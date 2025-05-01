These are the 50 best beaches in the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are looking for the perfect beach to visit this summer, a new report has revealed the 50 best beaches across the globe, with the top spot going to a destination only a short flight away from the UK.

Ahead of the summer holiday season, The World’s 50 Best Beaches has revealed its annual list of what it believes are the top shoreline spots to visit this year.

This year, the top spot has been given to Cala Goloritze, a beach in Sardinia, Italy, looking out onto the Tyrrhenian Sea.

This location impressed the judges due to its dramatic 143-metre limestone pinnacle, which they say is almost cathedral-like in its grandeur.

Cala Goloritze also earned first place for its raw natural beauty and the strong conservation efforts that protect the beautiful stretch of coast.

open image in gallery Cala Goloritze is in the east of Sardinia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The beach can only be accessed on foot or by boat, and there is a restricted number of tickets sold per day, meaning the beach does not get too crowded.

To reach the best beach in the world for 2025, flights from the UK to Olbia in Sardinia take only two and a half hours.

In second place, the list looks to another continent, where Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, is found.

This beach ranked highly for being a secluded spot, remaining fairly untouched and pristine due to being off the beaten path, making for a peaceful place to visit.

Entalula Beach also impressed the judges with its limestone cliffs, making for a dramatic backdrop to its white sandy shores and crystal clear water, the latter of which makes for an ideal snorkelling or swimming spot.

Visitors must arrive via boat, but for those who are willing to make the journey, they will be greeted by a tranquil spot with striking natural surroundings.

open image in gallery Entalula Beach is known for being a quiet, secluded spot ( Getty Images )

Third place also went to an Asian destination, this time found in Thailand on the quiet island of Koh Kood.

Bang Bao Beach earned its place in the top three for its shallow waters, lush jungle backdrop and a lack of crowds, meaning the beach has remained pristine.

What sets it apart from other beaches, however, is its local fishing village, which provides visitors with fresh seafood at local restaurants.

Some countries were able to bag more than one spot on the list, such as Greece, which had three beaches make it into the top 50: Fteri Beach (4th), Voutoumi Beach (16th) and Porto Katsiki (36th).

open image in gallery Bang Bao Beach on Koh Kood has shallow waters on its shore ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Australia also had three entries with Turquoise Bay (11th), Wharton Beach (21st) and Nudey Beach (37th).

Some countries also earned two spots, such as Italy, which along with its first-place beach, also ranked in the 50th spot with La Pelosa, also in Sardinia.

The list was largely dominated by countries in North America, with destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the USA among those listed.

Unfortunately, UK beaches did not make the list, yet Ireland did sneak in at 48th place with Keem Beach, loved for its natural beauty and blue waters.

The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2025

Cala Goloritze, Italy Entalula Beach, Philippines Bang Bao Beach, Thailand Fteri Beach, Greece PK 9 Beach, French Polynesia Canto De La Playa, Dominican Republic Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles Nosy Iranja, Madagascar Ofu Beach, American Samoa Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Turquoise Bay, Australia Boulders Beach, South Africa Pink Beach, Indonesia Shoal Bay East, Anguilla Detwah Lagoon, Yemen Voutoumi Beach, Greece One Foot Island, Cook Islands Playa de Rodas, Spain Playa Balandra, Mexico Pontal do Atalaia, Brazil Wharton Beach, Australia Cayo de Agua, Venezuela Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands Cayo Zapatilla, Panama Baia do Sancho, Brazil Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda Pulau Palambak, Indonesia Freedom Beach, Thailand The Baths, British Virgin Islands Anse Georgette, Seychelles Ffryes Beach, Antigua and Barbuda Grand Anse, Grenada Le Morne Beach, Mauritius Bahia de Las Aguilas, Dominican Republic Meads Bay, Anguilla Porto Katsiki, Greece Nudey Beach, Australia Bon Bon Beach, Philippines Saadiyat Beach, United Arab Emirates Goyambokka Beach, Sri Lanka Playa Punta Uva, Costa Rica Siesta Beach, Florida, USA Paje Beach, Zanzibar Klein Bonaire Beach, Bonaire Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand Santa Giulia, Corsica, France Gardner Bay, Ecuador Keem Beach, Ireland Kuramathi Sand Bank, Maldives La Pelosa, Italy

