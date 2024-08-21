LiveScore Bet sign up offer: LiveScore Bet Bonus Code 2024

Launched in 2020, LiveScore Bet is available on both desktop and app with customers able to bet on over 30 different sports across the world.

The LiveScore Bet sign up offer provides new customers with £20 in free bets after registering, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

New customers have 14 days from sign up to place their qualifying bet which must also settle within those two weeks to be eligible for the free bets. Once the qualifying wager is settled, customers will receive £20 in free bets paid out in two installments of £10.

The LiveScore Bet welcome offer is competitive and it’s one of the best new betting sites on the market with a solid all round betting product. Below, we dive further into the Livescore Bet sign up offer to explore key terms plus pros and cons.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and their offers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Is there a LiveScore Bet promo code?

No, customers don’t need a LiveScore Bet bonus code to unlock the welcome offer. New customers can sign up using one of our links on this page, follow the required instructions and get £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook.

There are terms and conditions to the LiveScore Bet offer, and it is only available to customers who are aged over 18 and are based in the UK.

After depositing £10, punters can place a qualifying wager of £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater. Each-way bets require a £20 total stake.

Bets on virtual sports are not eligible for the LiveScore Bet new customer offer and users must deposit funds and place a qualifying bet that settles within 14 days of signing up.

The offer is limited to one person per household and IP address, and cannot be used in conjunction with another LiveScore Bet promotion.

How to claim the LiveScore Bet sign up offer Step 1: Visit LiveScore Bet via one of the links on this page by clicking on the Bet £10 Get £20 LiveScore Bet new customer offer. Step 2: Click the ‘join here’ button and sign up for LiveScore Bet using your personal details, including, name, age and address. Step 3: Enter a deposit worth at least £10 using one of the available payment methods (debit card or PayPal). Step 4: Place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater within 14 days excluding virtual sports which do not qualify for the offer. For an each-way bet, you must place a total wager of £20. Step 5: The qualifying wager must be placed and settled within 14 days of signing up. Once your bet has settled, your two £10 free bets will be available for you to claim via a pop-up notification. Step 6: Once unlocked free bets can be used across the sportsbook within seven days.

Key terms and conditions for the LiveScore Bet new customer offer

Make sure you read the full terms and conditions on the Livescore Bet promotion page carefully and understand the conditions before deciding if you wish to sign up. For your convenience, we have picked out the most notable terms below.

To receive the LiveScore Bet sign up offer, customers must be aged 18 or over, first and foremost.

The offer is only available for new customers based in the UK and is limited to one per customer, IP address and household.

To qualify for the promo, new customers must deposit £10 and place one £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater, while each-way bets require a £20 total stake to qualify. Bets on virtual sports are not eligible for the welcome bonus.

Customers must deposit funds, place and settle a qualifying bet within 14 days of registering with LiveScore Bet. Any bets placed or settled outside of that 14-day window will not qualify for the free bets promo.

Qualifying customers must unlock their free bets from their account via their notifications. Free bets must then be used within seven days on a single selection or accumulator bet (virtuals are excluded) with odds of at least 1/100 or greater.

Free bets cannot be used on each-way, multiples, forecast, tricast bets, used to claim a bonus, or be withdrawn from your account. All winnings from your free bets will then be withdrawable minus the initial stake.

How LiveScore Bet sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

The LiveScore Bet welcome offer is competitive with its rivals, although it does lack the value of many of the sites below. BetMGM is another new betting site and blows LiveScore Bet out of the water with its bet £10 get £60 welcome bonus.

LiveScore Bet are similar to BoyleSports in making their welcome offer simple to unlock. There’s no LiveScore Bet bonus code required, while it allows bets on markets across its sportsbook with short minimum odds, albeit the £20 free bets are not as valuable as you’ll find elsewhere.

There is more time for new users to claim the offer compared to others that limit the welcome period to seven days compared to LiveScore Bet’s 14.

