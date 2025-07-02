Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cancun is the epitome of the Mexican beach getaway. Flawlessly placed in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean, its powdery beaches and clear waters create the perfect setting for sun-filled days where worries fade into the horizon. Beloved by families and couples, it's also a top destination for groups – from large business conventions to bachelor/bachelorette parties and, yes, spring breakers.

Many of Cancun’s top hotels (like Kempinski and JW Marriott) are concentrated around its iconic Zona Hotelera, conveniently located near restaurants, nightclubs, and shops, while others stand in the surrounding Riviera Maya area. For the following selection, we chose hotels no more than 40 minutes away from Cancun International Airport, keeping you as close to the action as possible – or as far from it as you want.

Best hotels in Cancun 2025

As one of the most popular destinations in the country, Cancun may hide some tourist traps, from over-priced tours to less-than-original crafts. Make sure you do some research beforehand and keep your eyes open for options during your visit. Cristina Alonso

1. SHA Mexico hotel

Costa Mujeres, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Wellness travellers will enjoy a stay at SHA México ( SHA México )

Who hasn’t dreamed of getting away from it all for a few days of absolute rest and renovation? SHA exists for that precise purpose. Founded in 2008, the Spanish brand landed in the Mexican Caribbean in 2024, bringing its world-renowned SHA Method. The comprehensive wellness programme means that every single element of your stay will benefit your health: mental, physical, and spiritual. Choose between focused programmes like Advanced Longevity, Detox & Optimal Weight, and Recover & Energize, or opt for a fully tailored programme that adapts to your needs with the stunning natural surroundings as part of your journey.

Address: Carretera a Punta Sam 84, 777420, Cancún, Quintana Roo

Price: From $680 USD (£480) (inclusive of overnight accommodations and health programme. Minimum stay: Four nights)

2. Chablé Maroma hotel

Punta Maroma, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery From wellness days to adventure excursions, Chablé Maroma caters to every holidaymaker ( Chablé Maroma )

Situated amidst a seemingly endless stretch of sand and sea, Chablé Maroma celebrates the unique riches of the Mexican Caribbean. Every element of the experience here is infused with a deep love and respect for Mexico – from the excellent dining offerings, led by Chef Jorge Vallejo of Mexico City's renowned Quintonil, to the soulful wellness experiences, including a healing ritual inspired by the sea. Days here can be spent in pursuit of adventure – how about diving in a cenote (a natural sinkhole)? – of culinary knowledge – check out the Mayan recipe class – or of total relaxation under the sun.

Address: Punta Maroma, 77710, Quintana Roo

3. The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Modernism meets the natural world at The St. Regis Kanai Resort ( Marriott Hotels & Resorts )

Inspired by the Pleiades star cluster, highly regarded in Mayan culture, the spectacular St. Regis Kanai floats above an ocean of green – a mangrove forest that expands until it meets the sea. The resort’s modern, eye-catching architecture blends with naturally-inspired elements like ceramic lamps and wooden headboards, honouring its unique surroundings. St. Regis fans will find the brand's signature touch in elements like the Afternoon Tea Ritual and its Butler Service, blended with locally-infused experiences like Night Sky Observation sessions and Clay Art Classes. With 194 guest rooms, 19 suites, and a Presidential Suite, it's as fitting for couples as it is for families or groups of friends.

Address: Paseo Kanai 15, Solidaridad, 77730, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

4. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts

Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery There’s no better place for a kid-friendly holiday than at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Mexico ( Karisma Hotels & Resorts )

An explosion of colour and fun, this 280-suite guest room is a kid-friendly dream come to life – a place where SpongeBob joins the family photo, and getting bathed in neon-green slime is the utmost honour. Entertainment options are enough to keep the kids happy and energised throughout your stay, courtesy of the expansive six-acre Aqua Nick water park featuring a Lazy River, tons of slides, and a Paw Patrol area – while grown-ups get their own VIP treatment at the Náay Spa. Make the most of its all-inclusive rates and stay alert for frequent seasonal promotions.

