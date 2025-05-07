Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you're desperate to explore Europe for the first time but haven't booked a trip yet because you're waiting for schedules of potential companions to align, this traveler has some advice.

"Pack your bags and take the trip – alone," says Christina Ford, a single Canadian living in London and a devoted solo vacationer.

Christina tells The Independent that "waiting is highly overrated".

Not sure where to go or feeling nervous?

open image in gallery Christina recommends "charming and affordable" Lisbon for solo vacationers. She's pictured here at 16th-century Belém Tower in the city ( Christina Ford )

Here Christina unveils top tips to set you up with a memorable solo European vacation, from must-visit places and spots to avoid to advice on making solo travel less intimidating, including advice on how to make eating out alone more awesome than awkward.

"Let's get you traveling, keep you safe, and even make you fall in love with your own company," she says.

Christina's top solo European destinations

Croatia is first out of the blocks on Christina's top solo European destinations list, with the traveler highlighting the "easy island hopping" and the numerous Game of Thrones filming locations, such as Split and Dubrovnik.

The car-free Greek island of Hydra is also a recommendation. There, says Christina, you'll discover "poetry-inspiring beauty".

The five "charming" coastal villages that make up Cinque Terre in Italy are also an itinerary must. Christina says that the area is "ideal for solo hikers who like a glass of wine and a bowl of linguine vongole at the end of their trek".

Two more Italian destinations make the list – Rome and Florence. The former for the "history, ruins, shopping and lifetime-best gelato", and the latter because it's "great for art lovers and historians", and has "insane shopping", including "one of the best outdoor leather markets".

Lisbon and Porto in Portugal get the thumbs up, too. They're "light-filled cities with charm, affordability and friendly locals", says Christina.

She also urges first-time solo travelers to explore Spain – but to "skip Barcelona". Instead, she recommends Malaga, Seville and Ronda. "Spain is great value and offers more than you think," Christina stresses.

Places Christina avoids

Mykonos is beloved by the party-set, but it's one to steer clear of in Christina's opinion. She criticizes the Greek island as "overpriced, influencer-heavy and unwelcoming to solo travelers".

Read more: American Airlines’ Flagship Suite business class to debut in June on this route

Next on the list is picturesque Santorini. Surprised? Christina admits that it's "gorgeous" but warns that the Cycladic island is "filled with honeymooners" and that "everything is overpriced".

Istanbul is another destination on the no-go ranking that will raise eyebrows. Christina explains: "Beautiful, but not my first pick for solo female travelers. Best seen with a friend or two."

Ibiza is also one to ignore if you're alone. "If you're not partying, skip it," says Christina.

Tips for nervous first-time solo travelers

open image in gallery Christina is pictured here in Split, Croatia, which makes her list of top places to visit if you're alone ( Christina Ford )

Christina urges solo travelers to book group tours, because they "allow for structured exploring and the chance to meet other travelers with shared interests".

And AI should be "used to your advantage".

Christina explains: “My relationship with ChatGPT is getting serious, and for good reason. AI can act as your personal travel agent, translator, executive assistant, historian, and foodie guide all in one.”

Read more: Inside the unique cabins on the world’s longest flight

Here's a prompt she reveals that she uses to help narrow down her next destination:

"I'm a woman over 50. I love European history, reasonably priced Michelin-star restaurants, walking tours through safe, vibrant streets, a sophisticated nightlife that doesn't cater to influencers taking photos of their apple martinis. I want to avoid high tourist season but still enjoy great weather. I have five nights, need a non-stop flight from (insert city), and want to go somewhere that will ignite my soul. And, oh ya… did I mention shopping?"

How to make dining alone an experience you'll enjoy

"Dining alone can feel awkward or intimidating, especially at dinner," says Christina. "But it doesn't have to be."

She recommends solo adventurers choose restaurants with a bar – "they're more social" – and to avoid romantic or family style places.

"No one wants to be next to a proposal or a toddler meltdown," Christina states.

Lastly – put your phone down

Christina says: "Be open to the world around you. Strike up a conversation with someone. You'll be surprised what happens."

And she adds: "So go. Take the trip. Get a little lost. Eat the pastry."

For more from Christina visit her Instagram profile (@abroad.inlondon), TikTok account (@insearchofmrdarcy) and blog (a-broad-in-london). Her award-winning book In Search of Mr Darcy: Lessons Learnt in the Pursuit of Happily Ever After is available at all major outlets.