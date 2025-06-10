Revealed: Where Americans most want to visit in Europe
Searches for Greece by US users on a luxury villa rental site are up 350 percent
When it comes to European vacations for Americans — Greece is the word.
Searches for the country by US users on a luxury villa rental site increased by 350 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.
Oliver's Travels revealed that Greece is No.1 in its search-growth ranking, followed by Croatia (searches up 83 percent), France (40 percent), Portugal (25 percent) and Italy (12 percent).
The rental company said: "Greece is showing a big spike in interest, while Croatia's rise suggests growing appeal, possibly among family or luxury travelers."
But when it comes to where Americans are actually booking vacations, it's France that comes top, accounting for 32 percent of bookings.
Italy follows close behind, with 28 percent of bookings, and the UK and Spain both account for 10 percent each.
As for where in France Americans most want to visit, it's Normandy that's currently the hotspot, with searches in 2025 up 600 percent compared to 2024.
Umbria in central Italy is also popular, with searches up by 400 percent. The rest of this list comprises the Costa Blanca in Spain (400 percent), "rising star" Istria, Croatia (350 percent), and the Dordogne in France (250 percent).
Oliver's Travels notes that Normandy and the Dordogne are booming and suggests that this could be because Americans are becoming more interested in slower, countryside escapes.
However, the most popular region for actual bookings is Tuscany, with other favorites including Provence-Alps, the Loire Valley and Languedoc in France, and Puglia in the south of Italy.
The most-booked Oliver's Travels villas by Americans are Chez Le Vigneron in Languedoc, France; Casale Eleganza in San Gimignano, Tuscany; and Palais D'or in France's Loire Valley.
Oliver Bell, Co-Founder and Owner of Oliver's Travels, said: "We're thrilled to see the continued enthusiasm from our US travelers for our French villas, with France remaining the most popular destination.
"The timeless appeal of the French countryside and its rich culture clearly resonates. At the same time, we're excited to witness growing interest in Greece and Croatia, which have both seen significant increases in enquiries compared to last year. These destinations offer stunning coastlines and unique experiences that perfectly complement the evolving preferences of our US clients. We look forward to helping more travelers discover these beautiful locations in the coming seasons."
Trending European countries for US travelers — 2025 vs 2024
- Greece — searches up 350%
- Croatia — 83%
- France — 40%
- Portugal — 25%
- Italy — 12%
