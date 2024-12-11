Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With powder white sands, an azure sea and wafting palms, the Caribbean hosts the picture of a glossy brochure holiday – and it pays off when you go all-in.

Sleek stays dot the Caribbean coast, with all-inclusive rates promising a balance of relaxation and enrichment, plus breakfast, lunch and decadent dinners that arrive bill-free.

With the option to holiday well into winter a welcome relief from the frigid UK – and all amenities covered in the cost, often beating the price of a DIY trip – you’ll be well looked after on family-friendly fly-and-flops or hit-the-ground running tropical getaways.

Thankfully, embracing holing up in a hotel won’t stunt your exploration, with adventures in Dominica’s jungle interior and stretching out in spicy Grenada on the itineraries of weeks spent beachside.

We’ve rounded up some of the best resort destinations to indulge in all-inclusive offers for a sun-kissed slice of the Caribbean.

The Caves, Jamaica

Best for: Ocean views

With unrivalled views of the crystalline Caribbean Sea from rooms atop Negril’s sea caves, the intimate Caves Hotel welcomes the outside in on Jamaica’s limestone north-west coast. The cliffside cottages, with artsy accents in orange and blue, are also the ideal vantage point to watch the sun rise and constellations twinkle.

Each day, authentic jerk barbecues meet snorkelling in a dolphin playground, while brown sugar body scrubs in the spa are a tranquil treat before nights at the lively on-site Sands Bar. Natalie Wilson

Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa, St Lucia

Best for: Honeymoons

open image in gallery Love is in the air at St Lucia’s Coconut Bay ( Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Saint Lucia )

If you’re looking to be loved up in St Lucia, there are endless options for a cosy Caribbean holiday at Coconut Bay Beach Resort. Envision unlimited Asian fusion fine dining, paddle boarding as a pair and hammock sessions on the southern sands of the Piton-peaked isle.

With adults-only harmony suites that cater to couples and romance packages ripe with tandem massages, catamaran cruises and beachfront tables for two, Coconut Bay could be a match made in heaven for you and your partner. NW

Jungle Bay, Dominica

Best for: Adventure escapes

open image in gallery Watch the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean meet over the Scotts Head peninsula ( Jungle Bay )

Hailed as “The Nature Island” of the Caribbean, Dominica’s lush landscape was built for adventure, and a stay at Jungle Bay guarantees a Caribbean holiday like no other. Hiking to vistas, kayaking, whale watching and snorkelling fill days diving into the resort’s active agenda. Journeys to the Boiling Lake and Trafalgar Falls are sure to be highlights of your holiday.

Stay in the bamboo-strewn hideaway villas overlooking Soufriere-Scott's Head Marine Reserve to reconnect with nature at your own pace (NW).

COCOS Hotel, Antigua

Best for: Adults only

open image in gallery COCOS Hotel hugs the white sand of Valley Church Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Primed for adults visiting Antigua, COCOS Hotel is an authentic Caribbean haven with an emphasis on romance. Enjoy an all-inclusive organic menus hosted in private cabanas before strapping on some fins to greet the vibrant marine life. And when night falls, watch spectacular sunsets from your pool cottage.

Situated on Antigua’s quieter west coast in Valley Church, calm, clear shallows maintain an inviting temperature year round and it’s only a 20-minute drive to the rich colonial heritage of island capital St John’s. NW

Sandals Royal, Barbados

Best for: Luxury living

open image in gallery Sandals showcase Barbados in style ( Sandals Resorts )

The creme de la creme of Caribbean resorts, Sandals Royal in St Lawrence Gap, Barbados oozes opulence. Think Rolls Royce private transfers, 21 speciality restaurants, certified scuba diving courses and glass edge infinity pools with views to survey the white sand of Dover Beach.

Swim-up and skypool suites are often complemented by a personal butler service, and the Red Lane Spa is the pinnacle of luxury backdropped by the island’s leafy hills. NW

Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

Best for: Rest and relaxation

open image in gallery Spice Island has all the components of a tropical paradise ( Spice Island Beach Resort )

For an island escape on the famed Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort in the capital of Saint George's welcomes guests to discover a Grenadan oasis punctuated with a touch of spice. On the menu in the Oliver Restaurant is upscale Caribbean-meets-Creole cuisine and grilled surf ‘n’ turf. It’s also an ideal base for intrepid excursions, whether trekking under a canopy of lush rainforest or finding the sunken treasures of the Caribbean Sea.

Aside from 64 airy villa-style suites – some with private pools just steps from the sand – tranquil hatha and vinyasa yoga sessions sandwich zen hours whiled away in the Janissa Spa for the ultimate bliss on your Caribbean break. NW

Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic

Best for: Families

open image in gallery The lazy river at the Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic ( Blue Diamond Resorts )

The beachfront Royalton Bavaro is an ideal spot for families keen to make the most of this pristine part of the world. Kids will adore the 1,200-foot lazy river and FlowRider® surf simulator, plus in-pool entertainment including inflatables, pool parties and a bucking rodeo. There are eight restaurants onsite, meaning there’s something for even the most discerning diners, plus a special buffet just for kids.

Clubs for kids and a teen lounge mean there’s plenty to keep the youngsters occupied, alongside tennis courts, water sports and a nine-hole mini golf course. Babysitting services enable parents to relax knowing the children are in safe hands. Its location just 25 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport means travel is a breeze, too. Joanna Whitehead

Hotel Manapany, St Barts

Best for: Sustainability

Sustainability is something of a contentious topic within the travel world, with the word used liberally for practices and premises that fail to meet the most basic of requirements. While Hotel Manapany doesn’t shout about its eco initiatives, it walks the walk resulting in it being named the winner of the 2019 Eco-Responsible Hotel Award at the Hotel & Lodge Awards.

At Hotel Manapany, luxury and sustainability go hand-in-hand. It has banned the use of single-use plastic in the staff kitchens and eliminated plastic bottles throughout the hotel. Elsewhere, the resort’s water network is autonomous in both supply and treatment and releases no wastewater into the environment or the sea. Hotel Manapany also transforms solar energy to produce hot water, while rooms come with energy-saving card switches, bathrooms contain water-saving taps, food is sourced locally and energy consumption is tracked and optimised every month. The resort is surrounded by tropical gardens, and some rooms open on to the sand and dazzling Caribbean Sea – pure heaven. JW

Dreams Macao Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Best for: Wildlife

Twitchers: stand by your binoculars. At Dreams Macao Beach, expect to see plenty of colourful Caribbean birds fluttering around the resort including the Vervain hummingbird, the Hispaniolan emerald, the Hispaniolan mango and the mangrove cuckoo. Your challenge is getting them to stay still long enough to take a photograph.

Bored of birds? Head to Monkeyland, a 30-minute drive away, home to the island’s resident squirrel monkeys. Back at Dreams, look forward to a top-class spa by Pevonia, a water park and a dreamy beachside location. JW

Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Jamaica

Best for: Food

open image in gallery Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Jamaica ( Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Jamaica )

The ultra-luxurious Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay is an exclusive spot that foodies will swoon over. With 11 food and beverage outlets, from fine dining to casual beach bars, there’s plenty to stimulate the taste buds. Executive chef Martin Maginley and his team reimagine Caribbean cuisine with an emphasis on fresh, organic ingredients sourced from the on-site garden, while culinary experiences such as rum and chocolate tastings, or a private chef’s meal experience, will appeal to those keen to expand their culinary horizons. And a new series sees Michelin-starred chefs from Italy and Brazil visiting for a limited period with funds raised going towards local charities. Sleep it off in a Ralph Lauren-decorated ocean view room. JW

