American Airlines has announced that its new “Flagship Suite” business class will debut on a Chicago to London Heathrow Dreamliner – and tickets are on sale now.

Customers can visit a dedicated website page to purchase one of 51 Flagship Suite berths on the inaugural service, which will depart from Chicago O’Hare on June 5.

American Airlines has also launched ticket sales for Flagship Suite services that will begin later in the year – from Philadelphia to Heathrow and Zurich, and from Dallas-Fort Worth to Brisbane.

Tickets for the “truly premium” Flagship Suite cost from around $3,400 (£2,560) one-way.

open image in gallery The Flagship Suite features a privacy door and wireless charging pad ( American Airlines )

The June 5 flight will also debut an upgraded premium economy cabin, with tickets for the 32 seats available starting from around $1,500 (£1,130) one-way.

The Flagship Suite, designed by Seattle-based firm Teague, features a privacy door, “more personal storage”, a wireless charging pad and a “one-of-a-kind chaise lounge seating option with an adjustable headrest pillow”.

Extras, meanwhile, will include “premium” amenity kits “containing an array of luxury skincare items”, plus a “comfy duvet blanket” and a “refreshing” dual-sided pillow with cool-touch fabric on one side and traditional fabric on the other.

The new premium economy seats feature “double the amount of in-seat storage” and headrest wings for “increased comfort and privacy”.

open image in gallery The new premium economy seats feature headrest wings for “increased comfort and privacy” ( American Airlines )

Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Every aspect of our new 787-9 is designed to feel premium in nature.

“Whether flying for business or pleasure, having the opportunity to explore other parts of the world should be an exciting and memorable experience that begins the moment you book your flight, long before you reach your final destination.”

American said that it welcomed the first two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners fitted with the new business class and upgraded premium economy cabins to Dallas-Fort Worth last Tuesday.

American’s Flagship Suite seats will be available on all newly delivered 787-9 aircraft, as well as new Airbus A321XLR aircraft and the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ERs.

The carrier anticipates a total of 30 new aircraft to join the 1,500-strong fleet family between now and 2029.

The airline expects to grow its lie-flat and premium economy seating by 50 percent by the end of the decade.