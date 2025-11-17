Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Caribbean has long been regarded as a place of paradise – and with good reason, too. Islands brimming with culture, pristine beaches and a laidback atmosphere are why holidaymakers return to these slices of heaven time and time again.

Such a blissful corner of the planet may warrant a worry that it comes with a high price tag, as these islands are home to hundreds of upmarket resorts that appear to blow the idea of a budget-friendly break out of the water.

However, if you plan accordingly and are willing to make a few amendments to your dream getaway, a holiday to the Caribbean can be just as affordable as trips to less far-flung destinations.

Visiting in shoulder seasons, or adding stopovers, can lower the price of your flight. Better yet, seeking out some of the more untouched regions can lead to huge discounts, too.

Islands like St Kitts and Dominica have been touched less by tourism, leading to lower prices and more outdoor activities, while even popular places like Barbados or the Dominican Republic can be affordable if you’re willing to search around for the best price.

To help plan your trip, we’ve rounded up a selection of the most affordable islands in the region, along with activity suggestions and hotels that are good value for money.

Most affordable Caribbean destinations

1. Dominica

open image in gallery The island of Dominica is estimated to be one of the youngest in the Caribbean – though still around 26 million years old ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dominica is nicknamed the “Nature Island”, meaning visitors can expect a lot from this island’s natural beauty. Fortunately, it lives up to expectations thanks to striking waterfalls, dramatic mountains and volcanoes, thick rainforests and beaches, such as Toucari or Soufriere.

As the island is slightly more difficult to reach, it has been preserved from mass tourism and the effects that come with it. As such, many of the best things to do are either free or extremely affordable.

Visitors can hike to Boiling Lake, see Trafalgar Falls and Titou Gorge, take a dip in the Emerald Pool and walk part of the 124-mile Waitukubuli National Trail – all of which come at no cost.

Food, drink and accommodation are usually even cheaper than in most Caribbean destinations. Meals in more modest restaurants can cost very little, while even in mid-range restaurants can be cheaper than at home.

Where to stay

Rosalie Bay Eco Resort and Spa is perfectly in keeping with Dominica’s natural surroundings and has a range of comfortable rooms that provide an ideal base for exploring the island.

Its idyllic location, surrounded by hills and just a few metres from the beach, provides the opportunity for peaceful relaxation when you’re not out adventuring.

Read more: I travelled on the world’s biggest cruise ship – this is what I thought

2. Dominican Republic

open image in gallery The Dominican Republic offers fly-and-flop, late-night parties and a dose of nature ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Dominican Republic is a place that adds a hearty dose of Latin flair to an already beautiful Caribbean country.

The island’s bone-white beaches, natural attractions and pulsating towns like Punta Cana make it a popular destination for those who want to mix sun-lounger relaxation and late-night partying with hiking, water sports or strolls around colonial-era towns.

Routes from the UK are affordable and easy, with return prices as low as £406 at certain points in the year.

Once you’re there, the island’s range of natural sites means that there are plenty of inexpensive – if not free – activities, such as swimming, hiking and wildlife spotting in locations like Hoyo Azul, Pico Duarte and Lago Enriquillo. Certain activities, such as kite surfing, may be more expensive, but others, like surfing and snorkelling, can be more budget-friendly.

A lot of the places to eat are very reasonably priced. You don’t need to get by on street food stalls here (though there are so many that you easily could) as there are small cafeterias and family-run establishments throughout every town; even the restaurants within larger resorts aren’t too expensive.

Where to stay

The AC Hotel lies in downtown Punta Cana, providing stylish and modern accommodation within a stone’s throw of the bustle of the renowned resort town.

Though it has no direct beach access, the pool and terrace areas offer typical Caribbean comfort, complete with towering palm trees and mini cabanas.

Read more: The pitfalls of volcano trekking in Guatemala – and why travellers still can’t resist the pull of nature’s mighty fire show

3. Barbados

open image in gallery Barbados officially became a ‘republic within the Commonwealth’ in November 2021 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Barbados is a perennial Caribbean favourite for UK holidaymakers, and both British Airways and Virgin operate direct flight routes to the island.

The island is famed for its long stretches of fine white sands, rum-fuelled parties and characterful hubs, including Holetown and the capital, Bridgetown.

Beaches offer easy access to activities including snorkelling, scuba diving and surfing, while popular tourist attractions such as the Mount Gay rum distillery or Harrison’s Cave can be toured from around £45 each.

Though there are plenty of upmarket dining options on the island, Barbados is also an exceptionally affordable place to dine out if you explore and plan accordingly.

