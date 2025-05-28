Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasgow receives a fraction of Edinburgh’s visitor numbers yet packs in just as much cultural capital. Its architecture spans the Gothic Glasgow Cathedral and the Art Nouveau edifices of Charles Rennie Mackintosh; its museums include the imposing Baroque of Kelvingrove Gallery and the internationally important Burrell Collection. Music fans dream of treading the sprung dancefloor of the Barrowland Ballroom, or celebrating Scotland’s folk scene at Celtic Connections festival. The food, too, is not the deep-fried fare you’d expect: these days it’s less munchie box, more Michelin-starred dining.

Until recently, Glasgow’s accommodation reflected its status as Scotland’s largest economy: sterile, multinational chain hotels meant a stay here was more business than pleasure. Thankfully, that’s now changed: boutique brands and independent hoteliers have moved in, bringing new life to neglected tenements or heritage buildings. Whether your taste is for sybaritic spas, tartan-drenched Scottishness or a family-run restaurant with rooms, there’s much to choose from in the Dear Green Place.

Best hotels in Glasgow 2025

1. Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Scandi-inspired rooms can be found in the heart of Glasgow at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel ( Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa )

What is arguably Glasgow’s most luxurious five-star hotel sits in an ideal spot west of the city centre – just minutes from Kelvingrove Park, indie venue King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and several theatres. Behind the Georgian facade, you’ll find Scandi-chic rooms: cool grey furnishings, marble bathrooms and tufted headboards. Restaurant Iasg (from the Gaelic for “fish”) serves up Shetland mussels and Cumbrae oysters. But the biggest draw is the Hebrides-inspired spa: there’s an array of therapy pools, a frigid “snow shower” and ice fountain to boost circulation, and treatments using seaweed skincare products from Stornoway-based brand Ishga.

Address: 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD

2. Celentano’s hotel

open image in gallery After a meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand Celentano’s, head upstairs to bed down in one of their eight rooms ( Celentano’s )

Restaurants with rooms are usually reserved for rural areas, but Celentano’s brings this intimate, inn-like experience to the big city. You’ll want to eat at their Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant most nights: the smoked cod doughnuts might be the best thing you’ll try in Glasgow. There are eight individually styled bedrooms, to which restaurant staff bring a breakfast of fresh sourdough, seasonal compote and more every morning. The East End location is excellent, right next to Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis, as well as the underrated Friends of Glasgow Royal Infirmary Museum.

Address: 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA

3. One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin

open image in gallery Decor at One Devonshire Gardens compliments the building’s Victorian heritage ( One Devonshire Gardens Glasgow )

Great West End hotels are relatively rare, so this is one to bookmark if you’re keen to be near the Botanic Gardens and the much-loved 111 by Modou restaurant. Although, as befits the Hotel du Vin brand, there’s a highly regarded restaurant right here, supplying artful Scottish-French plates and access to an extensive wine cellar. Room decor is sensitive to the building’s Victorian history; florals, vintage dark-wood furniture and original art. The number of bay windows apparently increases with each price band.

Address: 1 Devonshire Gardens, Glasgow G12 0UX

4. House of Gods hotel

open image in gallery Hedonism and maximalism define a stay at House of Gods ( House of Gods )

It’s not for everyone. But for a few people, it’ll be perfect. Maximalist excess is this hotel’s modus operandi: rooms overflow with velvet drapes, animal print, brass and leather. It’s overwhelmingly pitched at couples, with packages such as “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” adding a VIP rider with golden rose petals, balloons, Prosecco, cocktails and a mimosa breakfast. The assumption appears to be that you won’t leave your room – but if you do, you’ll find the peerless Merchant City cocktail scene right outside, with The Amsterdam and The Absent Ear, two of the city’s best bars, just two moments away.

