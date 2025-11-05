Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Abu Dhabi’s city break credentials are no secret – but for some reason, its beaches remain under the radar. But when you see the pristine sands and Maldives-blue waters, you’ll want to rip up that busy sightseeing itinerary and kick back with a pina colada instead.

There are 200 islands in the city and wider emirate, and its shoreline ranges from wide and wild to calm and current-free. For families, the beaches on the city’s inland waterways and Corniche are best, while those facing the open sea – such as Saadiyat Island – offer a more untamed, natural setting.

There aren’t many free public beaches in Abu Dhabi, so seafront accommodation can be pricey. However, the following hotels don’t just boast unrivalled access, but great facilities, rooms and service too. If you’re staying elsewhere (or only in town for a quick stopover) most offer day passes as well – which usually include credit towards lunch or drinks.

Whatever your style or budget, these are the best beach hotels in Abu Dhabi.

The best beach hotels in Abu Dhabi 2025

At a glance

1. The St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel

open image in gallery The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is home to the exclusive Nation Riviera Beach Club ( Marriott International )

Occupying one of the most striking towers on the Corniche, this St. Regis – one of two in Abu Dhabi – may seem like an unlikely beach hotel. But just across the road (reached via the ritziest ‘tunnel’ you’ll ever walk through) lies its exclusive Nation Riviera Beach Club, complete with deluxe double cabanas, a swimming pool and swaying palms galore. The sand is soft and golden, and the adjoining beach bar serves nibbles and sharers aplenty: think cajun-spiced calamari, hickory chicken wings and poke bowls. Ideal for squeezing some luxurious beach time into a busy city break.

Address: Nation Towers - Corniche St - Al Bateen - W44 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

2. Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat hotel

open image in gallery Escape to Greece via the UAE at this Anantara property ( Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat )

The water at this boutique adults-only hotel is gloriously, unbelievably turquoise: the colour you’d expect in the Maldives or Seychelles, and it’s almost always glass-calm. Add in soft sands, abundant sun loungers and a watersports centre, and you have beach perfection. From the curvaceous white architecture to the fuschia bougainvillea framing every doorway, the entire hotel is styled like Santorini – and with just 22 rooms, the beach never feels crowded. It’s 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi airport, a remote coastline that’s frequented by turtles, dugongs and tropical fish – so keep an eye out while you’re exploring on the hotel’s paddleboards and glass-bottomed kayaks.

Address: Al Jarf 22, Ghantoot - Al Samha - Al Jarf - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

3. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal hotel

open image in gallery For a family-friendly option, choose The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal ( The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal )

For families, the Ritz-Carlton’s private beach is ideal: the water is reliably calm, while the sand is perfect for barefoot games and building castles. It’s located on an inland waterway, so what you lack in open sea views you’ll make up for in peace of mind (and the novelty of passing yachts and jetskis), with a cordoned-off swimming area for extra safety. Better yet, the hotel’s enormous pool – one of the biggest in the UAE – is just a few sandy steps away, complete with swim-up bar, lifeguard service and restaurant.

Address: Al Karamah Street - Al Rawdah - المَقطَع - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

4. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr hotel

open image in gallery Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has some of the best views from its beach ( Fairmont Bab Al Bahr )

Located on the same creek as the Ritz-Carlton but facing the opposite direction, the Fairmont’s two beaches overlook one of Abu Dhabi’s star attractions: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. You can admire its gleaming white domes and soaring minarets from your sun lounger (though that’s no substitute for an actual visit, ideally arriving at 9am to beat the crowds), while the calm shallows and powdery sand are well-suited to families. The beach area is huge, encompassing multiple swimming/splash pools too, while the nearby watersports centre offers jetskiing, paddleboarding and sunset cruises.

