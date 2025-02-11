Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers have set sail on what may be the easiest holiday to pack for – a nude cruise.

The Big Nude Boat trip is run by nudist travel company Bare Necessities aboard Norwegian’s 2,300-person capacity Norwegian Pearl.

Body-confident cruisers departed from Miami on 3 February for an 11-day sailing that promises to take passengers back to “bare-dise” with visits to Norwegian’s private island on the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, as well as St Lucia and St Maarten.

Bare Necessities said it aims to “break down the barriers against social nudity and make clothing-optional vacationing a viable and acceptable option.”

Onboard activities include a passenger talent show and LED parties, plus Norwegian Pearl has its own bowling alley, rock climbing wall, 16 dining options and 14 bars, including a whisky lounge.

There are some rules to follow though.

Passengers can be nude in public areas, such as the buffet and on-deck when the ship is at sea or anchored in a port (unless told not to).

But they must be dressed when the ship is docked in port, including on balconies, until the ship leaves and an announcement is made that nudity is again permissible.

Clothing is always required for meals in the dining rooms.

When sitting, passengers must be on a towel at all times while nude, and there are no photo zones around the pools and in dance venues.

Fondling and inappropriate touching is also strictly prohibited.

Bookings are already open for the 2026 sailing, also aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Departing from Miami on 9 February for an 11-day roundtrip, the sailing will visit the ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao – as well as Jamaica and Great Stirrup Cay.

Pricing starts from $2,000 (£1,600) per person.

Bare Necessities said: “Whether you’re a naturist veteran or new to nude recreation, this cruise provides an unmatched opportunity to embrace a clothes-free lifestyle in a fun, varied, and accepting environment.”

There are other cruise options for keen nudists.

Travel agent Castaways Travel runs a clothing-optional Bliss Cruise, with sailings aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas in February and November 2026, and one on Celebrity Silhouette in April 2026.