Address: 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP

5. The Address hotel

open image in gallery Shopaholics will love the location of The Address, near Buchanan Street ( The Address )

This four-star hotel is the address for city-centre shopping – a short hop from “style mile” Buchanan Street, and a few minutes from both major train stations if you want to pop over to Edinburgh for the day. Befitting the fashionable location, rooms are all mid-century lines, warm tones and retro-print curtains. Complement your retail therapy with holistic therapy in the wellness suite, which has heated loungers, and a well-appointed gym and a sauna with a pink Himalayan salt wall. Casual dining restaurant NORTH serves elevated pub grub; try the haggis bonbons or black pudding sausage roll.

Address: 39–45 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1JS

6. The Social Hub Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery For a budget-friendly stopover, solo visitors to the city will find an ideal spot to hit the hay at The Social Hub ( The Social Hub Glasgow )

When Glasgow’s The Social Hub opened in Merchant City in 2024, it was the first UK outpost of the B Corp hotel group, founded in the Netherlands by Edinburgh man Charlie MacGregor. It’s particularly suited to solo travellers, with a full calendar of ice-breaking events: there are exercise classes, cookery workshops with Glasgow chefs, and foodie pop-ups from local spots such as El Perro Negro. Indeed, there’s little reason to leave: there’s a gym, a restaurant, and a coworking space, plus clean-lined rooms with dedicated workspaces. A rooftop bar is due to open later in 2025.

Address: 15 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1TQ

7. Native Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery For rooms right next to George Square, book a stay at Native Glasgow ( Native Glasgow )

Could this be the best view in Glasgow? The penthouse rooms of this marvellous heritage hotel look right onto George Square and the City Chambers, the interiors of which famously use more marble than the Vatican. Native Glasgow was formerly the headquarters of the Anchor Line Shipping Company; the Art Deco exterior retains its shell details and nautical emblems, from which the 1920s-themed interiors take inspiration. This concept reaches its peak in the Anchor Line Restaurant & Bar, which serves Scottish seafood and creative, Prohibition-inspired cocktails in a speakeasy-style space.

Address: 14 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU

8. The Pipers’ Tryst hotel

open image in gallery Tartan? Check. Single malt whisky? Check. What can be more Scottish than a stay at The Pipers’ Tryst ( The Piper's Tryst )

For something a little different, book into a room above the (thankfully soundproofed) National Piping Centre. From the welcome single-malt whisky to the tartan-swaddled rooms, this is about as Scottish as you can get. The “Pipe Major’s Breakfast” uses smoked salmon and haddock from Glasgow-based fishmonger The Fish People. Plan to spend at least an hour in the museum, which narrates the long and complex history of the bagpipes in Scotland and beyond. Guided tours with a piper run on Fridays and Saturdays throughout summer and include a brief lesson on a chanter (the precursor to a full set of pipes).

Address: 30-34 McPhater St, Glasgow G4 0HW

9. Dakota Glasgow hotel

open image in gallery Dakota is the location to head for top amenities such as Sky TV and complimentary gym access ( Dakota )

The Dakota brand was founded by the late, great Glasgow hotelier Ken McCulloch (who also founded Malmaison), and aims to offer premium stays at an affordable price point. The Glasgow branch certainly delivers: all the vintage-inspired rooms include Sky TV and Chromecast, plus complimentary access to a nearby gym. The swish Jack’s Bar serves craft cocktails inspired by notable Scottish characters, and the Grill restaurant has a crowd-pleasing pan-European menu. The location’s not bad, either in the west of the city centre, near the Glasgow Film Theatre and a short walk from Kelvingrove Park.

Address: 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP

10. AC Hotel Glasgow

open image in gallery Floor-to-ceiling windows will allow you to take in all of George Square from the comfort of your AC Hotel bedroom ( AC Hotel Glasgow )

Glasgow’s Grade A-listed former Parish Hall has found new life as part of the AC by Marriott brand. “Heritage” rooms and suites are in the old red sandstone building and are worth the extra outlay if you like period features; cheaper rooms are in the modern extension and have floor-to-ceiling windows. Either way, you’ll benefit from a brilliant location just seconds from George Square. The Nordic-inspired Hazel restaurant is notable for its fantastic (and great value) afternoon tea: think parma ham and fig open sandwiches or strawberry and matcha Battenbergs.

Address: 260 George St, Glasgow G1 1QX

