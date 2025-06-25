Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day alive with world-class hiking, breeching whales and boat-fresh seafood lingers on with a smouldering Hebridean sunset; enjoyed with a dram in hand in the on-deck hot tub. Welcome to life aboard Hebrides Cruises’ Emma Jane, a small luxury ship that eases just 10 guests on life-affirming adventures around Scotland’s incomparable islands.

It’s no wonder that the royal couple William and Kate are rumoured to have sailed to Mull when they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. “There is nowhere quite like the Hebrides,” beams the Emma Jane’s skipper Jake (it’s very much first name terms with Hebrides Cruises) from the helm of a plush cruiser that feels more Monaco than Mallaig. “To explore this magical archipelago is a real privilege; I cannot think of anywhere else I’d rather be sailing.”

I’m back aboard the Emma Jane for the 10-night “Far-flung islands: Shiants & the Summer Isles” cruise eight years since I joined her inaugural sailing. Since then, she has aged more gracefully than me, each winter enjoying upgrades, including a hybrid power system, part of a determination to be more sustainable that has attracted Hebrides Cruises coveted Green Tourism Gold awards. Their fleet – which also includes the trim former rescue vessel Elizabeth G and the even more luxurious Lucy Mary – cannot stop winning awards, with half a dozen in 2024 and two Sailawaze gongs this year.

open image in gallery Robin McKelvie explores Skye on a Hebrides Cruise expedition ( Robin McKelvie )

As we emerge from their home port of Oban, I share Jake’s enthusiasm as an escort of porpoises greets us. Wildlife is a constant companion with Hebrides Cruises: minke whales in the Minch, sea eagles off Rona and a massive pod of common dolphins on approach to Loch Torridon are just some of the highlights on a cruise that would have Sir David Attenborough purring. Then there are the seabirds: gannets, guillemots, great skuas (called ‘bonxies’ in these isles) and impossibly cute puffins, with two per cent of the world’s population of the latter in the Shiant Islands alone.

If the royals did cruise their way to the Isle of Mull, it wouldn’t be a surprise. Queen Victoria’s burning passion for Scotland forged a castle at Balmoral and the Royal Yacht Britannia was practically wed to the Hebrides until her retirement in 1997. The late Queen Elizabeth II missed her Hebridean trips so much she chartered another small luxury cruise ship, the Hebridean Princess. Twice. William and Kate simply took up the Hebridean mantle with their anniversary Mull trip.

Life aboard the Emma Jane is indeed a regal affair. The large main deck interior is open-plan with comfy leather seating and a hardwood dining table. Talented young chef Minty works her magic in an open kitchen with local langoustines, scallops and beef; skipper Jake chipping in with freshly caught mackerel. Stewardess Trinity serves up winning smiles and a genuine friendliness that spreads through the passengers as strangers become friends, our group quickly bonding over shared wildlife experiences and tales from previous Hebrides Cruises voyages. Onboard wildlife guide Will tells me: “We get a lot of repeat guests – they really love their time aboard and many come back every year.”

open image in gallery Walking on Rum ( Robin McKelvie )

That hot tub bubbles away, easing muscles pounded by yomping across Lewisian gneiss and Torridonian sandstone. These are some of the oldest rocks in the world, stars of the elemental, savagely beautiful – and still relatively unspoilt – Hebrides. Think towering mountains, emerald slopes, soaring sea cliffs and starched white beaches. The Thai tourist authorities famously borrowed one beach from the Hebrides for an advertising campaign – and on this cruise, I repeatedly see why. Another highlight is a beach landing on Caribbean-esque Coral Beach on Skye for a life-affirming spring swim.

As we round Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, and the most westerly point on the island of Britain, it’s also easy to see why Mendelssohn was so inspired by the Hebrides that he crafted an eponymous overture in their honour. Mull’s mountains rear up behind, while ahead the quartet of Small Isles vie deliciously for attention, with Rum’s sky-scraping Cuillin mountains a match for their namesakes on the brooding hulk of Skye.

Being aboard Hebrides Cruises can feel like dreamily sailing around inside a postcard, or reclining in an elegant coastal cafe with its decadent afternoon teas and epic scenery, but you can get stuck into this wild and wildly beautiful land, too. Will leads a wildlife walk on every island, sharing his deep passion for the Hebrides and its rich flora and fauna: everything from flesh-eating plants and striking orchids, through to the hulking red deer, leaping dolphins and magical orcas.

open image in gallery A Hebridean sunset ( Robin McKelvie )

I strike out alone too, as I’m sure some of the royals have done on their Hebridean forays away from the glare of cameras. I tackle the imposing 393m summit of An Sgùrr, an impenetrable fortress from the water that leaves its back door open to allow a short scramble to a summit that peers over swathes of the Hebrides. The Shiant Islands also offer a hike with thousands of birds swirling all around; Rona a yomp to a mysterious cave where they used to hold church services, and the tragic ruins of a cleared village.

The Highland Clearances are the baleful period from the eighteenth century into the early twentieth when thousands of Hebridean islanders were forced off their ancestral land for ships bound for the likes of Canada and New Zealand. As well as sobering history, these Hebridean cruises also bring signs of renewed hope in the isles. Our last stop is Eigg, an isle that has thrived after being run by the community since 1997. It became the world’s first island to be powered by its own green electricity and the islanders are keen to share their story in the slick new community centre and café, An Laimhrig, which beams like a beacon and Hebridean exemplar as we arrive by tender.

open image in gallery Robin on An Sgùrr ( Robin McKelvie )

As we reluctantly sail back into Oban, I disembark with a spirit-soaring reel of sights, smells and sounds seared across my heart and my soul. My own love of the Hebrides burns brighter than ever. Whether William and Kate cruised with Hebrides Cruises or not, this unique family-run company offer experiences that are truly fit for a royalty.

