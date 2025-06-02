This US property makes the list of the world’s most beautiful hotels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are at least 187,000 hotels in the world.

So, it's undoubtedly a proud moment for The Manner in New York City to be named by a prestigious architecture award as one of the 16 most beautiful places on the planet to stay in 2025.

The accolade was bestowed upon the recently opened property in SoHo by the Unesco Prix Versailles competition, which described it as "dazzling".

The judges said: "SoHo today may no longer be the neighborhood of artists and lofts, but The Manner, which opened there in September 2024, seems to be breathing new life into that bygone era.

open image in gallery The Unesco Prix Versailles competition described New York City’s The Manner as 'dazzling'. Above is the penthouse suite ( Chris Mottalini )

open image in gallery The Manner is 'breathing new life into SoHo' ( Chris Mottalini )

"Behind the discreet entrance to a building with the earmarks of a high-class residence, the hotel reveals an extremely joyful assembly of plentiful, generously arty features.

"In a vibrant tribute to Italy, the Milanese architect Hannes Peer has given each room its own dazzling look.

"Ochres, deep blues, and sand tones, contrasting with dark woods and red and navy lacquered finishes, reaffirm the oneness and the personality of the setting as a whole."

Prix Versailles also noted the hotel's handmade furniture and artwork, "endowing each space with its own character".

open image in gallery The Manner's rooftop terrace ( Chris Mottalini )

open image in gallery The Manner has 'generously arty features' ( Chris Mottalini )

open image in gallery The 'discreet' entrance to The Manner ( Chris Mottalini )

The list also includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a "jewel of Baja California Sur", and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which "offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating".

The judges were also wowed by two French properties.

Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its "tranquillity and authenticity". While Hôtel Hana in Paris, located in the city's Little Tokyo area, is praised for blending "early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism".

open image in gallery The list includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a 'jewel' ( Todos Santos Boutique Hotel )

open image in gallery Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which 'offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating' ( Dubai Media Office )

open image in gallery Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its 'tranquillity and authenticity' ( Giulio Ghirardi )

open image in gallery Hôtel Hana in Paris is praised for blending 'early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism' ( Stephan Julliard )

Italy also has two entries, both in Rome.

Palazzo Talia is described as a hotel stuffed with "rich artistry", from the facades to the ceilings and from the frescoes to the chandeliers.

The judges add: "Even the pool is an epic structure."

Romeo Roma, meanwhile, draws praise for "voluptuous curves" and "a futuristic aesthetic" that underscore the "pioneering spirit" of the renowned firm behind the design — Zaha Hadid Architects.

open image in gallery The 'epic' pool in Rome's Palazzo Talia, one of two Rome entries ( Palazzo Talìa )

open image in gallery Romeo Roma draws praise for its 'voluptuous curves' ( Chris Dalton )

open image in gallery The UK's only entry — Mandarin Oriental Mayfair ( Mandarin Oriental Mayfair )

The UK's only entry is London’s Mandarin Oriental Mayfair on Hanover Square, a property "providing a novel link between the worlds of art, fashion and history".

The judges add: "The brand's Asian roots are subtly underscored by a palette of soft tones and rich textures, as well as by bespoke furnishings that further contribute to the establishment's charm."

Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles, said: "The common thread between these 16 extraordinary hotels is the fact that they all elevate expertise and local heritage.

open image in gallery Shebara on Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia, is an eye-catching addition to the ranking ( Red Sea Global 2025 )

open image in gallery Ran Baas The Palace in Patiala flies the flag for India ( Ran Baas The Palace )

"But more than that, they are all the fruit of extremely advanced design work, a reflection of clear, across-the-board collaboration between their creators and their regions.

"The artistic approach serves hospitality here by shining a light on its multiple influences and adding a touch of warmth, clarity and meaning, in order to construct what are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful destinations in the world."

The 16 most beautiful hotels in the world for 2025