MSC Cruises reveals plans for two new €3.5bn mega cruise ships
There will be seven ships in the World Class series by 2031
MSC Cruises has unveiled plans for two new billion pound mega cruise ships to join its World Class series.
The seventh and eighth cruise ships in the series will be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France from 2029 and are due to be delivered in 2030 and 2031.
MSC Cruises’ order for both vessels is valued at €3.5 billion (£3 billion).
The new ships, which won’t be named until they are complete, will join MSC World Europa and MSC World America as well as MSC World Asia, which had its float-out ceremony last week as it prepares for a November 2026 launch in the Mediterranean.
A traditional coin laying ceremony for MSC World Atlantic also took place last week, when commemorative coins are placed inside the ship as a sign of blessing during construction and to bring good fortune to the vessel.
MSC World Atlantic will enter service in 2027 and will be deployed in the Caribbean Sea from Port Canaveral, for winter 2027/2028.
A fifth and sixth cruise ship for the World Class series are already in development, taking the total investment by MSC Cruises to €10.5 billion.
Each ship offers several districts, featuring bars, restaurants, waterparks and dry slides. The fleet is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division for MSC Group, said: “We mark a proud moment for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future — the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships.
“The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing with our innovative and successful collaboration with Chantiers de L’Atlantique — our long-term partner for more than 20 years.”
