Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

My kind of town! Chicago is the only U.S. city to land a spot on list of 20 best places in the world for culture

The ranking was compiled by Time Out experts and a survey of 18,500 people

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Thursday 15 May 2025 13:59 EDT
Comments
Chicago, seventh on the list, is lauded by Time Out for its 'stunning architecture' and art initiatives. Above is the famous Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean
Chicago, seventh on the list, is lauded by Time Out for its 'stunning architecture' and art initiatives. Above is the famous Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean (Getty/iStock)

It's the home of the deep dish pizza and the birthplace of America's first Pope. Now Chicago has another accolade, one that might just prompt locals to channel Frank Sinatra and belt out ‘My Kind of Town’.

It's the only U.S. city to make a list of the best places in the world for culture.

The Windy City comes seventh in Time Out's 20-strong ranking of the best cities for culture in 2025.

The list of cultural hotspots was compiled by a survey of 18,500 people around the world who were asked about culture in their city.

Chicago is lauded by Time Out for its 'stunning architecture' and art initiatives. Above is the Art Institute of Chicago
Chicago is lauded by Time Out for its 'stunning architecture' and art initiatives. Above is the Art Institute of Chicago (Art Institute of Chicago)

Each was ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of its culture scene, coupled with the thoughts of Time Out's global city editors and culture experts.

Chicago is lauded by Time Out for its "stunning architecture" and outdoor installations and public art initiatives.

Christina Izzo, interim editor at Time Out Chicago, writes: "[This year] annual favorite Art on the Mart will illuminate downtown buildings with digital artwork, and this year's Expo Chicago will see artists boldly take over area billboards and information panels.

"Who needs an exhibition hall when you have an entire city?"

There will likely be little surprise that Paris tops the chart.

Florence, Italy, comes second, with Edinburgh, UK, claiming bronze on the podium.

Time Out reveals that 95 percent of Parisians rated their city's cultural offering as either "good" or "amazing", with the guide adding that its global network of local experts also ranked the city top for culture, too.

The guide notes that 2025 sees the Grand Palais reopen with a "stunning" exhibition from Dolce & Gabbana.

The best city in the world for culture right now is Paris, according to Time Out. Above is the city's Louvre Museum
The best city in the world for culture right now is Paris, according to Time Out. Above is the city's Louvre Museum (Florent Michel / Musee du Louvre)
Edinburgh's third-place gong came courtesy of cultural enticements such as the ‘world-renowned’ Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival. Above is Fruitmarket — a public space for art in the city
Edinburgh's third-place gong came courtesy of cultural enticements such as the ‘world-renowned’ Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival. Above is Fruitmarket — a public space for art in the city (Fruitmarket)
Florence claimed second place thanks to being a 'melting pot of Renaissance splendor and cutting-edge culture'. Above is Strozzi Palace
Florence claimed second place thanks to being a 'melting pot of Renaissance splendor and cutting-edge culture'. Above is Strozzi Palace (James O'Mara)

Florence claimed second place thanks to being a "melting pot of Renaissance splendor and cutting-edge culture, including Tracey Emin's exhibition at Palazzo Strozzi".

Edinburgh's third-place gong came courtesy of cultural enticements such as the "world-renowned" Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival, plus Europe's first museum of contemporary Palestinian art.

The top 20 cities for culture in 2025

  1. Paris, France
  2. Florence, Italy
  3. Edinburgh, UK
  4. Mexico City, Mexico
  5. Sydney, Australia
  6. Barcelona, Spain
  7. Chicago, USA
  8. Lisbon, Portugal
  9. Hanoi, Vietnam
  10. Cape Town, South Africa
  11. Beijing, China
  12. Tbilisi, Georgia
  13. Jakarta, Indonesia
  14. Delhi, India
  15. Medellin, Colombia
  16. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  17. Marrakech, Morocco
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Prague, Czech Republic
  20. Abu Dhabi, UAE

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in