Free bets are easy to use as singles or accumulators across the sportsbook, with the only limitation of the offer being Virtual Sports, which is common in the industry. Seven days to use the bonus is fairly standard across betting sites, although it could be improved.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 SUMMER50 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 None required

LiveScore Bet promos for existing customers

LiveScore Bet also has a vast array of promotions for existing customers with bet boosts widely available across the sportsbook on single and multiple bets.

Football and horse racing betting feature prominently and there are many options for darts, tennis, cricket, boxing and more.

In a particularly innovative promotion, LiveScore Bet Squads allows customers to unlock players on a daily basis over the course of a week and users will be rewarded with cash if their players score in selected matches. Promotions like this prove that LiveScore Bet is one of the best football betting sites around.

LiveScore Bet’s Acca+ promo offers customers who opt-in on the promotion £5 in free bets for placing five accas with four legs or more with odds of 2/1 in a week on any sport. The £5 free bet can be used on another acca with four selections or more.

Money back offers on horse racing are common on LiveScore Bet, especially on major events such as Cheltenham, Royal Ascot and the Grand National among others. One such offer provides customers with their money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second or third in the race.

Extra Places are available daily on a number of races. By placing qualifying bets, customers can receive an extra place on each-way bets depending on the number of runners.

LiveScore Bet also runs Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing. This means customers who place racing bets between 10am and the start of the race will get paid out at the bigger price if the Starting Price (SP) odds are higher. However, free bets and cash out bets are not eligible to receive BOG.

Reasons to sign up with LiveScore Bet

LiveScore Bet is one of the newest betting sites on the market and offers customers a complete betting experience online with a good range of promotions spread across its site and betting app, starting with the LiveScore Bet welcome offer that can be used on any sport other than virtual sports.

Bet boosts are widely available on a number of sports and markets while LiveScore Bet Squads allows customers to unlock players on a daily basis and be rewarded with cash if their players score in selected matches.

Acca+ rewards regular acca bettors with a £5 free bet and horse racing punters can find regular offers such as money back offers, extra places and Best Odds Guaranteed.

LiveScore Bet uses statistics and graphics to provide a top in-play betting site, while Market Movers highlight where the odds have moved from pre-game prices, allowing you to compare and contrast. They also offer cash outs/partial cash outs.

LiveScore Bet provide arguably the best live streaming service among new betting sites, providing access to streams on European competitions and other major leagues on the continent. Horse racing, tennis, cricket and darts feature among the other sports available on the platform.

LiveScore Bet is an advocate for Safer Gambling. Their customer support team offer assistance in responsible gambling. For those that require further measures, deposit limits, profit/loss indicators, spending controls and cooling off periods are available from LiveScore Bet.

LiveScore Bet sign up offer in review

In reviewing LiveScore Bet’s sign up offer, we were impressed by how simple and straightforward it is to sign up and how there are no restrictions on payment methods.

A slight downside is that the offer is not a valuable as others on the market and seven days is not a long time to use the rewarded free bets. Customers must also ensure they claim their bets as they are not automatically credited to their accounts.

Here are some of the most notable pros and cons we encountered when signing up with LiveScore Bet:

Pros Cons Very simple to sign up with no bonus code required and no restrictions on payment methods Bonus is not as valuable as other welcome offers on the market After signing up, 14 days to deposit, place and settle a £10 bet is more than the ususal seven day limit Seven days is not a long time to use free bets Free bet winnings are returned as withdrawable cash (minus the stake) with no wagering requirements on the offer Customers must claim free bets which are not automatically added to their accounts

The LiveScore Bet offer is easy to use and we liked that there were no restrictions on payment methods, unlike many other bookmakers, though punters looking for more valuable offers may wish to look further afield.

All-in-all, the LiveScore Bet sign up process is simple to understand and provides a solid betting experience with ongoing promotions and specials that should retain the interest of customers.

Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet do a good job of promoting safe gambling but you can never be too careful when engaging with sports betting, so it is important to be aware of the pitfalls.

When gambling, you should never bet more than you can afford to lose. Sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

You can do this by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by LiveScore Bet, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are multiple charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.