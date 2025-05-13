Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris has so much to offer people of all ages. Many of the world-class museums have exhibitions and activities specifically geared to kids, there are oodles of workshops for creative families and activities like climbing the Eiffel Tower or taking a trip above the Parisian skyline in the Paris balloon keep everyone entertained. It needn’t be stressful either. Plenty of Paris’s hotels bend over backwards to accommodate all ages, with kids clubs, games, and last-minute babysitting services organised by the hotel concierge taking the strain off parents.

From ultra-early check-ins and ultra-late check-outs, to rooms that can sleep families of six, to the hotels with the best swimming pools and facilities for kids, we’ve rounded up the best family-friendly hotels that the French capital has to offer, all while bearing in mind close and convenient transport links for tired little legs.

1. 25 Hours Hotel Paris Terminus Nord hotel

open image in gallery Vibrant rooms are convenient for families who arrive in Paris via the Eurostar ( 25 Hours Hotel Paris Terminus Nord )

Right next to Gare du Nord, 25 Hours couldn’t be more convenient for families arriving by Eurostar. The restaurant has a dedicated kids corner at weekends at their all-day restaurant, and a daily special children’s menu. There are plenty of interconnecting rooms, and four-legged members of the family are welcomed as warmly as two-legged. Grown-ups will appreciate the stylish cocktail bar, but the appeal of the brightly-coloured rooms, with plenty of African and Asian influence in the design, is ageless.

Address: 12 Bd de Denain, 75010 Paris

2. Hôtel Novotel Paris Gare de Lyon

open image in gallery Splashing about in the large pool is one of the many activities available to kids at Hôtel Novotel Paris Gare de Lyon ( Accor )

Travelling as a family can be expensive, but family-orientated offers at the Novotel Paris Gare de Lyon makes it good value. Children up to 16 years old stay for free when they’re sharing a family room with their parents, and get free breakfast to boot, or reserve a second room for the kids at 50 per cent off. There are plenty of activities for all ages, including a large swimming pool, table football and a kids play area with games consoles.

Address: 2 Rue Hector Malot, 75012 Paris

3. Hotel Panache

open image in gallery Hotel Panache makes mini travellers welcome with their games packages ( Benoit Linero )

For a hotel of this size (just 40 rooms), there’s plenty of choice for mixed age groups, including triple and family rooms, each one unique in design. At the heart of the Grands Boulevards, there’s retail therapy for the adults while the kids benefit from all the complimentary perks at the hotel, including scooters and board games. A babysitting service can be booked through the hotel concierge, and it shows that the friendly staff are used to welcoming younger guests.

Address: 1 Rue Geoffroy-Marie, 75009 Paris

4. Hotel Maison Mère

open image in gallery Travelling with your teens? A stay at the trendy Hôtel Maison Mère is in order ( Maison Mere )

Teenagers will love Maison Mère, where the decor is ridiculously cool (think multi-coloured sneakers displayed on bookshelves). There’s a co-working space on site, guaranteeing an excellent wifi speed. Special packs are provided at check-in to younger members of the party, and there’s a babysitting service that can be organised via the hotel concierge. The breakfast buffet is extremely generous, ample enough for even the hungriest teen, and adults can unwind in the evenings in the chic cocktail bar.

Address: 7 Rue Mayran, 75009 Paris

5. Hotel Adele et Jules

open image in gallery Hotel Adele et Jules’ family connecting rooms are suitable for two adults and two children ( Hotel Adele et Jules )

A stylish boutique hotel which offers complimentary snacks and soft drinks daily at teatime. Many of the interconnecting rooms share private corridors to give extra space to families. The hotel gives welcome packs at check-in to younger guests, and their babysitting service can be arranged with as little as three hours’ notice to work around last-minute plans. Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe, is just a five-minute walk away, as is the waxwork museum, Musée Grévin.

Address: 2 Cité Rougemont, 75009 Paris

6. The Disneyland Hotel

open image in gallery Rooms fit for a princess (or a prince) can be found at The Disneyland Hotel ( Disneyland Hotel )

It goes without saying that all Disneyland hotels are extremely family-friendly, but nowhere creates magic quite like the Disneyland Hotel, which reopened after extensive renovations at the start of 2024. The rooms are all Disney-themed, children can meet their favourite characters (who wander around the hotel) and there are some really special extras on offer, such as a Disneyland ‘makeovers’ to transform your child into the Disney character of their choice. Plus, it’s conveniently situated at the park entrance.

Address: Disneyland Paris, Rue de la Marnière, 77700 Chessy

7. Shangri-La Paris hotel

open image in gallery Want to spoil your little ones with a luxury trip to Paris? Shangri-La will cater to your kids with its family suites ( Skiss )

Look no further for high-end luxury with kids of all ages. The glitz of this 19th century palace would give Disneyland castles a run for their money, and many of the rooms have Eiffel Tower views. There’s a large swimming pool and a gym for active families, and among the vast selection of room categories are interconnecting rooms and family suites. The location is exceptional, squarely between the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe (within easy walking distance from both).

Address: 10 Av. d'Iéna, 75116 Paris

8. Hotel Piapia

The kids room at Piapia is superior, stocked with tipis, table football, films, board games, art supplies, comics and more. It can be booked privately if your child is celebrating a birthday on your trip, whether you’re an in-house guest or not, and catering (soft drinks, birthday tea and cake) can be organised directly through the hotel. There’s an excellent selection of room categories, including triples, interconnecting and single rooms for families travelling with a teenager that likes their space.

Address: 14 Rue des Maraîchers, 75020 Paris

9. Hotel Joke

open image in gallery Ditch the plain hotel rooms for a funky and fun space at Hotel Joke ( J.B. Clevenot and G. Grasset for Hotel Joke*** - Astotel, Paris )

The rooms at Hotel Joke have been designed with kids in mind. All of the rooms are colourful, but it’s the crocheted decorations that make it truly unique, with everything from crocheted racing cars to radios. Under 12s get free breakfast, and the generous check-in/check-out times are particularly welcome when sightseeing with children — you can check into your room at 3pm and check-out isn’t until midday. The complimentary soft drinks from the minibar (restocked daily) are another nice touch.

Address: 69 Rue Blanche, 75009 Paris

10. Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy hotel

open image in gallery Rooms can sleep up to six people at Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy ( Accor )

The enormous swimming pool is the big selling point at the Pullman, and it even has dedicated family time slots, where you don’t need to worry about the kids being noisy. The largest rooms sleep up to six people, or a second room for children can be booked at 50 per cent off the regular rate when travelling with two adults paying full price. Many child-friendly sights (such as the Natural History Museum and Jardin des Plantes) are right on the doorstep.

Address: 1 Rue de Libourne, 75012 Paris