Address: Km 45 Carretera Cancun–Tulum, 77710, Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

5. Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya hotel

Cancun, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Private balconies and a jet tub can be found at all rooms in the Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya ( Victor Elias/Victor Elias Photography )

Sleek sophistication and deep relaxation define the Waldorf Astoria, one of the latest additions to the Riviera Maya landscape. Each of its 173 guest rooms and suites features a private balcony and a jet tub, plus luxurious amenities like Frette linens and locally-infused crafts.

The resort’s pristine beach and serene waters create the perfect setting for activities like paddle boarding and kayaking, while two infinity pools welcome guests of all ages for hours of refreshing bliss. The varied culinary offerings range from the elegant Malpeque, serving a fire and smoke-based menu, to the chic Peacock Alley bar, perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail or a nightcap.

Address: Carretera Cancun–Tulum 248–868, 777580, Cancun, Quintana Roo

6. Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery For a secluded stay, head to Etéreo ( Auberge Resorts Collection )

This dreamy resort's name holds a promise: an ethereal, soothing stay filled with moments of calm and bliss. Located in the gorgeous Kanai complex, Etéreo is surrounded by lush mangroves that create a deep connection with nature. With only 75 studio-style rooms and suites, outfitted with contemporary furniture, local crafts, and carved wooden walls by Mexican artist Manuel Felguérez, the resort feels secluded and private, yet offers plenty of opportunities for connection and discovery. Delve into Mexican spirits during a guided tasting, learn the secrets of the Mayan calendar with a local astrologist, or share a fresh seafood-based feast at Che Che, a casual Japanese-meets-Mexican spot.

Address: Paseo Kanai 16, Solidaridad, 77730, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

7. Rosewood Mayakoba hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Check in via boat at Rosewood Mayakoba ( Rosewood Hotels & Resorts )

It’s hard to picture a more idyllic setting than Mayakoba: an emerald lagoon surrounded by lush mangroves that end where the sea begins. Within this unique setting stands Rosewood Mayakoba, featuring 129 exquisite suites – to which you check in by boat – with expansive terraces and plunge pools.

Dining is one of the main draws here: from shareable feasts at the enchanting La Ceiba Garden to fish tacos at the laid-back Aquí Me Quedo beach club, all the way to spectacular craft cocktails at the awarded Zapote Bar. Wellness enthusiasts will love the offerings at Sense, A Rosewood Spa, where local healing traditions meet state-of-the-art products and techniques.

Address: Carretera Cancun–Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Price: From $769 USD (£561)

8. Nizuc Resort & Spa hotel

Cancun, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Private villas with infinity pools can be found at Nizuc ( Nizuc Resort & Spa )

An extensive 12-hectare enclave becomes your personal paradise once you cross the doors to Nizuc. Spacious suites with modern furnishings are uniquely designed for couples or families, while private villas offer their own infinity pools and the perfect setting for a group or family escape.

Entertainment abounds throughout the day, from snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and tennis lessons at the courts to craft-making for the little ones at Winik’s Kids Club and live jazz-infused cocktails for the adults. After an action-packed day, how about a contemporary Mexican dinner at Ramona or a Mediterranean-inspired feast at Terra Nostra?

Address: Blvd. Kukulcan Km 21.26, 77500, Cancun, Quintana Roo

9. JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa hotel

Cancun, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery JW Marriott Cancun Resort can be found in the heart of Cancun ( Marriott Hotels & Resorts )

A Cancun classic, the JW Marriott places you in the heart of the action – the perfect starting point for exploring Cancun’s culinary landscape, its nightlife scene, and stunning cultural and natural attractions, making the most of the hotel’s tour offerings. There’s plenty to enjoy on the property, too. Find your perfect spot to lounge under the sun by the Caribbean’s azure waters or the lovely outdoor pools –one for families, one for adults– book a fitness class at Sens Yah Spa; or share a generous paella and a bottle of wine at the newly-opened Bravio Spanish Cuisine.

