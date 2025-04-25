Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives alum Brandi Glanville was rushed to the hospital after being unable to move her head and neck earlier this week.

Glanville is currently in the midst of an unknown health condition, which has led to facial disfigurement.

The 52-year-old told her followers about the latest incident on X on Tuesday, writing, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed.

“I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance. Now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

Glanville, who has been battling health issues for years now, followed up her original post with a picture of an IV in her arm and a snapshot of her hospital bill.

“I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill,” she wrote in the caption.

open image in gallery Brandi Glanville reveals she was rushed to hospital after being unable to move her head and neck for hours ( X/@BrandiGlanville )

On Thursday, she confirmed she was discharged from the hospital.

open image in gallery The reality star posted a screenshot of her hospital bill next to a picture of an IV in her arm ( X/@BrandiGlanville )

She said: “Hey kitty kats fresh off yesterdays ER VISIT Ive decided to go live on IG with my future daughter in law & fellow Irishman Sarah D on IG live tonight at 6:30 p.m. to talk about our eBay shop.”

Glanville’s hospital visit comes a year after the on-screen star revealed she’d spent $70,000 trying to treat what doctors initially thought was a parasite in her face that led to severe disfigurement.

At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight: “Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests. I did lab work for $10,000. They ran every test under the sun. They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that’s new.’

“I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize,” she said. “I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

open image in gallery Brandi Glanville says she spent $70,000 trying to treat what doctors initially thought was a parasite in her face ( Getty/Twitter )

In January, Glanville said she tapped Botched co-host Dr. Terry Dubrow to help determine the cause of her condition after her other doctors were unsuccessful.

Dr. Dubrow took four “tiny biopsies” from her face and her neck, which led him to believe the disfigurement was caused by “an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected.”

He told TMZ: “There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one's called a Microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat and could take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat.

“Every minute the microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage she could suffer worse for it,” he continued. “It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules.”

Even with Dr. Dubrow’s diagnosis, Glanville’s condition worsened. In March, she told her followers her face was “worse than ever.”

She took to X over the weekend to share how her facial lumps have been excreting liquid that is oozing down to her teeth.

“I have painful lumps ... in jaw bone area on side of neck & in back of neck. I have chills & constant oily fowl [sic] tasting drainage from face into mouth it’s acidic & is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen,” she wrote.

She also wrote: “I’ve been faking it. I’m f***ing miserable. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Glanville added: “When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”