If you’re dreaming of your next getaway, now is a great time to book with amazing savings on flights, holidays and add-ons that make your experience all the more memorable. A brand that is synonymous with luxury is Emirates – the largest airline in the Middle East that connects different destinations around the world through their global hub in Dubai.

Some of the airline’s most popular destinations include Bangkok, Sydney and Singapore, but Emirates also flies to many more dreamy locations, such as Europe, Canada and Mexico, and most recently, Madagascar and Bogotá.

Flying to some of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, and with a reputation for in-flight luxury, it’s no surprise that a trip with Emirates will come with a handsome price tag. So that you can enjoy the experience for less, our team of deal hunters have used their expertise to bring you the very best offers. Here’s our top pick of Emirates promo codes to help you save on your travel costs.

All about Emirates discount codes

If you’re hoping to book an Emirates holiday but are yet to find anything that takes your fancy, you’ll want to keep checking back, as the promo codes and offers are updated regularly. Frequent flash sales take place, such as 10 per cent off flights to Spain and other destination-specific offers, which is a great way to bag a bargain holiday. We’re committed to bringing you the latest on all Emirates discounts, so be sure to bookmark this page for the most up to date news.

Students can get in on the fun, with great deals to help you broaden your horizons and learn more about new cultures. When using the student code above and showing a valid student ID, you’ll enjoy discounts of up to 10 per cent on economy and 5 per cent business class fares on over 250 destinations worldwide. You’ll also get 10kg more baggage, or one extra piece, on top of the usual allowances, and flexible options to change your flight.

It’s not just flights you can save money on with Emirates – you can also save 10 per cent saving on duty free goods. Using the above discount code, customers can browse the EmiratesRed store and save on exclusive items that you won't find on board. The best part? Your products will be delivered to your seat when you board. You'll find big name brands like Creed, Kiehl's and Garmin, along with travel essentials.

More ways to save on Emirates flights

Ever heard of Skywards? It’s the loyalty programme that Emirates shares with Flydubai, and is designed to offer its members benefits and experiences that will work with their lifestyle, and make holidays even more rewarding. Skywards is totally free to join, and you'll only need to input some basic information. The programme rewards its frequent fliers with miles, which you can accumulate pretty quickly. In fact, you could earn enough miles for an upgrade after just one long haul holiday.

To enhance your benefits, join Skywards+, which gives subscribers the choice of three levels – classic, advanced and premium, all with their own advantages to give you personalised deals.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Even with the lowest tier of membership, classic, you'll get a one time 20 per cent off when you book a classic reward flight, which could save you big bucks on that dream holiday to historic Oman or trendy Brisbane. The savings alone will pay for the annual subscription, and that’s without the other benefits – including bonus miles, airport lounge access, extra luggage.

Must-visit destinations in 2025

Sydney is at the top of our must-visit list for this year, filled with popular tourist attractions like the Sydney Opera House and beautiful beaches. The capital city of the state of New South Wales, Sydney is so fast paced and at the forefront of Australia’s evolution, while maintaining plenty of its natural beauty and unspoiled nature. Emirates flights to Sydney are priced from £1,195, which is very reasonable for the distance you’ll be travelling. If it’s the beautiful country of Singapore that calls your name, book with Emirates from £745. Singapore is home to the world's first night zoo and is one of the world's greenest and safest cities – perfect for families who want to explore the wonder of Southeast Asia.

How we find the best Emirates deals

The Independent’s team of deal hunters dedicate themselves to carefully selecting the best travel offers and discount codes. We look out for deals on flights, package holidays and in-flight shopping, we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t use ourselves. It’s here where you’ll find the most up-to-date offers available at Emirates for saving money on your 2025/26 holiday.

Why choose Emirates?

“I’ve been following the Emirates story since the very first flight almost 40 years ago. The growth of the Dubai-based airline has been astonishing. Emirates now serves more than 150 destinations on six continents and has the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380 ‘SuperJumbo’ aircraft. Many travellers appreciate the extra space they offer, as well as the unrivalled inflight entertainment.

“Emirates also excels at connecting Britain with the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia, with 18 daily flights from six UK airports taking thousands of people each day to Dubai and beyond,” says travel correspondent Simon Calder.

See the Emirates website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.