Street food is ever-present, tasty and well-priced – and best showcased every Friday in the town of Oistins at the “Fish Fry” – while the towns have an abundance of reasonably priced sit-down restaurants to add to the food stalls and rum shacks.

Where to stay

The All Seasons Resort is located near the island’s famed Platinum Coast, but its location set back from the beach makes it a cheaper alternative to the glitzy beachfront resorts. T

he focal point is a large outdoor pool and has its own shuttle access to the beach house bar and restaurant nearer the shore.

Read more: Best things to do in Barbados, from snorkelling to exploring rum distilleries

4. Grenada

open image in gallery Grenada is known as the Isle of Spice ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Grenada is most famous for exporting spices such as nutmeg, but this small island nation is home to a range of activities that belie its modest size.

Visit the capital, St George’s, and spend time in a picturesque settlement surrounded by verdant hills and fronted by an idyllic harbour, or lie on any of the beaches, such as Grand Anse or Morne Rouge.

For the more adventurous, the Grand Etang National Park offers free hiking and trekking opportunities throughout its mountainous slopes, waterfalls and lake.

Return flights to Grenada are available from £469. The more affordable flight prices tend to be available between January and April.

Many of the island’s best activities involve exploring the outdoors, much of which comes at little to no cost (for example, the Grand Etang park charges an admission fee of around £1.53). Casual dining will be slightly more expensive than in other Caribbean islands but far cheaper than at home.

Where to stay

Choose the Blue Horizons Garden Resort, a convenient location near St George’s that combines affordability with the beautiful surroundings of tropical rainforest and verdant hills.

Rooms are pared-back, with the pool and terrace ideal for some relaxation away from the beaches.

Read more: Why this sliver of paradise is an ideal choice for LGBT+ honeymoons

5. St Kitts and Nevis

open image in gallery St Kitts and Nevis is one of the smallest countries in the region ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

St Kitts and Nevis is another dual-island nation, with these two separated by a two-mile strait called The Narrows.

This is a laid-back, accessible island known equally for the welcoming nature of its inhabitants as it is the rolling hills that slope into the azure waters of its beaches (the best of which include Lovers, Cockleshell and Pinney’s.)

The island’s main settlement is the capital, Basseterre. Aside from this built-up area, the majority of St Kitts is covered in dense vegetation, with a series of palm-fringed beaches dotted throughout.

St Kitts is one of the cheaper Caribbean destinations to reach, with flights from the UK available from £473 return (though routes require short stopovers in Antigua).

Once there, many of the best activities are free anyway, whether you want to learn about the country’s history at Bloody Point and Independence Square, gaze upon Mount Liamuiga or explore Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. For eating and drinking out, inexpensive meals can easily be found across the island, with seafood often the dish of choice.

Where to stay

The Royal St Kitts Hotel houses a series of spacious suites and villas located in Frigate Bay, less than 10 minutes’ drive from the capital.

Guests can enjoy easy beach access, a sophisticated pool and terrace area and any of the four dining options, including Indian, Caribbean and grill cuisine.

Read more: This laidback Caribbean island is perfect for a screen-free family break

6. Curaçao

open image in gallery Part of the ABC islands, Curacao can be visited on a budget ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Seeking out lesser-known islands in the Caribbean generally means that you won’t be subjected to inflated tourist prices, and while Curaçao has its fair share of luxury hotels, there is a lot more to discover beyond the lounger-lined beach resorts.

Head into Willemstad, Curaçao’s capital city and Unesco heritage site, which has more than 700 colourful preserved buildings and monuments from the 17th and 18th centuries.

While you are out, try food from open-air markets and Truk’i Pans (food trucks) to discover cuisine from the 55 nationalities (and counting!) that make up the residents on the island.

When it’s time for a rest, seek out one of the many free public beaches that Curaçao has to offer, including Grote Knip Beach, named one of the world’s 50 best beaches for its vivid turquoise waters.

If you want to explore other aspects of the island’s natural spots, entry fees are reasonable for some of Curaçao's most impressive wonders.

Head down to the Hato Caves, formed below sea level millions of years ago, creating pools and elegant limestone formations for just $10 (£7.59). Or stretch the budget to $15 (£11.39) to check out the biodiverse hiking trails at Christoffel Park and spot a white-tailed deer.

Where to stay

Reasonable prices can be found at Woodstock Palmresort Curaçao, in the Santa Catharina area of the island.

While compromising on proximity to Willemstad, the hotel is closer to some of the most popular beaches, while several guesthouses and a large two-level swimming pool will be waiting for you at the end of the day.

Read more: The best all-inclusive Caribbean holiday resorts, from Jamaica to Grenada