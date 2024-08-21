What is a bet builder? A guide to a bet builder

Betting sites are always looking at ways to evolve and grow to satisfy customers looking for new and innovative ways to bet.

Bookmakers have a wide range of markets and special features for customers to use across their sites and betting apps.

But, bet builders have filled a gap, allowing customers to use multiple markets from a single game or event to combine into one bet.

For those people that are new to bet builders, we’ll break down exactly what they are in our complete guide to bet builders.

What is a bet builder?

A bet builder explained is ultimately just a collection of odds and selections from an event, compiled into one bigger bet.

The term bet builder usually applies to one with three or more selections in it, which are then called legs.

A bet builder allows users to create personalised bets by combining a number of selections from a single event into a multi-leg bet.

For example, in a Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, users can select a result, goalscorer and cards market to combine into one bet, which offers greater odds than a single bet on each outcome.

How does a bet builder work?

A bet builder is not much more complicated than a normal bet. Punters choose various markets within a single game to create a custom bet so it should appeal to those who enjoy betting on multiple options during a match.

It’s a bet for true fans of your chosen sport, and a good chance to use that knowledge to pick out facets of an individual game to potentially secure a bigger profit by combining selections together.

Bet builders do carry a greater risk than a bet on a single market. Users need all selections on their bet builder to win to be successful.

What is a football bet builder?

Football bet builders are the most popular and most often used with punters able to choose their own selection around odds.

Football betting sites allow users to place bet builders on a wide range of leagues and competitions like the Premier League, Champions League and international matches using a variety of markets.

What markets are available for bet builder?

A bet builder allows punters to access a number of markets, and also combine them into a single bet.

Available markets include, match result, both teams to score, over/unders, goalscorer, cards, corners and other propositions.

While bet builders are popular in football, they can also be placed across other sports, such as tennis, cricket, basketball, NFL, rugby among others.

Types of bet builders

There are many different types of bet builders. For example someone looking to bet on football might choose cards, goalscorers and score at the end of the first half, to include a number of different interests across the match.

In basketball, someone might choose how many points each player will score, or the result at the end of a particular quarter, as well as the full-time result. An NFL game may include passing yards for each quarterback or for a player to score a touchdown.

Bet builders are unique in that they offer customers the option to bet on various game scenarios and individual player performances. The flexibility allows customers to build bets to suit their style of wagering, even pursuing low odds with a higher stake or higher odds with a lower stake.

Betting sites also offer the possiblity of creating multi bet-builders, where users can combine bet builders from different matches into one substantial bet. These are not universally available, but operators such as Bet365 and Unibet offer this service.

How to use a bet builder calculator?

Top betting sites across the UK offer bet builder calculators to price up a punter’s bet builders before they are placed. This allows customers to compare odds and potential returns across different sites before placing a bet.

Bet builder tips

Before placing a bet builder, research is definitely key. A punter might want to look at team form, player statistics or recent performance trends, in a similar way to choosing a fantasy football team.

In order to increase chances of winning, choose selections that naturally combine: choosing as a player to score and their particular team to win, or one with a track record of cards, might have a higher chance of accruing those over the course of a match.

Using promotions offered by betting sites is always a sound approach. Many bookmakers provide money back offers in free bets if your bet builder fails by one leg or substitute guarantees if your player is substituted before half-time.

Bet builders are now even part of welcome offers offered by bookmakers, including NetBet.

What is the difference between an acca and a bet builder?

An acca involves multiple games, and usually includes betting on a number of results in different matches. While a bet builder is limited to selections within a single game.

There are multi-game bet builders, and the number of these are rising but they still differ from accas. The offer from Unibet’s bet builder is a good example of how you can combine matches on a bet builder.

Responsible gambling

Customers must ensure that they follow responsible gambling practices from the minute they sign up for any bookmaker.

Betting is not a way to make money online and should be considered a form of entertainment. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and always assume you will lose when placing bets.

Customers should always remain in control of their budget. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are multiple charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information.

Conclusion

A bet builder allows customers to tailor a bet towards their interests and allows them to use knowledge and research to inform their bets.

There are a number of bookmakers with the best bet builder tools including Unibet, Bet365 and William Hill from the more established brands, while NetBet is making ways as a new betting site with a good bet builder tool.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.