Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

These are the 50 best beaches in the world

Which sandy hot spots have made it onto the list of the top shorelines for 2025?

Amelia Neath
Thursday 01 May 2025 06:48 EDT
Comments
Cala Goloritze’s dramatic 143-metre limestone pinnacle helped it win top spot
Cala Goloritze’s dramatic 143-metre limestone pinnacle helped it win top spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you are looking for the perfect beach to visit this summer, a new report has revealed the 50 best beaches across the globe, with the top spot going to a destination only a short flight away from the UK.

Ahead of the summer holiday season, The World’s 50 Best Beaches has revealed its annual list of what it believes are the top shoreline spots to visit this year.

This year, the top spot has been given to Cala Goloritze, a beach in Sardinia, Italy, looking out onto the Tyrrhenian Sea.

This location impressed the judges due to its dramatic 143-metre limestone pinnacle, which they say is almost cathedral-like in its grandeur.

Cala Goloritze also earned first place for its raw natural beauty and the strong conservation efforts that protect the beautiful stretch of coast.

Cala Goloritze is in the east of Sardinia
Cala Goloritze is in the east of Sardinia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The beach can only be accessed on foot or by boat, and there is a restricted number of tickets sold per day, meaning the beach does not get too crowded.

To reach the best beach in the world for 2025, flights from the UK to Olbia in Sardinia take only two and a half hours.

In second place, the list looks to another continent, where Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, is found.

This beach ranked highly for being a secluded spot, remaining fairly untouched and pristine due to being off the beaten path, making for a peaceful place to visit.

Entalula Beach also impressed the judges with its limestone cliffs, making for a dramatic backdrop to its white sandy shores and crystal clear water, the latter of which makes for an ideal snorkelling or swimming spot.

Visitors must arrive via boat, but for those who are willing to make the journey, they will be greeted by a tranquil spot with striking natural surroundings.

Entalula Beach is known for being a quiet, secluded spot
Entalula Beach is known for being a quiet, secluded spot (Getty Images)

Third place also went to an Asian destination, this time found in Thailand on the quiet island of Koh Kood.

Bang Bao Beach earned its place in the top three for its shallow waters, lush jungle backdrop and a lack of crowds, meaning the beach has remained pristine.

What sets it apart from other beaches, however, is its local fishing village, which provides visitors with fresh seafood at local restaurants.

Some countries were able to bag more than one spot on the list, such as Greece, which had three beaches make it into the top 50: Fteri Beach (4th), Voutoumi Beach (16th) and Porto Katsiki (36th).

Bang Bao Beach on Koh Kood has shallow waters on its shore
Bang Bao Beach on Koh Kood has shallow waters on its shore (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Australia also had three entries with Turquoise Bay (11th), Wharton Beach (21st) and Nudey Beach (37th).

Some countries also earned two spots, such as Italy, which along with its first-place beach, also ranked in the 50th spot with La Pelosa, also in Sardinia.

The list was largely dominated by countries in North America, with destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the USA among those listed.

Unfortunately, UK beaches did not make the list, yet Ireland did sneak in at 48th place with Keem Beach, loved for its natural beauty and blue waters.

The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2025

  1. Cala Goloritze, Italy
  2. Entalula Beach, Philippines
  3. Bang Bao Beach, Thailand
  4. Fteri Beach, Greece
  5. PK 9 Beach, French Polynesia
  6. Canto De La Playa, Dominican Republic
  7. Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles
  8. Nosy Iranja, Madagascar
  9. Ofu Beach, American Samoa
  10. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
  11. Turquoise Bay, Australia
  12. Boulders Beach, South Africa
  13. Pink Beach, Indonesia
  14. Shoal Bay East, Anguilla
  15. Detwah Lagoon, Yemen
  16. Voutoumi Beach, Greece
  17. One Foot Island, Cook Islands
  18. Playa de Rodas, Spain
  19. Playa Balandra, Mexico
  20. Pontal do Atalaia, Brazil
  21. Wharton Beach, Australia
  22. Cayo de Agua, Venezuela
  23. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
  24. Cayo Zapatilla, Panama
  25. Baia do Sancho, Brazil
  26. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
  27. Pulau Palambak, Indonesia
  28. Freedom Beach, Thailand
  29. The Baths, British Virgin Islands
  30. Anse Georgette, Seychelles
  31. Ffryes Beach, Antigua and Barbuda
  32. Grand Anse, Grenada
  33. Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
  34. Bahia de Las Aguilas, Dominican Republic
  35. Meads Bay, Anguilla
  36. Porto Katsiki, Greece
  37. Nudey Beach, Australia
  38. Bon Bon Beach, Philippines
  39. Saadiyat Beach, United Arab Emirates
  40. Goyambokka Beach, Sri Lanka
  41. Playa Punta Uva, Costa Rica
  42. Siesta Beach, Florida, USA
  43. Paje Beach, Zanzibar
  44. Klein Bonaire Beach, Bonaire
  45. Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand
  46. Santa Giulia, Corsica, France
  47. Gardner Bay, Ecuador
  48. Keem Beach, Ireland
  49. Kuramathi Sand Bank, Maldives
  50. La Pelosa, Italy

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in