Address: Blvd. Kukulcán Lote 40-A, Zona Hotelera, 77500, Cancun, Quintana Roo

10. Atelier Playa Mujeres hotel

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Foodies will enjoy a stay at Atelier Playa Mujeres ( Preferred Hotels & Resorts )

Those who hold a grudge against all-inclusive resorts have clearly never visited Atelier Playa Mujeres. Bathed by the serene waters of Playa Mujeres, this modern all-suite resort offers a fantastic all-inclusive deal that includes unlimited dining at its more than 25 dining outlets –including María Dolores, led by renowned chef Edgar Núñez– access to a premium minibar, and even special amenities for dogs through the Pet-It program.

The all-adult resort features 593 suites with gorgeous views of the sea and the Greg Norman-designed golf course. Best of all, many of them give way to water terraces that take the concept of private pools to a whole new level.

Address: Prol. Bonampak s/n, Playa Mujeres, 77400, Zona Continental Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

11. Kempinski Hotel Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery After a morning at the beach, seek out the spa at Kempinski Hotel Cancun ( Kempinski Hotel Cancun )

Fans of old-school glamour will find their place at this Cancun hotel – a grand, 363-room building standing elegantly by the shores of the Mexican Caribbean. Bedecked in light, calming hues, guest rooms and suites await with airy balconies, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee with the warm morning breeze.

With two pools and an impressive stretch of beach, it’s hard to find a better plan than hanging out under the sun. As the day winds down, head to Kayantá Spa for the Ek Chuah Journey, featuring the region’s most iconic and healing ingredients: a coffee scrub, a cacao wrap and a honey balm. Crown the evening with a Mediterranean dinner at Fantino.

Address: Retorno del Rey 36, Zona Hotelera, 77500, Cancun, Quintana Roo

12. Hard Rock Hotel Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo

Eclectic decor, inspiring views, and plenty of attitude: staying at this Cancun hotel is a constant invitation to make the most of every second. An unbeatable deal for groups of friends and families, your all-inclusive fare allows you to get in full vacation mode, enjoying all your meals and drinks (including room service), plus fantastic entertainment programming, without worrying about prices.

Five restaurants –including Mexican, Asian, and Italian options– the Rock Spa, and stunning swimming pools are just the beginning. Music fans can’t miss The Sound of Your Journey, a programme with access to exclusive playlists, Fender guitar rentals and in-room record players.

Address: Blvd. Kukulcan Km 14.5, 77500, Cancun, Quintana Roo

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of their destination. As a travel writer, Cristina visits the Mexican Caribbean constantly, both for work and pleasure. The area’s natural beauty is a constant source of amazement, as are its incredibly varied hospitality offerings. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What is the best month to travel to Cancun?

With a privileged Caribbean location, Cancun has an average temperature of 80°C year-round. The winter season (between December and April) is the most popular, with snowbirds escaping the cold and locals making the most of Christmas and Easter breaks. Summer brings another peak – as well as higher temperatures and humidity. While the rainy season (between June and November) brings showers and humidity, it also means there are smaller crowds and lower prices.

What currency do I need?

It’s always a good idea to have a few hundred Mexican pesos in cash – especially if you’re buying snacks or small souvenirs – but you can essentially operate in US Dollars.

Is Cancun cheap or expensive?

As one of Mexico’s most popular destinations, Cancun caters to a wide audience, both domestic and international, and its price range reflects it. You can find excellent deals – especially at all-inclusive resorts – go super high-end at luxury resorts, and everything in between. Seasonality affects prices, so plan ahead and keep your eyes open for shoulder-season deals.

What is Cancun famous for?

Miles of sandy beaches bathed by turquoise seas make Cancun one of the most beloved destinations by Mexican and foreign travellers alike. Its varied hotel selection makes it as appealing for groups of friends and families as it is for couples. Cancun’s location makes it the perfect starting point to explore wonders like Maya archaeological sites, cenotes, and nearby destinations like Isla Mujeres and Tulum. Its nightlife and culinary offerings also make it a favourite among those who love the good life.