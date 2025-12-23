Best travel deals for holidays in February 2026

If winter is starting to drag, now is an ideal time to plan a February holiday. With fewer crowds, lower prices and still plenty of sunshine, February is a great month for either a relaxed beach break or something a bit more indulgent. From short-haul convenience to international escapes, February holiday deals make it easier to take a well-timed break ahead of spring.

Right now, there is up to £300 per person in savings across selected winter-sun destinations. Think laidback days in Gran Canaria, vibrant street food and beaches in Phuket or culture and luxury combined in Abu Dhabi. I’ve pulled together the best deals from well-known travel providers, focusing on destinations our travel team rate as the best places to holiday in February for sunshine, value and overall experience.

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands: Up to £300 off Loveholidays packages

Save up to £300 on Gran Canaria holidays ( Paradisus by Melia Gran Canaria/Loveholidays )

The Canary Islands is one of Europe’s most reliable winter-sun destinations and February is a particularly good time to visit Gran Canaria. Look forward to warm, dry days with plenty of sunshine and a relaxed atmosphere once the January rush has passed. With average temperatures sitting around 20-22C, it’s ideal for beach days, coastal walks and exploring local towns without the intense summer heat.

Loveholidays is currently offering up to £300 off Gran Canaria packages in February. Popular resorts across Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas and Puerto Rico are included, with great-value options for couples and families. In particular, there’s a £245 per person saving at the five-srar Paradisus by Melia Gran Canaria resort, including flights, if you travel on 27 February for seven nights.





See more Loveholidays discount codes and offers on our dedicated deals page

Saint Lucia, Caribbean: Save up to £300 per person with Tui

Tui has an extra £500 off in its biggest sale yet ( Serenity at Coconut Bay, St Lucia )

For those looking for a more indulgent escape, Saint Lucia delivers classic Caribbean sunshine, breathtaking scenery and laidback luxury. February falls in its dry season and is perfect for long beach days, snorkelling and exploring the Pitons (volcanic spires). The low humidity and comfortable temperatures of around 26-28C make Saint Lucia a top choice for sun-seekers.

Tui is offering savings of up to £300 per person on February Saint Lucia holidays, with up to £500 extra off in the end-of-year sale when you use the discount code below. One of the standout options is the adult-only Serenity at Coconut Bay, which is one of the highest-rated resorts in Saint Lucia on Tripadvisor. It’s just a couple of minutes’ walk from a mile-long, white-sand beach with views of Maria Islands Nature Reserve – perfect for a romantic break.





Visit the Tui deals page for more holiday discounts and saving tips

Phuket, Thailand: Save up to 10 per cent on flights, plus an extra 6 per cent off hotels

Save on Thailand hotels and flights for February 2026 ( Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort/Expedia )

If you’re ticking off bucket-list destinations, Phuket is a great option, offering tropical heat, clear skies and calm seas. February is one of the best months to visit, with average temperatures of around 28-32C and minimal rainfall. Whether you’re looking for island-hopping tours and Thailand’s famous street food or relaxing on white-sand beaches, February ticks all the boxes.

For the best value – and to make the most of your time in Thailand – it’s often worth booking your flights and hotel separately. You can currently save an exclusive 6 per cent on hotel stays with Expedia, including the scenic Sala Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, which our travel experts name “best for sunsets” in their Phuket hotels roundup.





You can also cut the cost of your flights by registering for the Qatar Airways newsletter, which emails a unique promo code that can be used towards your booking.





See the latest deals on flights and hotels from Expedia and Qatar Airways

Algarve, Portugal: Save up to £30 per person with First Choice

First Choice is offering getaways to the Algarve from £126 per person ( Tivoli Marina Vilamoura/First Choice )

If you’re after a convenient, affordable getaway closer to home, the Algarve is a great choice for February. Although slightly cooler than others on the list at this time of year, Portugal still enjoys comfortably mild temperatures of around 16-19C, plenty of sunshine and fewer crowds, which is ideal for coastal walks, golf breaks and relaxed sightseeing.

First Choice is offering savings of up to £30 per person on Algarve holidays in February, starting from just £126 per person. Vilamoura is particularly popular, thanks to its marina views, sandy beaches and a wide choice of hotels, restaurants and bars, all within easy reach of Faro airport. There’s a £58 saving on five-night stays at the four-star Tivoli Marina Vilamoura hotel, which includes breakfast. This leaves you free to explore the local culture and cuisine during the afternoons and evenings.





View the latest offers from First Choice on our dedicated deals page

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Extra 6 per cent off stays with Hotels.com

Save 6 per cent on your Abu Dhabi hotel booking ( Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort/Hotels.com )

For those who enjoy a little bit of luxury, Abu Dhabi offers a perfect alternative to Dubai, with cultural landmarks such as the stunnung Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, pristine beaches and high-end hotels. February is also one of the best times to visit, with warm but comfortable temperatures averaging 20-25C.

Again, planning your flights and accommodation separately is often the best way to book for Abu Dhabi. Hotels.com has hundreds of hotels and accommodation choices, which you can filter to your personal budget and preferences. One of which includes the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa resort, which was rated the city’s “best five-star hotel” by The Independent’s travel team in their Abu Dhabi beach hotels review. You can also get an exclusive 6 per cent off your stay, using our discount code below.





See more offers from your favourite travel brands in our travel deals section