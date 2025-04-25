Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has been crowned as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 after a dramatic final on Friday (25 April).

The star was named as the winner of the ITV reality show with pop star JoJo Siwa surprisingly finishing third on the evening. Drag queen Danny Beard finished second overall.

Elsewhere, comedian Donna Preston, singer Chesney Hawkes and TV presenter Chris Hughes finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Walking away victorious, Jack becomes the reigning champion, joining ITV’s cohort of winners including fellow Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, and Big Brother winners Jordan Sangha and Ali Bromley.

On Tuesday (22 April) ,three housemates, presenter Angellica Bell, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, and EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, were evicted from the competition, leaving just six contestants in with a chance of scooping the crown.

Singer Chesney Hawkes, comedian Donna Preston, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Danny Beard and Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd all survived the eviction, alongside former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes and Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa – who have raised eyebrows with their tactile relationship in recent weeks.

Jack P Shepherd has won Celebrity Big Brother ( ITV )

Bell, Wise, and Palmer follow in the footsteps of Trisha Goddard, Daley Thompson and politician Michael Fabricant, who was the first of the housemates to be evicted. The Wrestler actor Mickey Rourke was next removed after a chaotic six-day stint in the house.

Rourke, 72, had been at the centre of controversy since his entrance when he “ogled” presenter AJ Odudu. He later faced calls to be ejected from the house after making homophobic comments to Siwa.

He was ultimately thrown off the show by producers for “inappropriate sexual language” aimed at Wise, 24, as well as “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Hughes, 32.

Rourke grew irate when Hughes, in character as a pirate for a shopping task, “eyeballed” him. Rourke later apologised to the former Love Island star, and told Big Brother he was “ashamed” of his actions. According to evicted housemate Fabricant, however, the worst of what Rourke said was not even broadcast.

Celebrity Big Brother launched earlier this month with a reach of 4.2 million (average of 2.7 million). The Big Brother brand has now surpassed a colossal 100 million streams on ITV, with the new series generating over 20 million streams so far on ITVX (an increase on the first series).

Applications for the next series of Big Brother are open. Hopefuls looking to embark on the ultimate social experiment can apply to be a part of the next series of Big Brother set to air in 2025.