Glasgow is the gateway to Scotland’s islands. From here, national carrier Loganair travels to Islay, Barra, Tiree and many more. As tourists fly out, music lovers fly in: this Unesco City of Music has Scotland’s largest indoor music venue in the Hydro, an essential stop for touring acts and their fans.

From the centre of town, the Glasgow Airport Express bus runs every 15 minutes (or every hour during the wee hours), taking 15-25 minutes to reach the airport. It’s convenient, if expensive, and means that you’re not necessarily bound to airport-adjacent hotels for a pre-flight stay – a good reason to try something more boutique.

At the airport itself, you’ll find the expected selection of mostly chain hotels, though they may still surprise with a sybaritic spa or Scottish breakfast options. At some, breakfast begins as early as 4am – though this writer recommends saving yourself for a sky-high stack at beloved Glasgow pancake chain Stack ‘n’ Still, just before the airport gates.

Best hotels in Glasgow near the airport 2025

At a glance

1. Native Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery This city centre aparthotel is inspired by a 1920s ocean liner ( Native Glasgow )

Native Glasgow combines the best of both worlds. It’s right in the city centre, with views over George Square; it’s also on St Vincent Place, opposite an airport bus stop. Glasgow’s architecture and design heritage is one of its biggest draws – but here, you won’t even need to leave your hotel to see it. The building was once the headquarters of the Anchor Line Shipping Company; the Art Deco facade is a masterpiece of nautical detailing and the interiors echo the warmth and brass accents of that period. Head downstairs for cocktails at the speakeasy-style Anchor Line Restaurant, which is filled with maritime-inspired posters.

Address: 14 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU

2. AC Hotel Glasgow

open image in gallery The AC Hotel in Glasgow also has a fitness centre if you fancy fitting in some reps before your flight ( AC Hotel Glasgow )

You can’t get better connected than this: just minutes from Stop 1 on the Airport Express route, as well as Buchanan Street bus station and Queen Street rail station (in case you need to travel to Edinburgh Airport instead). And neither will you compromise on style; though a Marriott hotel, it occupies the A-listed former Parish Hall where ‘heritage’ rooms retain period features such as arched windows and panel detailing. Opt for rooms in the modern extension if you’re on a tighter budget. Here, you’re right opposite the City Chambers, which famously has more marble than the Vatican (book tours ahead).

Address: 260 George St, Glasgow G1 1QX

3. Hotel Indigo Glasgow

open image in gallery Hotel Indigo is a 10-minute walk from the Gallery of Modern Art ( Hotel Indigo Glasgow )

Short on time? Hotel Indigo sits right by the final two stops on the Airport Express route, making for both a hasty entrance and exit and maximising your holiday. You’re also close to Glasgow Central Station, for easy trips to the Southside: currently the city’s hottest neighbourhood for food and drink, yet otherwise tricky to get to. Work off that meal (or hangover) at the well-equipped fitness centre, or chill out in the room, festooned with brocade in the classic Indigo style. The Turbine 75 restaurant does pub dinners and Scottish breakfasts with haggis.

Address: 75 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 7DA

4. The Address hotel

open image in gallery Travellers seeking some retail therapy are well placed at The Address ( The Address )

Well located for a shopping stopover, The Address is a short hop from ‘style mile’ Buchanan Street and Buchanan Galleries, and mere seconds from Airport Express Stop 4. And good taste isn’t confined to your haul: the recently refurbished rooms are all Mid-century lines, brass taps, retro-print curtains and swish coffee machines (in Club rooms and up). There’s also a new Wellness Room, which includes complimentary access to the Wellness Suite. Though small, this is well worth a look for its unique sauna, with one wall entirely formed from pink Himalayan salt bricks.

Address: 39–45 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1JS

5. Voco Grand Central Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery This landmark hotel sits in the heart of Glasgow ( IHG Media )

The Grand Central Hotel first opened in 1883 and was designed by Sir Rowand Anderson, who also designed Scotland’s National Portrait Gallery. Previous guests have included The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin and Bing Crosby. Now managed by IHG brand Voco, it has retained many of the original’s period features – particularly in the chic Champagne Central bar – and remains a popular wedding venue. The excellent location puts you right opposite the majestic Victoriana of Glasgow Central station and four minutes from two airport bus stops. The selection of rooms includes accessible and budget single-bed options.

Address: 99 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SF

6. Courtyard Glasgow Airport hotel

open image in gallery Courtyard Glasgow Airport hotel is just a five-minute walk from the airport ( Courtyard Glasgow Airport )

This is the perfect hotel for that red-eye flight. An airport-facing location ensures maximum time spent in bed, though should you have time for a coffee, Starbucks is served on site – and the four-star rating makes it more luxurious than its adjacent competitors, taking the stress out of the check-in process. Even the lowest-tier rooms have pillowtop mattresses, ironing facilities, a mini fridge and desk; the ‘executive’ upgrade adds high-speed internet, a Nespresso machine and a bathrobe and slippers. The bistro does buffet breakfasts and pub-style classics, such as burgers and fish and chips.

