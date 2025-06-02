This US property makes the list of the world’s most beautiful hotels
The accolade was bestowed upon a recently opened property in New York City by the Unesco Prix Versailles competition
There are at least 187,000 hotels in the world.
So, it's undoubtedly a proud moment for The Manner in New York City to be named by a prestigious architecture award as one of the 16 most beautiful places on the planet to stay in 2025.
The accolade was bestowed upon the recently opened property in SoHo by the Unesco Prix Versailles competition, which described it as "dazzling".
The judges said: "SoHo today may no longer be the neighborhood of artists and lofts, but The Manner, which opened there in September 2024, seems to be breathing new life into that bygone era.
"Behind the discreet entrance to a building with the earmarks of a high-class residence, the hotel reveals an extremely joyful assembly of plentiful, generously arty features.
"In a vibrant tribute to Italy, the Milanese architect Hannes Peer has given each room its own dazzling look.
"Ochres, deep blues, and sand tones, contrasting with dark woods and red and navy lacquered finishes, reaffirm the oneness and the personality of the setting as a whole."
Prix Versailles also noted the hotel's handmade furniture and artwork, "endowing each space with its own character".
The list also includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a "jewel of Baja California Sur", and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which "offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating".
The judges were also wowed by two French properties.
Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its "tranquillity and authenticity". While Hôtel Hana in Paris, located in the city's Little Tokyo area, is praised for blending "early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism".
Italy also has two entries, both in Rome.
Palazzo Talia is described as a hotel stuffed with "rich artistry", from the facades to the ceilings and from the frescoes to the chandeliers.
The judges add: "Even the pool is an epic structure."
Romeo Roma, meanwhile, draws praise for "voluptuous curves" and "a futuristic aesthetic" that underscore the "pioneering spirit" of the renowned firm behind the design — Zaha Hadid Architects.
The UK's only entry is London’s Mandarin Oriental Mayfair on Hanover Square, a property "providing a novel link between the worlds of art, fashion and history".
The judges add: "The brand's Asian roots are subtly underscored by a palette of soft tones and rich textures, as well as by bespoke furnishings that further contribute to the establishment's charm."
Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles, said: "The common thread between these 16 extraordinary hotels is the fact that they all elevate expertise and local heritage.
"But more than that, they are all the fruit of extremely advanced design work, a reflection of clear, across-the-board collaboration between their creators and their regions.
"The artistic approach serves hospitality here by shining a light on its multiple influences and adding a touch of warmth, clarity and meaning, in order to construct what are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful destinations in the world."
The 16 most beautiful hotels in the world for 2025
- Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing, China
- Rosewood Munich, Munich, Germany
- Al Moudira, Luxor, Egypt
- Hôtel du Couvent, Nice, France
- Hôtel Hana, Paris, France
- Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, United Kingdom
- Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala, India
- Palazzo Talìa, Rome, Italy
- Romeo Roma, Rome, Italy
- MGallery Sosei Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan
- Todos Santos Boutique Hotel, Todos Santos, Mexico
- Shebara, Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia
- Raffles Sentosa Singapore
- The Manner, New York, United States
- Namia River Retreat, Hội An, Vietnam
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments