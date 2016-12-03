Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Abu Dhabi absolutely dotes on children – indeed, there’s just one adults-only resort in the entire emirate. But while the abundance of kids’ clubs, activities and amenities is fantastic for families, it can also make choosing a hotel overwhelming, so which are the very best ones?

The following hotels have earned their place by providing an extra-special stay for their youngest guests, and genuine relaxation for the rest of us. Whether it’s free theme park tickets, in-room toy teepees, complimentary kids’ clubs or ice cream for breakfast, the treats keep on coming – while the hotels’ location, service and rooms are superlative too.

In the UAE, cots are free, and while pull-out beds are readily available, consider booking a twin room instead: the beds are usually doubles, and floor space is always generous. Special offers such as free dining or activities are common too, so check when you book.

Whether in the city centre or amazing locations a little further afield, these are the best hotels in Abu Dhabi for families.

10 best family hotels in Abu Dhabi for 2025

1. The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel

Yas Island

open image in gallery If your kids can’t get enough of cartoons, the WB Abu Dhabi is the place to book ( The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton )

Yas Island is a kids’ paradise, home to four epic theme parks – including superhero rides at Warner Bros World, and the world’s fastest rollercoaster (almost 150mph!) at Ferrari World. The WB hotel puts it all right on your doorstep, and includes free access to all of Yas’s parks each day of your stay, for everyone on your booking. While your children will love the poolside movie screenings, cartoon-themed kids’ club and movie artwork in the bedrooms, you’ll appreciate the full-service spa after a day on the rollercoasters, and the fuss-free choice of five onsite restaurants.

Address: Yas Island, YS4, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2. Yas Island Rotana hotel

Yas Island

open image in gallery Yas Island Rotana has an arcade-style zone with Playstations and iPads to keep them busy ( Yas Island Rotana )

Lower priced than the WB, yet still extremely handy for Yas Island’s rollercoasters, the Rotana is ideal if you’re hoping to balance the theme parks with culture and sightseeing. Some of its packages offer free park tickets, and the kids’ club perks include an arcade-style zone with PlayStations, iPads and Playtouch consoles – if you can tear them away from the soft play area and ball pit. There are two outdoor pools (one just for children), a tennis court and laid-back dining at buffet restaurant Choices, while the adjoining rooms provide flexible space for families.

Address: Yas Island, YS3 06, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa hotel

Abu Dhabi desert

open image in gallery Your little one’s will love exploring Al Wathba’s old Arabian village layout ( Al Wathba Resort & Spa )

Some children find Abu Dhabi’s urban bustle overwhelming, in which case Al Wathba is a happy medium. It’s 35 minutes from the city, though its riding stables, flower-filled gardens and fresh air make it feel much further. At dinner, you can hand-feed the horses at Italian restaurant Terra Secca, while the resort’s daytime activities include a surfing simulator, falconry shows and desert picnics – plus horse riding through the dunes, of course. The hotel is designed like an old Arabian village, albeit one with a gorgeous cabana-lined pool. Visit on weekdays, when the resort is quietest.

Address: Al Wathba South, 56620, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4. Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

Rabdan

open image in gallery The beachside Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri is a great option for those with younger children ( Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri )

If you’re travelling with a baby, you won’t care that the Shangri-La doesn’t have a kids’ club – but you will appreciate its long seaside promenade for soothing pushchair walks, and its shaded children’s pool for splashy play. Babysitting is available on request, and all rooms feature balconies, bathtubs and oodles of space for a cot (free of charge). For Shangri-La Circle members, under-sevens dine for free year-round in the buffet, which just so happens to be one of Abu Dhabi’s most impressive, with tables overlooking the private sandy beach.

