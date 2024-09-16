The best Premier League betting sites 2024

Having a quality Premier League betting product can make or break the success of a betting site. Gone are the days of choosing a result, naming a scorer and predicting the full-time score, now you can bet online just about anything.

So, having a Premier League betting site that does it all is essential. We want to see a site that offers comprehensive betting markets, competitive odds, special features and top promotions, including free bets.

But, you need to choose the best Premier League for your wagering needs. It depends on what you are looking for out of the experience.

Obviously, betting sites have different strengths so we’re going to take a closer look at the options available so you can make the right decision for you when betting on the Premier League.

How we choose the best Premier League betting sites

We take the rating and recommendation of UK bookmakers very seriously and have stringent criteria we expect the best online betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that went into our thinking:

Regulation: All our recommeded operators must carry a license from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for us to contemplate rating them, so you can be confident that every bookmaker mentioned is safe to engage with.

Reputation: Our recommended online bookmakers are a mixture of household names and new betting sites. The reputation of a bookmaker is very important to us. We consider the established brands on the market along with newer companies entering the UK industry.

Gambling responsibly: Similarly to regulation, how committed a bookmaker is to responsible gambling is extremely important. Have they taken genuine steps to ensure their actions towards their customers are morally sound? We considered their approaches to vital responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion.

Customer experience: How good an experience online bookies provide to their customers was also taken into account when choosing the best online betting sites – across desktop, mobile and app. If the site design is smart and well laid out, the useability is logical and straightforward, then that all makes for a better customer experience. Similarly, how easy it is to interact with support staff and solve any potential issues is also a factor.

Promotions: Of course, UK bookmakers can also be judged on promotions and offers. We considered if these online bookies were offering unique deals we hadn’t seen anywhere else. If punters feel like they’re getting more bang for your buck – be that in terms of free bets, odds boosts or one-off promotions – they’re more likely to have a good experience on the site.

Best Premier League betting sites

So we’ve already determined what goes into choosing the best sites but which Premier League betting sites stand out from the field. Here are our recommendations based on the criteria above.

Bet365

Bet365 are one of the standout bookmakers for Premier League betting due to their long history and reputation within the game. The company was launched in 2000 by the Coates family, who have been long-time owners of Stoke City. That level of expertise is evident as it shines as a football betting site.

Bet365 have an extensive list of betting markets for all Premier League matches, and notably offer the bet builders feature, which provides users up to 12 legs per wager. They also offer acca boosts and free bets are regularly available on Premier League games.

Bet365 regularly provide the best value on Premier League betting odds. Their app is one of the best on the market, although navigation of offers can be an issue on the website.

Overall, you’ll struggle to find a better experience for betting on the Premier League.

LiveScore Bet

Although one of the new betting sites on the scene, there’s a lot to like about their Premier League offering. It matches many of the established operators for the breadth of its betting markets, and there’s value to be had across the board.

LiveScore Bet offer a solid welcome bonus for new customers, worth £30 in free bets. Customers can also expect money back offers, price boosts and acca bonuses for betting on the Premier League.

Our favourite aspect is Squads, where users can secure cash payouts for unlocking Premier League players that score on weekends. In terms of new Premier League betting sites, we believe that LiveScore Bet is your best option.

BetVictor

BetVictor caught our eye for their specials on Premier League betting, but it also has one of the best sportsbooks for value around. It has great value on its Premier League odds across a range of markets, notably prop bets such as player shots on target.

It starts with its welcome offer that is geared towards Premier League bettors, providing £40 in free bets for new customers that sign up and bet £10 on the Premier League on odds of evens or greater.

Users can also unlock further offers for Premier League betting as existing customers, including enhanced accas and price boosts.

Customers also have access to Lucky Dips, where they can secure special prices on bets such as Premier League winner, top four, relegated clubs and more. We love the specials markets that are available such as the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

There’s a whole lot more to enjoy using BetVictor beyond Premier League bets, but it is certainly one of our first ports of call when choosing a bookie for wagering on the top flight.

NetBet

NetBet may slip under the radar as one of the best Premier League betting sites. Its betting product is excellent, offering a wide range of betting markets and compettiive odds.

