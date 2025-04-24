Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The capital of France has long been a destination that belongs in the spotlight, from showcasing World Fairs in the 19th century to, more recently, hosting the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The City of Lights is no stranger to hosting hordes of enamoured tourists with city break itineraries bursting with things to do in every arrondissement.

Primed with pavement cafes for coffee and carafes, a chic culture of classical music, fashion and rich cuisine gives Paris an ambient allure for friends and lovers.

Add Michelin-starred meals, museums and galleries, woven between centuries of grandeur on the average rue, and romantic long weekends are just a hop across the Channel.

From bucket list big hitters like the Louvre, Versailles and icon of the spiky French skyline – la tour Eiffel – to Seine cruises and sidecar cocktails in the Latin Quarter, here’s our guide to perfecting Paris.

Best things to do in Paris

1. Picnic under the Eiffel Tower

open image in gallery The symbol of Paris stands at 330m tall ( Getty Images )

France’s iron lattice is hard to miss on arrival in its capital city. For a simple view of all 330m of the Eiffel Tower pack a blanket and a fresh baguette and head for a picnic on the Champs de Mars. Take the lift to the top floor of the landmark post-patisserie spread for arrondissement panoramas and sips of champagne in its native country.

2. Sunset cruise down the Seine

open image in gallery Avoid the Arc de Triomphe traffic on the Parisian river ( Getty Images )

Flowing through the heart of Paris, a glide down the Seine River rivals any open-top bus for views of Musée d’Orsay, Notre Dame Cathedral, Place de la Concorde, and the Grand Palais. To see the impressive architecture glisten, depart on a city cruise at golden hour – there are dinner, jazz and bar boats to choose from as your mode of transport under the city’s famed footbridges.

3. Indulge in Montmartre’s café culture

open image in gallery The ‘village’ of Paris buzzes with tourists and caffeine ( Getty Images )

Indulge in alfresco debriefs with friends, colleagues and strangers over a bitter coffee and a pastry on the streets of Montmartre. The handsome hill in northern Paris has cafes, cobbles and colour to boot, with the charming status as the “laidback” part of the city. Though traditional tables of coffee, cigarettes and a newspaper prevail, hip matcha and milk alternatives are making their way to Montmartre.

4. Shop vintage in Le Marais

open image in gallery Style can come second-hand in Paris ( Getty Images )

Ditch the Galeries Lafayette to sashay the boutiques of Le Marais if vintage thrifting is your speciality. From crafts to clothes, shop Ew’s eclectic antiques, The Room Paris’ runway regulars and Vintage Paris’ coveted jewellery collection. Elsewhere, the world’s largest flea market, Les Puces de Paris Saint-Ouen has one-of-a-kind second-hand goods to fill your suitcase.

5. Stroll the Palace of Versailles

open image in gallery The Palace of Versailles was built in the 17th century for King Louis XIV ( Getty Images )

With a hall of mirrors, groomed gardens and dining rooms built for royal banquets, the Palace of Versailles is a regal echo of the French monarchy. The Palace, just west of Paris, was the main royal residence until the Revolution in 1789 and a day trip to discover the 800 hectares of fountains, pomp and porcelain showcases the city in all its grandeur.

6. Marvel at gallery masterpieces

open image in gallery Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa lives in The Louvre ( Getty Images )

Paris is renowned for its cultural offerings with an almost overwhelming number of art masterpieces hanging on walls across the city, from The Louvre’s glass pyramid to Musee d’Orsay’s mammoth Impressionist collection. More modern newcomers have also entered the scene in recent years with Centre Pompidou‘s art oddities and the l’Atelier des Lumières sensory exhibition breathing life into the traditional gallery experience.

7. Take a dip in the Josephine Baker Pool

open image in gallery A swim in the Seine side pool costs €6.50 in summer ( Piscine Joséphine Baker )

To dangle over the Seine, dive into Piscine Josephine Baker for some open-air lengths with views of the Eiffel Tower. The elevated leisure centre with a 25m pool is a worthy alternative to a plunge in Paris’ main river even after the clean-up efforts to make the Seine sparkle ahead of Olympic open-swimming events.

8. Embrace festivities at the Christmas markets

open image in gallery Swap Christmas for Noël this winter ( Getty Images )

Make your trip mulled with a visit to Paris during the festive period. The city’s markets are a yuletide classic with scents of cinnamon, roasted chestnuts, fresh crêpes and mugs of warm wine from November to January. Square Rene Viviani is a favourite opposite Notre Dame, and chalet-style stalls are ideal for handicrafts and Christmas gifts.

9. Catch kick-off at a Paris Saint-Germain game

open image in gallery PSG play in the top division of French football ( Getty Images )

Aside from the summer of sport sweeping Europe in 2024, Paris Saint-Germain football club is pitched up in Paris year-round. Football fanatics can take a stadium tour of Parc des Princes or watch a fixture to see their favourites score on the pitch and purchase some official merch to add to their collection.

10. Savour a sidecar cocktail in the Latin Quarter

open image in gallery Visit Caveau de la Huchette for a jazzy evening in Paris ( Getty Images )

The Latin Quarter – the capital’s “coolest” district – unsurprisingly pairs very nicely with Paris’ signature cognac sidecar cocktail. The fifth arrondissement of students, trendy brasseries and historic rebellion has mythic jazz bars to enjoy the sultry tones and channel your inner Parisian.

11. Find your style at Paris Fashion Week

open image in gallery This autumn Fashion Week starts on 23 September ( Getty Images )

With spring and autumn come two instalments of Paris Fashion Week. To polish your wardrobe in the style of inimitable Parisian chic, source a trendy trenchcoat and sit aside the runway at Haute Couture shows, as this is the time to travel to the home of the Chanel, Dior and Balmain fashion houses.

12. Get a taste of Parisian cuisine

open image in gallery Paris: a land of fromage and frogs legs ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

To avoid a €20 croque monsieur, follow the locals instead of your nose. Michelin can make way for budget bouillons and steak frites on street food tours of the city’s culinary back alleys. Think cheese nibbling at fromageries, first-time tries of escargot and failsafe fresh crêpes on exploratory tastes of foodie hubs including Rue Montorgueil.

13. Hang out with local artists

Once a bank then artists’ squat, 59 Rivoli now offers a full immersion into the bohemian Parisian artistic scene. Climb up the spiral staircase adorned with posters and banners to watch artists work in the 30 ateliers (studios), or catch one of its free gigs and concerts.

open image in gallery A former artists’ squat, 59 Rivoli is a distinct cultural spot with free exhibitions ( Getty Images )

14. Discover Paris’ vintage press

Created to be a museum, La Galcante has become a treasure trove for vintage publications, with its collection of French dailies, retro adverts, postcards and photographs, some that date to the 18th century. With magical printed curiosities from the floor to the ceiling, you won’t be hard pressed to find a unique souvenir.

open image in gallery Tucked in a secluded courtyard, La Galcante is a gateway to the world of vintage press ( Getty Images )

