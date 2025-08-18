Domes Noruz Kassandra, Halkidiki, Greece, review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having recently undergone a renovation, Domes Doruz Kassandra boasts 182 minimalist, stylish rooms and suites, an award-winning spa, three restaurants and a prime position on a quiet stretch of beach in Halkidiki. Emilee Tombs

Location

The Halkidiki peninsula is a well-kept secret among residents of northern Greece, but it is still relatively unknown to British and other European travellers. Domes Doruz Kassandra’s position, overlooking the calm, crystal clear waters and soft sand of Pallini Beach is, perhaps, its trump card. Under two hours by car from Thessaloniki Airport, the hotel is well positioned between the popular clubs of the peninsula and several sweet villages with sunset views and great local restaurants.

open image in gallery Domes Noruz Kassandra is set on a quiet stretch of beach in Halkidiki, Greece ( Domes Noruz Kassandra )

The vibe

open image in gallery Antonino's beachside restaurant at Domes Noruz Kassandra serves Italian and Greek dishes with a great selection of inventive cocktails, mocktails and Greek wines ( Domes Noruz Kassandra )

The hotel only opened in 2023, but was recently renovated, and now boasts 26 new rooms and suites, a “secret” pool area and a new beachside restaurant.

In keeping with other Domes resorts (the brand has hotels across Greece and Europe), the style is minimal, boho and chic, with linen draped over day beds and loungers around the infinity-edged pool, old olive trees and grassy areas complimented by lots of white and natural tones, and modern touches inside the main building such as graphic art on the walls, a long marble bar, rattan lights and pops of greenery with giant fiddle fig leaf and monstera plants dotted around.

Despite being only a short distance from the party resorts of the peninsula, the vibe here is decidedly laid-back, with mellow dance music playing around the pool in the day and a calm atmosphere at the new Italian-Greek beach bar and restaurant, Antonino’s, in the evening, which offers guests the chance to fully relax and unwind.

Service

Polite and helpful staff are always on hand but are never overbearing. On arrival, a cold towel and a refreshing drink is offered while you fill out the necessary paperwork for your stay. Overall, service could be a little speedier, particularly around the pool in the afternoons. Guests should be prepared to take their luggage to their rooms themselves, too, but overall, there is little to complain about, and all dietary requirements are well catered for. Of particular note was the better-than-average non-alcoholic drinks selection, which included a range of inventive mocktails, a couple of good wine alternatives and non-alcoholic beers.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery An Ivory Retreat room at Domes Noruz Kassandra, featuring minimal interiors with pops of colour from local artwork ( Domes Noruz Kassandra )

All standard rooms (Retreats) feature balconies or terraces, either facing the sea, the local town or the new “secret” pool area of the resort, and all are spacious and well considered. Most categories include queen-sized beds, walk-in showers with Greek Olive Era and Codage Paris toiletries and minibars stocked with local Greek treats such as olive oil, Halkidiki-made breadsticks and mastika sweets. Nespresso machines, fluffy white robes, slippers, hairdryers, ironing boards and a handy wall-fixed drying racks for your swimming gear come as standard.

Suites and Cabanas (these are on the beach next to the main pool) offer a VIP experience, with king-size beds, marble bathrooms with walk-in showers and sea-facing terraces.

Food and drink

open image in gallery The new pool area at Domes Noruz Kassandra is tucked away in a private setting ( The new pool at Domes Noruz Kassandra )

There are three restaurants at the resort. A vast buffet breakfast (7-11am) and dinner of local dishes is served at Gustatio, while an a la carte menu of Italian and Greek options – think cacio e pepe, wood-fired pizza, Greek salads, grilled fish and seafood – is on offer throughout the day at Antonino’s Bar and Restaurant by the beach (1-10.30pm), along with an excellent tiramisu and other Greek desserts. Open in the evening, the elegant Raw Bar set inside the hotel lobby area serves cocktails, champagne and nibbles.

Facilities

open image in gallery The award-winning SOMA spa at Domes Noruz Kassandra ( Domes Noruz Kassandra )

The award-winning SOMA spa was part of the recent refresh, with serene subterranean rooms offering massages and treatments inspired by ancient Greek techniques, such as the Hippocratic therapeutic massage. CBD treatments, hot stone massages, pregnancy massage and LED facials are also on offer using ELEMIS and Codage Paris products.

An outdoor gym offers technoGym equipment and weights and a range of classes from sunrise yoga, meditation and Pilates overlooking the sparkling sea.

There are two freshwater pools at the resort, an infinity-edge one overlooking the beach where guests can do laps or secure a semi-submerged sun lounger, and a smaller “secret pool” tucked away behind the main restaurant.

A Haute Living Selection is offered to guests wishing to make use of a private lounge space with all-inclusive teas, coffees, soft drinks and alcohol, plus snacks throughout the day for guests upgrading to a HLS package.

Finally, the Neema Boutique (neema being the ancient Greek word for thread) is stocked with local Greek designer resort wear, skincare brands and accessories.

Accessibility

There are five accessible rooms in total (one Cozy Retreat and four Ivory Retreats).

Pet policy

Well-behaved dogs and cats (one per room) are welcome at the hotel. While walking around the resort, they must be kept on a lead or in a cage, and are not allowed in the swimming pool or inside the public spaces including restaurants, bars, the fitness centre or the spa.

Family-friendly?

This is an adults-only hotel.

At a glance

Best thing: The sunsets on this peninsula are pretty special – enjoy it from the beach bar and restaurant Antonino’s with a glass of local wine.

Perfect for: Groups of friends or couples seeking a relaxing beach break

Not right for: Those looking for the vibier nightlife that the peninsula is well known for

Address: Chaniotis 630 85, Greece

Phone: +30 2374 051794

Website: www.domesresorts.com