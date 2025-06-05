The US accents Americans like to hear the most — and the least
A study also revealed the accents Americans think sound the most confident and the most soothing
Southern charm, it turns out, isn’t a myth — Americans rate accents from Southern states as the friendliest in the US.
In a study, over one in three (38 percent) Americans ranked the Southern accent — most commonly associated with Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and South Carolina — as the most welcoming, with the Hawaiian accent coming second (34 percent).
In the Censuswide poll of 2,000 Americans, commissioned by Answering Service Care, the Texan twang was specifically voted third, with 31 percent of respondents finding it pleasant.
At the other end of the table are the accents from New York City and Brooklyn, which are jointly the most hated American accents (15 percent).
The New Jersey accent is marginally less liked (third from bottom, 16 percent), with the Chicago accent fourth from bottom (17 percent).
The research also reveals America’s top low-annoyance destinations accent-wise, with the way people speak in Alaska, Utah and the Mountain West rated least annoying by travelers.
The Americans who sound the most soothing are Hawaiians, who come top with 20 percent of the vote.
New Yorkers, meanwhile, sound the most confident (24 percent), followed by Texans (21 percent).
Voice Coach Molly Parker explained that someone’s accent can be just as impactful as what they’re saying.
She explained: “Accents are everything when it comes to first impressions.
“Different consonants and vowels shape the way we feel about a speaker, even before we process their actual words.”
She added: “The way someone sounds can completely shift how they’re perceived — whether they come across as confident, polite, impatient, or unsure.”
The US accents Americans like to hear the most — and the least
1. Southern
9. Alaskan
17. Southern Californian
2. Hawaiian
10. St. Louis
18. Northeastern
3. Texan
11. Utah
19. Boston
4. Midwestern
12. West Coast
20. Chicago
5. Southwestern
13. Appalachian
21. New Jersey
6. Florida
14. Pacific Northwest
22. Brooklyn
7. Mountain West
15. Californian
23. New York City
8. General American
16. Mid-Atlantic
Source: Answering Service Care
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments