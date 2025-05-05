Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian influencer Ashy Bines has responded to the harsh criticism she’s received for taking a vacation without her children.

Bines, the mother of two kids, recently posted videos and photos on Instagram from a trip to Bali with her friends. In one clip of the group by the pool, Bines wrote about how her retreat was just what she needed to “rest, recharge, and tap into more playful energy.”

The influencer acknowledged that she’s received backlash about her trip, with her followers claiming she should be with her family during her time off. However, she’s not letting these remarks get to her.

“Your life choices don’t need to make sense for anyone but YOU,” she wrote in the text over an Instagram video, which showed her blowing a kiss at the camera, posted April 30. She then raised her arms up and jumped up and down with a smile on her face, to brush off the critics.

In the caption, she urged her fans to do what’s best for them and stop living for others.

“People will tell you how to live, what’s wrong with you and your life, and project their own ‘rules’ and beliefs onto you. If you live by their rulebook, you’ll never feel truly happy or free to just be YOU,” Bines wrote.

Ashy Bines says refuses to ‘neglect her own needs’ as she hits back at critcism about taking a trip without her children ( ashybines/Instagram )

She listed some of the comments she’s received on her Instagram posts while in Bali, including: “You should be with your family,” “Good moms don’t leave their kids behind on a holiday,” and “such a selfish mom and partner.” Other critics said they felt bad for Bines’ husband, Steve, since he had to look after their children while she was away.

Bines also shared that she’s been criticized for her outfits during the trip. “Moms shouldn’t wear that; how embarrassing!” one comment shared by Bines read.

However, she hit back at the claims about her relationship, calling her husband an “incredibly supportive” and “hands-on” parent.

“I refuse to live my life or neglect my own needs because of what others think. I won’t put myself last or stop spending time with my friends, going on holiday, or pursuing my passions just because people label me as selfish or a bad mum,” she added.

Bines also listed all the things that she should be able to do while being a mother, like making “silly TikToks,” having a career, traveling, and spending time with friends.

She then explained that she wants her children to see her embracing “all these aspects of life,” so they understand that they should do these things for themselves as they get older.

“I want them to prioritize their mental health, their bodies, their energy, and their relationships with partners, friends, and anyone else who matters to them. I want them to explore life, the world, and themselves without guilt or shame. So YES, I will do all of the above and have so much fun while doing it!” she concluded.

In the comments, many fans defended Bines and applauded her message about why she wants her children to see her travel experiences.

“Love that you’re embodying a full life for your kids to see!” one wrote, while another added: “You are Glowing babe!! Keep building & enjoying your best life.”

A third added: “Life is for living! Married, kids, or none of the above. It’s still yours to live.”