Address: Airport Business Park, Marchburn Drive Glasgow, Paisley PA3 2SJ

7. Glynhill Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery The Glynhill Hotel & Spa was named Scotland’s Best Independently Owned Hotel at the 2025 Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards ( Glynhill Hotel )

Upgrade your pre-flight ritual by booking into this family-owned spa hotel, just four minutes from the airport by taxi. By far the biggest draw is complimentary access to the Greek-inspired pool, gym, sauna and steam room, which will calm any pre-flight nerves. Schedule a deep-tissue massage or reflexology session to soothe stiff muscles, or get ready for that meeting or interview with a manicure and eyelash treatment. Heading out on your honeymoon? Get in the mood by upgrading to the ‘celebration’ package, which includes champagne, berries, chocolates, dinner and breakfast.

Address: 169 Paisley Rd, Renfrew PA4 8XB

8. Ibis Styles Glasgow Central hotel

open image in gallery Ibis Styles Glasgow Central hotel is a good budget choice for travellers ( ibis Styles Glasgow )

Flying in for a gig? It doesn’t get much more convenient than this three-star hotel, which sits next to an airport bus stop and a 25-minute walk from the Hydro and Scottish Events Campus. It’s more than just a place to crash, though: the design is more boutique than big chain, with Chesterfield-style sofas, vinyl record wall art and even a jukebox in the lounge area. The rooms, too, have subtle nods to the Clyde Arc and Glasgow’s music scene. Pre-gig, grab a coffee and cake (or beer) at the Doho Cafe or a pizza in the restaurant.

Address: Douglas House, 116 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 7DN

9. Premier Inn Glasgow Airport hotel

open image in gallery Triple-glazing at Premier Inn Glasgow Airport hotel makes for a peaceful night’s sleep ( Premier Inn Glasgow Airport )

If you’ve stayed at a Premier Inn before, you’ll know what you’ll get from the UK’s biggest hotel brand: clean, unfussy comfort, polite but hands-off service, and a lot of purple – although the rooms here have been updated with the brand’s “Next Evolution” style (launched 2024), which tones down the purple somewhat and complements it with dove grey. You’ll also find bedside USB ports, floor-to-ceiling blackout curtains and double shower heads in the bathrooms. The Social restaurant has been similarly updated with pink neon signs and rainforest-themed upholstery, and has a crowd-pleasing menu of bar bites. The location is about as close to the airport as you can get.

Address: Whitecart Road Glasgow, Airport, Paisley PA3 2TH

Rooms available from £66 per night

Book now

10. Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport hotel

open image in gallery The Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport hotel has a plum position for airport travellers ( IHG Hotels & Resorts )

If you simply must get every final minute of sleep before the flight (or if you have extremely heavy luggage), this Holiday Inn has the distinction of being the very closest hotel to the airport, directly opposite Departures. Otherwise, it’s more or less as you’d expect from the IHG-owned chain: rooms ranging from singles to suites, with pillow menus and free Wi-Fi. Perks include a Scottish breakfast buffet with haggis (from 6am; continental breakfast from 4am), Starbucks coffee, and a decent choice of drams. The restaurant serves a selection of British classics: think Somerset brie wedges, Wellington pie, and roast lamb in red wine gravy.

Address: Glasgow, Paisley PA3 2TE

FAQs

How far is the city from Glasgow Airport?

Glasgow Airport is located in Paisley, which sits around eight miles (13km) west of Glasgow’s city centre. It’s a journey that takes approximately 15-20 minutes by car or taxi (longer during busy periods) and around 15 minutes by bus, via the Glasgow Airport Express.

How much is a taxi from Glasgow Airport to the city centre?

On average, a taxi from Glasgow city centre to Glasgow airport costs around £30. This is dependent on your point of departure, the time of travel (fares may be higher during peak hours) and the taxi company or operator you book with.

How can you travel from the airport to the city centre?

There are several ways to travel to reach Glasgow airport from the city centre, depending how much time you have to spare, your budget and personal preference.

Bus: The Glasgow Airport Express Service 500 departs Glasgow Buchanan bus station, George Square and Queen Street station every 10-15 minutes, and costs £10 for an adult single and £16 return. The journey time takes around 15 minutes and you can purchase your ticket onboard using cash or card. Find out more here.

Taxi: Taxis take around 15-20 minutes, depending on traffic, and cost around £30 depending on the company or operator you book with. This is a good option for those seeking a door-to-door service.

Train: Trains run from Glasgow Central station to Paisley Gilmour Street every 10-15 minutes, take a minimum of 10 minutes and cost around £5 for a single ticket. From here, it’s another 1.5 miles, however, so you’ll need to take a taxi or a bus for the remaining leg of your journey.

