, offering a running track, basketball and pickleball. I thought I would be the first up to watch the sunrise from this area, but people were already using it, long before it became light.

There are also exclusive areas for suite guests in The Sanctuary, which has its own pool and bar. It was a nice surprise to ring a bell on what appears to be a decorative grass wall, only for a hand to emerge and offer a glass of champagne.

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman receives a glass of champagne from behind a wall in The Sanctuary ( Marc Shoffman )

Evenings on board are when the ship truly comes alive. “Love by Britto” (£45 per person or included in the Princess Premier package), is a seven-course dining experience created with artist Romero Britto and chef Rudi Sodamin. Heart motifs cover everything from the crockery to the carrots.

At Umai Teppanyaki (£45 per adult and £23 per child or included on the Princess Premier Package), chefs juggle knives and crack jokes while expertly searing succulent tuna and steak.

Entertainment across the ship also pushes the boundaries. “Spellbound” (£35) is a speakeasy-style magic show created with Hollywood’s Magic Castle. I still don’t know how a performer guessed random dates and words written down by audience members.

The Princess Arena theatre space has also been redesigned, so events are now in the round, making performances such as the “Viva La Musica” salsa dance show irresistibly immersive. You don’t just watch – you can’t help dancing along.

On the final night, a candlelit concert in the Dome brought things full circle. Hundreds of lights on the stage reflected across the glass, while an acoustic guitarist sitting in the middle crooned to crowd favourites.

Passengers sang along and swayed in time with both the music and the waves. It was as if we were at a concert at Wembley Stadium rather than the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

As I looked up through the glass, I could see the real stars beyond the digital ones, and was sad to be going home.

How to do it

A seven-day eastern Caribbean cruises aboard Star Princess starts from £430 per person, based on a departure from Fort Lauderdale on 6 December 2025. Book now.