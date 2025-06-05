The US accents Americans like to hear the most — and the least

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern charm, it turns out, isn’t a myth — Americans rate accents from Southern states as the friendliest in the US.

In a study, over one in three (38 percent) Americans ranked the Southern accent — most commonly associated with Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and South Carolina — as the most welcoming, with the Hawaiian accent coming second (34 percent).

In the Censuswide poll of 2,000 Americans, commissioned by Answering Service Care, the Texan twang was specifically voted third, with 31 percent of respondents finding it pleasant.

At the other end of the table are the accents from New York City and Brooklyn, which are jointly the most hated American accents (15 percent).

The New Jersey accent is marginally less liked (third from bottom, 16 percent), with the Chicago accent fourth from bottom (17 percent).

open image in gallery The Hawaiian accent is seen as charming and smooth ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The research also reveals America’s top low-annoyance destinations accent-wise, with the way people speak in Alaska, Utah and the Mountain West rated least annoying by travelers.

The Americans who sound the most soothing are Hawaiians, who come top with 20 percent of the vote.

New Yorkers, meanwhile, sound the most confident (24 percent), followed by Texans (21 percent).

Voice Coach Molly Parker explained that someone’s accent can be just as impactful as what they’re saying.

She explained: “Accents are everything when it comes to first impressions.

“Different consonants and vowels shape the way we feel about a speaker, even before we process their actual words.”

She added: “The way someone sounds can completely shift how they’re perceived — whether they come across as confident, polite, impatient, or unsure.”

The US accents Americans like to hear the most — and the least