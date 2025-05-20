Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid the UAE’s stellar constellation of five-star hotels, it takes an extra special proposition to stand out. Maybe that’s an exclusive location, Michelin-praised dining, jaw-dropping interiors – or all three? Because when standards are this high, only the very best will do.

The following hotels are just that. Without exception, even their ‘lowliest’ entry-level rooms are extraordinary, with generous proportions and superlative quality: from butler service to designer toiletries, and a veritable feast at breakfast time.

Whether you’re looking for a city-centre stay or a few nights’ retreat in Abu Dhabi’s more remote – and exclusive – corners, these are the properties to splash out on. The below prices are all during low season (i.e. UK summertime), making it a great time to grab a bargain, as rates can double or triple in winter. Still, Abu Dhabi offers better value for money than neighbouring Dubai, with quality that puts many of the world’s greatest cities to shame.

From city slickers to desert wonders, read on to discover Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious hotels.

10 best luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi for 2025

At a glance

1. Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel

Al Maryah Island

open image in gallery Oenophiles will love the underground cellar with 1,000 premium vintages ( Rosewood Abu Dhabi )

As every supermodel knows, lighting is everything – and this gorgeous hotel has it down to a tee. You can nibble Pierre Hermé macarons in Majlis as natural light tumbles through the triple-height windows, or cosy up with a negroni amongst the honeyed hues of Hidden Bar, whose gin selection is 300-strong. Wine connoisseurs, take your pick from La Cava’s choice of 1,000 premium vintages, served in its deliciously dark underground cellar – while sunseekers will enjoy its large sunny pool, with skyscraper views in every direction. As for the rooms, every category features a separate bathtub, evening turndown and Roberto Cavalli toiletries, plus a decadent à la carte breakfast.

Address: Galleria Shopping Mall - Level B3, Al Maryah St, Al Maryah Island, MI1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2. Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat hotel

Al Rahba

open image in gallery Inspired by Santorini, though this adult’s-only hotel is much quieter than the real deal ( Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat )

Located in a former Sheikh’s palace, this adults-only hotel sits on one of the capital’s most extraordinary beaches – a vision of white sand and turquoise shallows. Spend your days snooping at turtles and stingrays from a glass-bottomed kayak, or feasting on meze salads and grilled tiger prawns at Oia Oasis. Somewhat surreally, the hotel is inspired by Santorini – from its whitewashed domes and voluptuous archways, to the winding walkways and abundant bougainvillaea. But happily, it's far, far quieter than the real Greek deal, with just 22 rooms and no other hotels in sight – so you can snooze to the sound of the waves.

Address: Al Jarf 22, Ghantoot, Al Samha, Al Jarf, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort hotel

Sir Bani Yas Island

open image in gallery Set on a wild island home to endangered animals, there’s only villas in the entire resort ( Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE )

Al Yamm’s wow-factor lies in its exclusivity: there are just 30 villas (no rooms or suites) in the entire resort, each of which features a plunge pool, private deck and – if beside the beach – direct access to wide golden sands. It’s located on Sir Bani Yas, three hours from the city – a surprisingly wild island beloved by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, where the UAE’s first president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan founded a wildlife sanctuary in 1977. Today, it’s home to almost 20,000 animals, including endangered Arabian oryx and gazelles. See them on a wildlife drive or nature walk, before retreating to your desert island idyll.

Address: Al Ruwais, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel

open image in gallery Costing US$3bn to build, it’s one of the world’s most expensive hotels ( Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental )

From its gleaming marble hammam to the gold-lavished lobby and long private beach, Emirates Palace certainly lives up to its name. You’d be forgiven for thinking it was an actual royal residence: its interiors glitter with 1,000 Swarovski crystal chandeliers, it’s bigger than Buckingham Palace, and it cost a reported US$3bn (£2.3bn) to build, making it one of the world’s most expensive hotels. All of its rooms and suites offer private balconies, heavenly mattress toppers and deep-soak tubs, while the fully vegan accommodation features 100 per cent plant-based fabric, toiletries and even a special room service menu.

Address: West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel

Located in the five-spired Etihad Towers, the Conrad presides over the entire Corniche, with views encompassing Downtown’s skyscrapers, Saadiyat Island’s eye-popping Guggenheim and beyond. It rises 69 storeys, and to take advantage of its elevated position, every room features floor-to-ceiling windows and a layout oriented towards that panorama – best admired from your kingsize bed or chaise longue. As well as a fabulous breakfast buffet, the hotel is home to three Michelin-recommended restaurants: Ray’s Grill (for steaks), Li Beirut (Lebanese meze) and José by Pizarro (Spanish tapas). Don’t leave without trying the latter’s spin on patatas bravas: perfect cubes of hot, crunchy layered potatoes, ready to be dunked into rich tomato aioli.

Address: Corniche St, Al Bateen, W32, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island hotel

open image in gallery Everything about this hotel is impressive, especially Saadiyat Beach being just steps away ( Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island )

The UAE has just a handful of all-inclusive hotels, and this Rixos is by far the best. From the dizzying mosaics and dapper doormen in its palace-inspired lobby, to the lustrous palm trees and tinkling fountains in its immaculate gardens – it’s all designed to make your jaw drop. Rollerblading waiters nip around the poolside delivering bottomless mojitos, piña coladas and more, while the breakfast buffet is one of Abu Dhabi’s biggest (and that’s no mean feat). But better yet, Saadiyat Beach is just a few barefoot steps away: kick back on those sugary sands, and keep an eye out for dolphins too...

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7. Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

open image in gallery Everything you’d expect from a Four Seasons – designer shops and Michelin approval ( Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island )

The private passageway between the Four Seasons and Galleria Mall – one of the city’s top shopping locales – is lined with the likes of Bulgari, Jimmy Choo and Elie Saab, and that’s before you even get to the mall itself. As if the Four Seasons brand wasn’t alluring enough, it has a world of top designers on its doorstep. Happily, the hotel has myriad places to show off your purchases: over a seafood supper at Cafe Milano, perhaps, or while sipping spritzers at the poolside Eclipse Terrace Lounge. Loosen your belt for dinner at Butcher & Still, whose hefty porterhouse steaks and New York cheesecakes secured it a Michelin recommendation.

Address: Abu Dhabi Global Market, Second St, Al Maryah Island, MI1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8. The Abu Dhabi EDITION hotel

open image in gallery Its best feaetures include the five-storey-atrium and a secret water garden ( The Abu Dhabi EDITION )

The enormous undulating chandelier above the lobby, the golden-hued lighting that subtly shifts throughout the day, the five-storey-high atrium and its secret water garden: every inch of this marina-view hotel feels considered yet playful, and it’s a joy to linger in. Indeed, there are reasons aplenty to rip up your busy sightseeing itinerary, whether that’s chilling in the two pools, luxuriating in the spa’s volcanic hot stone massages, or simply ordering dish after dish from the à la carte breakfast menu, which is served until 5pm. The Michelin-listed Oak Room is famous for excellent steaks, too.

Address: Marina, Al Bateen, W35, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

9. The St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel

open image in gallery Perhaps the most opulent of them all, with its best asset being the private beach ( The St. Regis Abu Dhabi )

At sunset, the sommeliers at Crystal Lounge bar open a bottle of champagne with the swoosh of a sword, a St. Regis ritual known as sabrage. It’s just one of the many opulent details at this 49-storey hotel, which soars over Abu Dhabi’s beach-fringed Corniche – whose rooms and suites are served by private butlers, and whose décor is lavished with gleaming marble, fresh roses and glittering chandeliers. But the hotel’s private beach is what sets it apart: its billowing cabanas and Michelin-recommended seafood restaurant are just a few minutes’ stroll away, accessed via an exclusive walkway. Part city slicker, part seaside heaven – the best of both worlds.

Address: Nation Towers, Corniche St, Al Bateen, W44, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10. W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island hotel

open image in gallery Straddling the Grand Prix race track, this one’s for the petrol heads ( W Abu Dhabi )

When the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix comes to town, the W is right at the heart of the action. It actually straddles the racetrack, so guests get unrivalled views of those screaming supercars – whether from the designated viewing deck or their suite’s private balcony. But the hotel doesn’t just come alive for the races, it dazzles year-round. Think super-sized rooms, poolside DJs and slick décor nods to local Emirati culture – from the lobby’s oversized ‘fishing nets’ to the curtains made from traditional necklaces. The backdrop of bobbing yachts in Yas Marina is pretty luxe, too. The lighting is sexy, the pool is perfect for posing and Saturday brunches are wild.

Address: Yas Island, YS1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