New customers can unlock £30 in free bets for signing up online and betting £10. It has a great range of promotions for existing customers, including free bets, enhanced odds, acca boosts, and early payouts.

It also has a free to play games that offer prizes, such as Correct Score Payout and Wheel of Sportune.

NetBet ticks all the boxes for betting online on Premier League betting sites. Although it may not have the brand recognition of the established brands in the business, customers will always want to return after visiting NetBet and seeing what it has to offer.

10Bet

Another brand that might not be as recognisable is 10Bet, but the bookie still offers a complete Premier League betting experience. It has one of the best betting sites for usability, providing clean aesthetics that make betting straightforward.

Along with a welcome bonus offering a matched deposit of up to £50, customers can also expect free bets, acca boosts, and early payouts on Premier League matches. They offer competitive odds, matching Bet365 for value on many of their markets.

One of our favourite features is the enhanced statistics they provide around their bet builder options.

There are statistics readily available for bettors to use beyond the basic options, including season averages on the number of goals scored, chances of both teams scoring and the average number of corners.

Premier League betting markets

As we’ve already mentioned you can bet on pretty much anything when it comes to Premier League fixtures but the most popular markets include mainstream options and bets that are becoming more prevalent.

Match winner - This remains the most popular wager for Premier League betting, especially for acca bets on those busy Saturdays.

Over/under - There are a number of over/under markets available for Premier League betting. The most popular options is over 2.5 goals, but customers can also bet on this market for other goals amounts, cards, corners, free-kicks, throw-ins and more.

Both teams to score - Another popular option for acca betting. This is a bet where you either back both teams to score or not. It can also be combined with the over/under goals market to increase the value of your odds.

First/last goalscorer - A simple wager on which player will score first in the contest or alternatively which player will find the net last in a Premier League game.

Correct score - Another bet that is simple to understand, you simply have to predict the correct score of the contest.

Player props - Player prop bets have expanded now users can bet on a number of props in a Premier League game. These can include cards, shots, shots on targets, fouls and more.

Team props - Bettors can also wager on team props just as you would for players. Options include team shots on target, shots, cards, fouls, throw-ins, corners and more.

Features

The best Premier League betting sites all have the latest features available to offer a complete betting experience online.

Bet builders - Bet builders are the best new feature emerge in recent years. These bets allow bettors to build their own bet from a single Premier League game up to a certain amount of legs. All game markets are available, although the number of betting legs permitted is depending on your chosen bookie. The best will offer 10 and more. Some Premier League betting sites will even offer the chance to combine several bet builders into one large wager.

Cash out - The best Premier League sites all have this function available. Cash outs should be available for all bet types and throughout the match, offering fair value to customers as well as avoiding crucial issues such as glitches. Automated cash outs allow users to set their cash out at a value and once that threshold has been met the bet will automatically cash out. Partial cash outs are another popular option that allow users to withdraw a portion of their bet, while leaving a sum on the active wager.

Live streaming - Although many of our Premier League betting sites carry a live streaming operation for football matches, Premier League cannot be currently live streamed in the UK due to licensing issues. Still, for research purposes live streaming is still useful for watching Premier League teams in European and domestic competitions that are available such as the FA Cup.

Live betting - In-play betting offers users the chance to bet on Premier League matches as they happen. You’ll not find the range of markets as you would pre-match, but there are good opportunities to find value on betting odds which reflect real-time events. Live betting can be aided by statistics and graphics that are part and parcel of all sites for Premier League betting.

Best Premier League betting apps

Betting apps allow users to bet on Premier League matches and outrights from their mobile. Boasting a high-quality native app is more important than ever. You can tell that for some companies this is where they are spending their time and resources as well, because they know if the process is not quick and easy then they are likely to lose the customer.

Here are two of the standout Premier League betting apps on the market.

Bet365

The Bet365 app has a rating of 4.7/5 on the App Store from 316,000 reviews and 4.7/5 on the Google Play Store from over 130,000 reviews, so that should tell you everything you need to know.

But if you need to know more, then the app does exactly what you want it to. It is easy to navigate and find what you are looking for and they make it as quick as possible to place a bet. You do have to navigate around a horserace-heavy home page but once you click the football section you will find everything you need, neatly laid out with the latest offers front and centre.