Address: Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi hotel

Al Saadiyat Island

open image in gallery When not at the Rixy Club, you will most likely find your kids running about the outdoor play area at Rixos Marina ( Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi )

Like a pick-n-mix of holiday joys, this all-inclusive resort not only offers bottomless buffet and à la carte restaurants, but a daily programme of family fun – from nightly live music to aerial yoga (ideal for teens) and bike rides along the Corniche. For younger children, Rixy Club combines arts-and-crafts activities with active pursuits such as a kids’ gym, tabata and crossfit, with nary a screen in sight. The beach is sheltered by a wave-break for safer swimming, while cocktail-toting waiters whizz around the three swimming pools on rollerblades. Lively and laid-back, Rixos Marina allows kids to be kids.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6. Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara hotel

Rub’ al Khali Desert

open image in gallery Had too much of the sun? Why not play in the sand under shelter at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort’s kids’ club ( Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara )

Rising from the Rub’ al Khali desert’s russet-red dunes, this extraordinary resort looks like a lost Arabian oasis – guaranteed to capture older children’s imaginations. Behind its fortress-style turrets you’ll find two large swimming pools, a huge kids’ club and seven restaurants, while the surrounding sandscape is preserved as a wildlife sanctuary. It’s a 2.5-hour drive from the city, but its Indiana Jones vibe is fun for all ages, with the opportunity to explore the wild dunes on camel, e-bikes and 4x4 buggies, and try archery, stargazing, falconry and more.

Address: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Bateen Liwa, Mahdar Sahab, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7. The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort hotel

Al Saadiyat Island

open image in gallery The Sandcastle Club at the St. Regis has plenty to offer young holidaymakers ( The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort )

Good luck prising your kids from the Sandcastle Club, which not only features an outdoor pool, but also a splashy playground, waterfalls and mysterious caves – a hide-and-seek paradise. Indoors, they’ll find craft workshops, table tennis, gaming consoles and everything from storytelling to face-painting activities. With the tots taken care of, you’re free to kick back on Saadiyat Island’s sugary sands, and flop from sunlounger to spa for hammams, massages and wraps. The sea can get choppy on breezier days – great for boogie boarding – but those with young kids may want to stick to the pool.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8. Aloft Abu Dhabi hotel

Al Rawdah

open image in gallery There are endless possibilities for fun at Aloft Abu Dhabi ( Aloft Abu Dhabi )

The Aloft’s enormous swimming pool is a sure-fire hit with the kids, and it has plenty of shade all day, with lifeguard service, a poolside restaurant and foosball table nearby. If you can’t quite trust your little darlings with the polished marble and cream furnishings of Abu Dhabi’s flashier hotels, book this budget-friendly option instead: it’s spotlessly clean and the rooms are vast (plenty of space for a pull-out bed or cot), while the stonebaked pizzas at Brick Rooftop Kitchen will please even the pickiest eaters.

Address: Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Al Rawdah, W59 01, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

9. Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort hotel

Sir Bani Yas Island

open image in gallery Are your kids animal fanatics dreaming of a safari-themed escape? Pair this with a poolside holiday at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island ( Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort )

Are you in Abu Dhabi, or Africa? Set in lush savannah grassland, with thatched cabins and free-roaming wildlife, Al Sahel feels like a safari hotel. The kids will love it – whether they’re marvelling at the peacocks and gazelles, splashing around in the lagoon-style pool, or spotting giraffes and ostriches in the nearby animal sanctuary. It’s located on Sir Bani Yas Island, a three-hour journey from the city (but far closer than an actual safari), whose family-focused activities include banana boating, paddleboarding, archery and mountain biking.

Address: Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal hotel

Al Rawdah

open image in gallery Kids can swim safely at The Ritz-Carlton’s cordoned-off area on its private beach ( The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal )

Whether grown-ups or tiny tots, the Ritz-Carlton treats all its guests like VIPs. While you’re admiring the lobby’s glittering chandeliers and Li Jiang’s fabulous sushi, they’ll be wowed by the in-room toy teepees and the breakfast buffet’s ice cream machine. The private sandy beach overlooks a waterway between islands, so there’s no current or waves to worry about (plus a cordoned area for swimming) – while the pool is one of the UAE’s biggest. And of course, the kids’ club hosts a daily programme of activities, games and age-appropriate fun.

Address: Al Karamah Street, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