Address: Rabdan - Khor Al Maqta'a - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

5. The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort hotel

open image in gallery Nothing will disturb you on this remote nature reserve beach ( The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort )

Stroll along the boardwalks through the grass-topped dunes, and you’ll find the azure shallows and pristine sands of Saadiyat Beach. This 9km-coastline is a protected nature reserve, where sea turtles come to nest on the sand and dolphins are frequently sighted on calm days – and the St. Regis sits right on the waterfront. Though it’s just a 15-minute drive from the city centre and 10 minutes from the Louvre museum, this resort’s vibe is unashamedly fly-and-flop: dapper waiters bring snacks and drinks straight to your sun lounger, while the watersports hub offers kayaks, SUPs and boogie boards.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island - SDN1 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

6. Jumeirah Saadiyat Island hotel

open image in gallery For a beach that is guaranteed to be high quality, book a room at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island ( Jumeirah Saadiyat Island )

At the opposite end of Saadiyat Beach, the Jumeirah feels more remote than the St. Regis: the shore is quieter here, but you’ll have to travel a few minutes further to reach the city. The entire beach is a Blue Flag area for its impeccable cleanliness and quality, and the sand slopes gently into the cerulean water – while lifeguards patrol the shore on foot and pedalo. Bonus points for the hotel’s zero-plastic efforts too: from biodegradable wheat straws to free refillable bottles, and water stations dotted throughout the grounds.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island - SDN3 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

7. Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas hotel

open image in gallery From a beach bar to watersports, there’s plenty to do on the seafront at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas ( Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas )

Also on Saadiyat Island’s sought-after waterfront, the Rotana occupies a prime spot on the beach and is one of the few UAE hotels to offer all-inclusive packages. The sunsets are gorgeous here: best enjoyed on a long sandy walk, or over passionfruit mojitos at Nasma Beach Bar. Motorised watersports are forbidden throughout this marine wildlife reserve, so the beach never feels raucous or noisy – and the hotel’s sun loungers are plentiful even at peak times. If the sea’s a little choppy for youngsters, there’s a splash pool, lazy river and waterslide instead.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island - SDN1 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

8. Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort hotel

open image in gallery For an almost-empty beach experience, head to this Anantara resort ( Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort )

Just getting to Sir Bani Yas Island is an adventure, entailing a two-hour drive from the capital and a 25-minute boat trip – but your reward is a gigantic sandy beach almost all to yourself. At the all-villa Al Yamm resort, the sun loungers sit 25 paces apart, the sand is covered in exotic shells, and turquoise waters lap the shore. No crowds, no noise: it feels like your own private isle. Tiny gazelles nibble the grasses, and peacocks strut beside each villa’s pool – while the beach activities range from SUP and snorkelling, to kayaking through the island’s mangrove forest. A glorious spot to sneak away for a few days’ break from the city.

Address: Sir Bani Yas Island, 12452 Da‘sah, United Arab Emirates

9. Al Maya Island & Resort hotel

open image in gallery Al Maya Island & Resort hotel is found on an island just off the city centre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For an island escape without leaving the capital, look to Al Maya – just as the locals do. Every weekend, they flock here for a ‘daycation’ on the sand, but weekdays are far quieter: ideal for a bitesize respite from Abu Dhabi’s bustle. It’s not as glitzy as most Abu Dhabi beach hotels, but the beach is spotless, the thatched cabanas are shady, and waiters nip between loungers with trayfuls of signature cocktails (try the ‘Dive Deeper’, with peach schnapps and fresh ginger). To reach the island, it’s a 15-minute boat trip from Al Maya Boat Dock, near the western end of the Corniche.

Address: Al Maya Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

10. Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

open image in gallery For a private beach, check into Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi ( Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas )

From sunset yoga on the sand to moonlit suppers at Shala Beach Lounge, life at the Park Hyatt revolves around the Saadiyat shoreline. The hotel sits on a private stretch of beach, and all of its rooms feature west-facing balconies – so fling open your patio windows and revel in the sea breeze and views. While families are welcome (and its free kids’ club entertains ages five to 12), the resort’s vibe is decidedly grownup – whether you’re limbering up for a round on Saadiyat’s nearby sea-view golf course, or flopping on a sunlounger with a frosty rosé in hand.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island - SDN1 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Hazel Plush, who has been travelling to the Middle East for many years and has a deep knowledge of the destination. When picking which hotels to include, Hazel considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Abu Dhabi uses the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED).

Where are the best beaches?

For beaches that are free to enter, head to Al Bateen Beach, Corniche Beach, Al Hudayriat Island and Mirfa Beach.

When is the best time of year to visit?

Abu Dhabi can get extremely hot during the summer months, so for more pleasant weather, visit between November and April, when temperatures are around 24C (75F) during the day and 13C (56F) at night.