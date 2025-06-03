This hotel has been named best in the US — and one of the top 10 on the planet
The Chicago hotel scores an impressive 99.5 out of 100 in a new ranking, putting it on par with top properties in London, Paris and Bangkok
The plaudits for Chicago keep coming.
It was recently named the No.1 place in the US and seventh in the world for culture by Time Out. And now the Windy City can boast of being home to the best hotel in America — The Peninsula Chicago — with the property also making the global top 10.
That's according to website laliste.com, which has just released its annual ranking of the best 1,000 hotels on the planet.
The list is drawn up by a "sophisticated algorithm" that analyzes thousands of reviews, professional evaluations, and guest feedback. Properties that make the final selection are then assigned a score out of 100.
Laliste.com, which also produces an annual restaurant ranking, says: “This selection represents hospitality excellence across three continents."
The Peninsula Chicago tops the US list with a score of 99.5.
Five US hotels all share the runners-up spot with scores of 98.5. They are the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego; L'Ermitage Beverly Hills; The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York City; The Peninsula Beverly Hills; and The Setai, Miami Beach.
A further five US hotels all receive 98 points to form a top 11 — Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Kailua-Kona; Hotel Bel-Air; the Montage Healdsburg in California; The Langham, Chicago; and Wynn Las Vegas.
La Liste describes The Peninsula Chicago, located on the "prestigious" intersection of Michigan and Chicago avenues, as an "architectural statement piece that delivers Asian service philosophy within distinctly American spaces".
It adds: "Its rooms — among the most technologically advanced in the world — offer intuitive automation that enhances rather than intrudes upon the guest experience."
Also making the top 10 globally are La Réserve Paris, described as "a masterclass in discreet opulence"; The Connaught Hotel, London, "where heritage meets contemporary artistry"; The Savoy, London, "an enduring icon of British cultural identity"; Cheval Blanc Paris, a "masterpiece"; and Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy, a "miraculous feat of architecture".
The other four are J.K. Place Capri, Marina Grande, Italy, "a masterly reimagining of the sophisticated Italian beach house"; Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, a "living legend of Asian hospitality"; The Peninsula Shanghai, "an architectural tour de force"; and Rosewood Mayakoba, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, "a symphony of limestone, water and indigenous wood".
Philippe Faure, president and founder of La Liste, says: "Our algorithm doesn't lie. These establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality.
“Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests."
The top 11 hotels in the US for 2025
- The Peninsula Chicago (99.5 out of 100)
- Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego (98.5)
- L'Ermitage Beverly Hills (98.5)
- The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, New York City (98.5)
- The Peninsula Beverly Hills (98.5)
- The Setai, Miami Beach (98.5)
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Kailua-Kona (98)
- Hotel Bel-Air (98)
- The Montage Healdsburg, California (98)
- The Langham, Chicago (98)
- Wynn Las Vegas (98)
The top 10 hotels in the world for 2025
- The Peninsula Chicago
- La Réserve Paris
- The Connaught Hotel, London, UK
- The Savoy, London, UK
- Cheval Blanc Paris
- Il San Pietro di Positano, Positano, Italy
- J.K. Place Capri, Marina Grande, Italy
- Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Thailand
- The Peninsula Shanghai, China
- Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
