If you’re hoping to beat the January blues with a dose of last-minute winter sun, you’re in luck. With plenty of January holiday deals up for grabs, now’s the ideal time to swap the rain and drizzle for some well-deserved vitamin D.

Whether you’re dreaming of long-haul luxury in Doha or Melbourne, or fancy a quick trip to the Canary Islands, there are savings of up to £900 to be found. I’ve rounded up the best offers from top travel providers, including Tui, Jet2holidays and Qatar Airways, featuring the best winter-sun destinations recommended by our travel team.

January holiday deals

Tui – Save up to £600 on holidays to the Dominican Republic

Tui’s offering up to £600 off two-person bookings for January ( Dreams Playa Esmeralda/Tui )

For picture-perfect beaches and tropical warmth, the Dominican Republic is a perfect winter-sun escape. January is one of the best months to visit, with a comfortable heat, calm seas and long days of sunshine, giving you more time for snorkelling, exploring and relaxing. With average temperatures of 27-28C, it’s the right amount of sun without being overwhelmingly humid.

Right now, Tui is offering savings of up to £600 per couple on January holiday deals. One of the standout deals is a 23 per cent saving on the five star Dreams Playa Esmeralda resort with a beachfront location and “excellent” Tripadvisor rating. With seven bars and restaurants to choose from, on-site spa, three pools and entertainment for all ages, it’s a great choice for families and adults.





Loveholidays – Up to 10 per cent off Dubai travel

Experience the glamour of Dubai on a budget with these Loveholidays deals ( Anantara Dubai/Loveholidays )

Dubai is an evergreen winter-sun favourite, and January delivers the location’s most comfortable weather of the year. Expect warm days, clear blue skies and cooler evenings ideal for al-fresco dinners around the marina. Average temperatures sit between 19-24C, making it hot enough to still enjoy the beach. Whether you’re after luxury hotels, desert adventures or theme-park days, January offers the perfect balance.

If you’re looking to visit Dubai on a budget, Loveholidays is offering savings of up to 10 per cent on January holidays. The hugely popular Anantara Dubai The Palm complex is one of the city’s most popular resorts, thanks to its over-water villas, spectacular city views and premium hospitality. At the time of writing (12 December 2025), the cheapest date to get a flights and Anantara hotel package through Loveholidays is 16 January, saving you £1,588 per person compared with booking them separately.





Qatar Airways - Up to 40 per cent off Doha package holidays

Wind down in Doha and save up to 40 per cent with Qatar Airways ( Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa )

For a mix of culture, luxury and sunshine, Doha is another Middle Eastern option for January. The city has a slower pace than Dubai and is still pleasantly warm, making it the ideal time to explore the Corniche, visit the Museum of Islamic Art or relax on one of the pristine beaches. Average temperatures are around 18-24C – perfect for sightseeing, outdoor dining and enjoying the city’s arts and food scene.

If you book with Qatar Airways before 31 January, you can save up to 40 per cent on Doha packages. Children stay free with “signature collection” packages, which also include flights, hotel, meal plans and private airport transfers. Privilege Club members can also take advantage of extra perks such as complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and more.





Jet2holidays – Savings of up to £900 on Tenerife holidays

Head to Tenerife and save up to £900 by booking with Jet2holidays ( Bahia Principe Luxury Tenerife/Jet2holidays )

Tenerife is a classic winter-sun favourite, offering warm days, breathtaking volcanic scenery and lively resorts, all just a short flight from the UK. January is a great time to visit, with plenty of sunshine for beach days, walks or exploring Teide National Park without the summer heat. Average temperatures sit around 18-21C, making it a brilliant choice if you want guaranteed warmth without the long flight.

There’s up to £900 off at selected Tenerife hotels in January. This includes family-friendly resorts, such as Hovima La Pinta beachfront hotel and luxury adult-only resorts, such as the Bahia Principe Luxury Tenerife.





Expedia and Qatar Airways – visit Melbourne and save 20 per cent on flights, plus 6 per cent off hotels

Split your Melbourne flights and hotel bookings for the biggest savings ( Treasury on Collins, Melbourne/Expedia )

January falls in the height of the Australian summer, making Melbourne an ideal long-haul destination. From open-air cinemas and beach days in St Kilda to day trips along the Great Ocean Road, it offers a brilliant mix of relaxation and sightseeing. Expect average temperatures of 20-26C, often with hotter spells. The city is loved for its food, coffee and culture, so it’s no surprise it’s a bucket-list destination for so many Brits at this time of year.

Australia isn’t typically a “fly-and-flop” destination, so it’s often better to book your flights and hotel separately rather than opting for an all-inclusive package. Expedia is a strong choice for flexible hotel bookings, including “book now, pay at the hotel” options and an exclusive 6 per cent discount for The Independent readers.





For flights, Qatar Airways is currently offering up to 20 per cent off when you register as a Privilege Club member, which is a hefty saving, as Australia flights rarely come cheap.





