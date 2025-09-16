Champions League betting sites are gearing up for the 2025/26 campaign as Paris Saint-Germain begin the defence of the title they won so emphatically last season.

The tournament remains the pinnacle of club football in Europe and PSG are among the favourites to lift the trophy again with best odds of 7/1.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal and Real Madrid are expected to pose the biggest challenge to the holders, according to the latest Champions League odds.

Indeed, football betting sites make Premier League champions Liverpool the joint-favourites along with La Liga champions Barca, with PSG and Arsenal next in line.

As ever, Real Madrid will be well backed in the outright winner market, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea each given an outside chance.

With so many UK bookmakers to choose from, we’ve been busy testing out the top UK betting sites ahead of the opening rounds of Champions League fixtures.

To that end, we’ve produced a guide to the best Champions League betting sites below, detailing their various offers, how to claim them, and any relevant Champions League free bets.

Top 20 Betting Sites for the Champions League

We have trawled through dozens of betting sites to find the best Champions League bookmakers for the 2025/26 campaign, ranking each recommended operator from one to 20.

Best Champions League Free Bet Offers

Free bet offers are common on Champions League weeks, so we have combed through various sites to find the best ongoing UCL betting promos.

The table below shows our favourite Champions League free bet offers this week.

Rank Champions League betting site Free Bet Offer 1 10Bet 10Bet – Bet £10 on Outrights, Get a £5 Free Bet: Place a £10+ bet on any Champions League outright market at evens or greater before 8pm on 16 September to receive a £5 free bet. The free bet is valid for seven days and can be used on any sportsbook market. 2 NetBet Bet Builder Bonus: Create a Champions League bet builder with three or more legs at minimum combined odds of 2/1 to unlock a £5 free bet. The free bet is valid for seven days and can be used on any event at NetBet. 3 BoyleSports 50% Bet Builder Boost (Liverpool vs Atletico): Place a bet builder on Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with odds of 3/1 or greater and a max stake of £20 to receive a 50% profit boost if your bet wins. This special boost applies only to this fixture and is limited to one qualifying bet. 4 Betfred In-Play Bet for a Free UCL Bet: Opt in and place a £10+ in-play bet on any Tuesday or Wednesday Champions League match at 1/2 or greater to get a £5 free bet. The free bet is then available to use in-play on any of Thursday’s UCL fixtures. 5 talkSPORT BET Weekly Football Rewards: Place five football bets of £5 or £10 at evens or greater between Monday and Sunday to claim a £5 or £10 free bet. Rewards come in the form of Acca, Bet Builder, Lucky Dip, or in-play free bets, valid for three days.

How We Rate The Best Champions League Betting Sites

Licensing: Our recommended Champions League betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the betting sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: We will only recommend a Champions League betting site that offers the best value for customers when signing up. The welcome offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process, allowing customers to unlock and use their free bets in good time.

Promotions: The best Champions League betting sites have a great range of promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, price boosts, acca boosts, acca insurance, acca rewards, super boosts and many more.

Value: Our recommended Champions League betting sites provide the best value odds across a range of football markets. You’ll struggle to find better value odds but always shop around to ensure you find the best price for your wager.

Markets: The Champions League is one of the biggest football tournaments of the season and our recommended betting sites have a plethora of markets available for each and every game, from qualifying through to the final.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: Our favourite sites should offer a quality service on both Apple and Android devices when it comes to betting apps. Our carefully selected operators all deliver a sound experience for mobile users with their dedicated betting apps or mobile sites, making Champions League final betting easier than ever.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options across Champions League betting sites and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, with a preference for those that allow multiple e-wallets, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay betting sites.

Latest Champions League Match Odds

The next round of Champions League fixtures throws up some tasty encounters and UK betting sites are vying for your custom with competitive football odds. Here’s the best match odds on the latest fixtures:

Responsible Gambling

It is vital that anyone who uses betting sites remembers to gamble responsibly. You’re never guaranteed a way to make a profit using Champions League betting sites, no matter how knowledgeable you may be about the subject.

Champions League bookmakers offer plenty of tools so that customers can manage their time and money spent betting. Tools include deposit limits, time-outs, loss limits and even self-exclusion.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling app.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bets or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