10Bet

10Bet’s app follows a very similar style to their website with a very clean, uncluttered interface. The white background is so rare these days which makes it so refreshing.

The biggest problem though is getting onto the app, the biggest criticism on both the App Store and Google Play store is how hard it is to log in with both fingerprint and facial recognition often not working, despite being enabled. Once you are in though the process of navigating across the sports and markets is simple and quick to do.

Bonuses and promotions for Premier League betting

Premier League betting sites all have promotions available for signing up and betting on the top flight. Here are just a few of the bonuses to look out for when betting on the Premier League.

Welcome bonus - First and foremost, we want to see a betting site that offers great value on its welcome bonus as well as options geared towards Premier League betting. BetVictor stands out with a specialised bet £10 get £40 welcome offer.

Free bets - Free bets are always welcomed by bettors. This promotion can be offered by betting sites for loyalty and regular use of a betting site. However, bet and get offers are the most common, where customers can bet on a Premier League game and receive free bets even if your wager fails. Bet365 have a number of these offers available.

Enhanced odds - Odds boosts are very common offers available on Premier League betting sites. Look for enhanced odds across several markets, including match winner, shot on target and more. These are also available for acca bets.

Acca boosts - Premier League betting sites will offer percentage boosts on acca bets depending on the number of legs your acca contains. The more legs, the greater boost you will receive from the bookie.

Early payout - One of the best promotions available from Premier League betting sites are early payouts that payout on the match winner market if your team goes two goals ahead.

Acca insurance - Some Premier League bookies will offer acca insurance, paying out a free bet if your acca fails by one selection if you have met the terms of the offer. BoyleSports stand out for this particular promotion.

Loyalty clubs - By making regular bets, betting sites will reward users with free bets. A common example, is by making five £5 bets over the course of a week, you can receive a £5 free bet.

Free to play - Free to play games offer great opportunities for Premier League bettors. Bet365 Goals Giveaway, NetBet Correct Score and LiveScore Bet’s Squads offer free to play games that provide free bet and cash payouts.

Odds comparison

Value is one of the most important aspects of betting online. Our recommended bookies all provide value for money, but by looking around you can ensure you get bang for your buck to get the best Premier League betting odds.

When it comes to the most popular markets the odds don’t tend to vary greatly but it is still worth shopping around to get the best deal for you and there is no real one-size-fits-all approach because bookmakers differ for each and every market.

One quick and easy way to check is to use an odds comparison site. Of course, though, odds can change quickly so what are the best ones right now, could significantly change by tomorrow.

Security and licensing

You can rest assured that we only recommend Premier League betting site that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial information is secure.

Sites for Premier League betting also have the latest security software such as SSL encryption, while two-way verification is also available. Customer service options should be available 24/7. Users should not be left to their own devices if there is an issue with an 8pm kickoff on a Wednesday or the late Sunday game.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember is to gamble responsibly. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it has not, and will never be, a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you think you know about football.

When betting on football, always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Football betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Best Premier League UK betting sites summary

We have broken down the best Premier League betting sites on the market, but now it is time to use our advice and sign up for a bookie based on your personal preference.

What’s ‘best’ for one person will be different to what’s ‘best’ for another. The important thing is to decide what is important for you and know how you like to bet.

Whatever your requirements, hopefully, this information can help you make an informed decision about where you place your Premier League bets.

Remember, each of our recommended Premier League betting sites are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure.

Every site listed here is safe and legal but it’s important that you only pick a site that resonates with how you intend to bet.

Premier League betting sites FAQs

What are the best Premier League betting sites?

There are a number of quality Premier League betting sites on the market, but we believe that Bet365, BetVictor and LiveScore Bet are among the standout options.

Are Premier League betting sites UK safe?

All our recommended Premier League sites are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that customers’ data is safe and secure allowing you to bet with peace of mind.

What bonuses are available from Premier League UK betting sites?

There are a number of bonuses available from Premier League betting sites, including welcome bonuses, enhanced odds, free bets, early payouts, acca boosts and more.

Are special features available on Premier League betting sites?

Yes. Premier League betting sites have a number of features, including bet builders, live betting and cash outs.