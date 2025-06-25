Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Heathrow airport “needs improvement” in the way it provides assistance to passengers with reduced mobility (PRMs), the regulator has said.

The UK’s busiest hub ranks lowest, alongside Edinburgh and Prestwick, according to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report covering the year to March 2025.

Of the 28 airports covered, 11 are rated “very good” – including London Gatwick and Cardiff, which were both categorised a year ago as needing improvement.

Heathrow has faced repeated criticism from the BBC’s security correspondent, Frank Gardner, who uses a wheelchair. Earlier this month, after a British Airways flight from Singapore, he was kept waiting for 90 minutes after other passengers had left the aircraft from a remote stand at Terminal 5.

At the time, an airport spokesperson apologised and explained the wait was “due to the team responding to a medical emergency”.

The CAA says Heathrow “failed to assure the regulator that the data it provided on waiting time standards at Terminal 3 was an accurate reflection of the provision of service”.

The Independent has asked the airport for a response.

Edinburgh, Scotland’s busiest airport, was marked down for failing to meet “the standards for the provision of assistance in a timely manner”. The CAA said this was “primarily due to operational issues caused by a change of contractor for its service provider earlier in the year”.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "As the CAA’s report states, this rating was given to the airport during a particularly challenging time for our PRM operation, due to a change of provider, staff shortages, and a surge in demand for the service.

“Our goal remains to return to and maintain a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rating.”

Airports are assessed for waiting time, a “satisfaction survey” of users and “consultation with disabled individuals and organisations”.

Prestwick Airport, southwest of Glasgow, “failed to meet the standards to consult with disabled groups and individuals”. The CAA says the airport “has now committed to putting in place an access forum”.

The Independent has asked Prestwick for a response.

Among major UK airports, Belfast International, Luton and Newcastle are rated as “very good”.

The CAA shows the number of passengers requesting assistance is rocketing. In 2024, 5.5 million travellers asked for help – up 20 per cent on a year earlier.

Even when the growth in passenger numbers is taken into account, the increase is 12 per cent on 2023 and 41 per cent on 2019.

On a typical short-haul jet to the Mediterranean, an average of three or four passengers per flight are now requesting assistance.

The policy director of AirportsUK, Christopher Snelling, said: “Airports are continuing to have to adjust to these new higher levels of demand, so the generally good performance at this time is all the more pleasing. However, services can always be better, and airports will continue working with CAA and accessibility groups over the next year and beyond to improve services even further.”

Aviation sources have told The Independent that there is some evidence that some passengers are “playing the system” by requesting assistance when it is not needed simply to ensure smoother progress through the airport – thereby stretching resources for travellers who are genuinely in need of care.

How does your local airport rank?

Very Good

Aberdeen

Belfast City

Belfast International

Bournemouth

Cardiff

East Midlands

Exeter

London Gatwick

London Luton

Newcastle

Teesside

Good

Birmingham

Bristol

City of Derry

Glasgow

Inverness

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool

London City

London Southend

London Stansted

Manchester

Cornwall Newquay

Norwich

Southampton

Needs Improvement