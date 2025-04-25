Jack P Shepherd crowned as Celebrity Big Brother 2025 winner after dramatic final
The star triumphed over Danny Beard and JoJo Siwa in the final three
Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has been crowned as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 after a dramatic final on Friday (25 April).
The star was named as the winner of the ITV reality show with pop star JoJo Siwa surprisingly finishing third on the evening. Drag queen Danny Beard finished second overall.
Elsewhere, comedian Donna Preston, singer Chesney Hawkes and TV presenter Chris Hughes finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Walking away victorious, Jack becomes the reigning champion, joining ITV’s cohort of winners including fellow Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, and Big Brother winners Jordan Sangha and Ali Bromley.
On Tuesday (22 April) ,three housemates, presenter Angellica Bell, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, and EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, were evicted from the competition, leaving just six contestants in with a chance of scooping the crown.
Singer Chesney Hawkes, comedian Donna Preston, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Danny Beard and Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd all survived the eviction, alongside former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes and Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa – who have raised eyebrows with their tactile relationship in recent weeks.
Bell, Wise, and Palmer follow in the footsteps of Trisha Goddard, Daley Thompson and politician Michael Fabricant, who was the first of the housemates to be evicted. The Wrestler actor Mickey Rourke was next removed after a chaotic six-day stint in the house.
Rourke, 72, had been at the centre of controversy since his entrance when he “ogled” presenter AJ Odudu. He later faced calls to be ejected from the house after making homophobic comments to Siwa.
He was ultimately thrown off the show by producers for “inappropriate sexual language” aimed at Wise, 24, as well as “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Hughes, 32.
Rourke grew irate when Hughes, in character as a pirate for a shopping task, “eyeballed” him. Rourke later apologised to the former Love Island star, and told Big Brother he was “ashamed” of his actions. According to evicted housemate Fabricant, however, the worst of what Rourke said was not even broadcast.
Celebrity Big Brother launched earlier this month with a reach of 4.2 million (average of 2.7 million). The Big Brother brand has now surpassed a colossal 100 million streams on ITV, with the new series generating over 20 million streams so far on ITVX (an increase on the first series).
Applications for the next series of Big Brother are open. Hopefuls looking to embark on the ultimate social experiment can apply to be a part of the next series of Big Brother set to air in 2025.
