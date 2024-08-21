Grosvenor Sport sign up offer: Grosvenor welcome offer 2024

Grosvenor Sport are the sports betting arm of Grovesnor Casino, one of the biggest land-based casino presences in the UK, and they are currently giving new customers the chance to double the odds of any wager with the online bookmaker.

By depositing a minimum of £10 and then wagering £10 in conjunction with a 100 per cent odds boost token, you’ll receive double the odds with any winnings generated from the boost bet paid out in cash.

Grosvenor Sport provides a solid betting experience, offering markets on a wide range of sports at competitive odds. Its horse racing betting site stands out for its array of promotions and its welcome offer is unique amongst rival betting sites.

Below, we dive further into the Grosvenor Sport sign up offer to explore the key terms and pros and cons of the offer.

What is the 2024 Grosvenor Sport sign up offer?

The Grosvenor Sport welcome offer doubles the odds of any bet made by new customers that sign up, deposit £10 and bet £10 on any sport using the 100 per cent odds boost token.

Any winnings from the bet are paid out in cash, which bettors are free to withdraw.

New customers can place a maximum bet of £10, with each way bets capped at £5 each way for a total stake of £10. Customers must remember to select 100 per cent odds boost token when placing their wager to secure the bonus.

The odds boost token may take up to 24 hours after registration to become available, but customers have 60 days to use the odds boost.

Grosvenor Sport are providing one of the most straightforward sign up offers on the market. Customers only need to register and deposit £10 to become eligible for the odds boost token.

Is there a Grosvenor Sport Bonus code?

No, customers don’t need a Grosvenor Sport bonus code to unlock the welcome offer. Just click one of the links in this article to be eligible for the Grosvenor Sport bonus.

How to claim the Grosvenor Sport sign up offer Step 1: Visit Grosvenor Sport via one of the links on this page. Step 2: Click the sign up button and register for a Grosvenor Sport account using your personal details, including, name, age and address. Step 3: Deposit £10 using one of the eligible payment methods. PayPal payments are not eligible. Step 4: Place your qualifying wager of £10, which is both the minimum and maximum stake. £5 each-way bets are also eligible. Step 5: Add the 100 per cent odds boost token on the bet slip to your wager. Step 6: If your bet wins, you’ll receive your winnings as cash.

Key T&Cs for Grosvenor Sport new customer offer

Before undertaking the Grosvenor Sport sign up offer, make sure you’ve read all the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus first. Below, we’ve outlined the key T&cs to give you a head start.

This Grosvenor Sport sign up offer is only valid for new customers and there’s a maximum of one offer available per person, household, IP, device, e-mail address or payment details.

A qualifying bet must be placed using real money in combination with the 100 per cent odds boost token and the offer applies to sport bets only. The maximum total stake is £10, with each way bets of £5 each way also accepted for a £10 total stake.

Deposits made through PayPal will not qualify for the welcome offer and if you stake less than £10 in conjunction with the odds boost, you will forfeit the remaining amount of the odds boost token.

‘Double the odds’ refers to fractional odds only. For the avoidance of doubt, it is the profit from the eligible bet that is doubled.

Please allow up to 24 hours for the accreditation of the boost token to activate in case of extenuating circumstances. Once the qualifying bet is settled extra winnings are paid in cash upon bet settlement.

Customers have 60 days after registration to use the odds boost token and this offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

How Grosvenor Sport sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

The Grosvenor Sport sign up offer is fairly unique compared to its rivals. The bonus allows users to double their odds on any, which means that the payout is in the hands of the customer. The notable downside is that customers are not guaranteed any funds if their bet doesn’t win.

Many betting sites offer free bets even if your first bet loses and thus this offer may not appeal to those looking for a guaranteed bonus.

On the other hand, if you win, your funds are paid out in cash rather than free bets. There are no wagering requirements so you can withdraw those funds immediately.

There is also good flexibility, allowing customers to place their qualifying bet on any sport on the sportsbook. The Grosvenor Sport offer could be as valuable as BetMGM’s bet £10 get £60, or Betfred’s bet £10 get £50 if your bet wins at double the odds, but you could also end up with nothing.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

Grosvenor Sport bonuses for existing customers

Grosvenor Sport have a wide range of bonuses available for existing customers. Grosvenor Sport bonus options include:

Scratch & Win - Users can play this free game to unlock boost tokens, exclusive enhancements, free bets & more every day. All bettors need to do is match three symbols in order to claim a prize.

Cash Back 2nd SP Favourite - Grosvenor Sport offers customers their stake back in cash, up to a maximum value of £20, if their chosen horse finishes second to the SP favourite in selected races. Customers must place a minimum £5 bet or £5 each-way to qualify (only the win part of the bet receives cash back).

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) - Horse racing bettors can rest assured they will get the best possible price on their odds on the day of the race. If you place a bet on a win, each-way or multiple from 9am on the day of the race until the start of the meet, you will be guaranteed the best price.

Bet Boosts - Grosvenor Sport offers bet boosts on a range of sports and markets. These are found on a daily basis on the front page of the betting site and app.

Reasons to sign up with Grosvenor Sport

Grosvenor Sport boasts an impressive sportsbook, but stands out in particular when it comes to comparing it with other horse racing betting sites. Horse racing customers can also look forward to receiving Grosvenor Sport Cheltenham free bets and Grand National offers when those big meetings roll around.

Free bets are available daily via the second to the favourite promotion and customers are also guaranteed to receive BOG on UK and Irish races.

Bet boosts are widely available across a host of sports and various markets, including outrights, while Grosvenor Sport has free to play games, where users can win free bets, bet boosts and other prizes.

Grosvenor Sport also offer live betting, cash out and football bet builders, while live streaming is available for horse and greyhound racing.

Grosvenor Sport sign up offer in review

Upon reviewing the Grosvenor Sport new customer offer the clearest point in its favour is the simplicity of qualification. Customers can double the odds on any wager with just a few clicks.

Having 60 days to use the Grosvenor Sport bonus is a big plus point, given that most welcome offers need to be completed within seven days of registration.

The downside is the offer comes with an element of risk. A qualifying bet that loses leaves the customer with nothing, while other betting sites ensure bettors get something after signing up, regardless of the result of their first one.

Pros Cons Winnings are paid out in cash rather than free bets and there are no wagering requirements. There is a higher risk element but also potentially greater rewards than many other welcome offers. You can place your first bet on any sport on Grosvenor Sport outside of odds boosts and promotional markets. Payment methods are restricted to debit cards. Customers have 60 days to use the odds boost token. Bettors can only wager a maximum of £10 in conjunction with the odds boost

All-in-all the Grosvenor Sport sign up offer is one for punters who understand that there are no guarantees when gambling. The high risk/reward factor of the offer means the potential returns are better than most other betting sites’ welcome bonuses, but the downside is that customers are potentially left with nothing.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Customers must always ensure they follow safe gambling practices. From the second you sign up to a bookmaker, remember to be fully in control of your time and budget. Even if you’re well versed in a sport or even several sports, anyone can lose a bet. Ensure that gambling remains a form of entertainment and not a way of making money. There are no guarantees when you place a bet online.

Grosvenor Sport takes responsible gambling seriously and its Safer Gambling protocols can easily be found. Users can utilise a range of measures on their accounts, including deposit limits, reality checks, timeouts and self-exclusion among others.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are multiple charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.