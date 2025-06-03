Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans visiting the UK for the first time who think they know about life there because they’ve watched Doctor Who, James Bond movies and a royal wedding on TV should think again.

Here we reveal the surprises in store for first-time UK vacationers, courtesy of travel blogger Kalyn Franke, who’s originally from Florida but has lived in Britain for 12 years.

Kalyn, who runs the Girl Gone London YouTube channel, tells The Independent about a few crucial differences between the US and Britain to help Americans adjust more quickly to life on the other side of the Atlantic once they touch down.

She touches upon the tipping culture (some good news here), things Americans might miss in their hotel room, what not to do in pubs when arriving for a meal, the perils of “roundabouts” when out driving, and more...

Eating out

open image in gallery Kalyn is pictured here in front of Eilean Donan Castle near Kyle of Lochalsh in Scotland ( Kalyn Franke/Girl Gone London )

Don’t just sit down at a table in a British pub and wait for waiting staff to appear.

Kalyn reveals: “One major surprise for most Americans is that, at a pub, you are typically expected to order at the bar and give them a table number rather than someone coming to you to take your order.”

There are surprises on menus, too.

“The options at restaurants and pubs are called the ‘starter’, ‘main’ and ‘dessert or pudding’ rather than ‘appetizer’, ‘entrée’ and then ‘dessert’.”

And should Americans tip?

“Tipping is not generally expected,” reveals Kalyn, “but is appreciated for good service — but only about 10-15 percent at most, rather than the 20-30 percent that is common in the US.”

Your hotel room/Airbnb

If size matters for your hotel room, the UK may disappoint.

Kalyn reveals: “Hotel rooms and rooms in general are smaller than in the US — because it’s a smaller country in land mass.”

The fact that not every hotel room has air conditioning may also frustrate.

Kalyn points out that Americans will also discover “top sheets” on beds missing, with the UK “normally using a duvet with a washable cover directly on top of a fitted, bottom sheet”.

But on the plus side, notes Kalyn, hotel guests in the UK can brew their own tea and coffee using electric kettles, which are commonplace in rooms.

Kalyn Franke's video on what she loves about the UK

Supermarkets

Americans need to brace themselves for packing their own bags when out shopping.

Kalyn explains: “From crumpets to Yorkshire puddings, there are so many different British foods you can buy in the supermarkets, which is part of the fun of visiting, but one interesting thing that might surprise Americans is that the cashier does not bag your groceries for you. You do it yourself.

“And they don’t call them ‘grocery stores’, they call them ‘supermarkets’ or ‘food shops’.”

Public transportation

Think twice before hiring a car.

Kalyn explains: “Americans will be pleasantly surprised that public transportation is efficient and plentiful in the UK. Driving is only necessary for visitors when visiting more remote areas.

“You can see much of the UK using trains and buses that are well-maintained and on time. It’s one of the best parts about taking a trip to the UK.”

Driving in the UK

open image in gallery Pictured is a roundabout, likely to be alien to most American drivers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you do hire a car, get ready for roundabouts.

Kalyn reveals: “Brits drive on the left, instead of the right, but some other surprising things for Americans are the constant use of roundabouts — make sure you know which lane to be in — as well as the size of many country lanes that seem not even big enough for a single car.

“You’ll want to proceed with caution and make sure you give way to cars coming down the lane when there isn’t enough room for you both to fit.”

Manners

There are a few do’s and don’ts Americans should get to grips with etiquette-wise once they land in the UK.

Kalyn explains: “Manners are good to use anywhere, but Americans might not know that, in the UK, it is good manners and etiquette to put your knife and fork side by side on your plate to show that you are finished with your meal.

“You’ll also hear ‘cheers’ for ‘thank you’ a lot, and find that people are generally polite, but won’t dig too much into your personal background or life history. They find this to be bad manners.”

Banking

The surprises on the bank-card front are generally pleasant.

Kalyn reveals: “ATMs — called cashpoints in the UK — generally don’t charge you an additional fee on top of the exchange rate fee to take money out.

“If they do charge an additional fee, it’ll be listed on the ATM.

“Contactless cards are also extremely common in the UK and can be used on the London Underground subway system instead of a paper ticket, so try to have a contactless payment card before you visit to make your life easier.”

For more from Kalyn visit www.youtube.com/@GirlGoneLondonofficial.