Kwiff sign up offer: Latest Kwiff welcome offer for 2024
Read our complete breakdown of the Kwiff sign up offer for 2024
The Kwiff sign up offer follows its unique style as a betting site offering new customers a £30 Surprise Bet for joining up online.
The Kwiff welcome offer gives new customers a £30 Surprise Bet for signing up, depositing £10 and then betting £10 on any sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater.
It might not be one of the most well-known new betting sites on the market, but Kwiff’s new customers can expect some good deals as it offers a unique style of betting.
Below we have all the information needed for customers to take advantage of this offer, from how to qualify, to the relevant terms and conditions.
To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and their offers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.
What is the 2024 Kwiff sign up offer?
Kwiff offers new customers a £30 Surprise Bet after signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater, including football and horse racing.
Once new customers have placed a £10 qualifying bet on a sports market and the bet has settled, Kwiff uses its algorithm to place a £30 Surprise Bet on one of its available markets within 48 hours. The Surprise Bet can be placed on any market or odds.
Any winnings are then paid out by Kwiff in withdrawable funds, excluding the stake. Although the customer has no control over what the Surprise Bet is placed on, this free bet can reward users with higher odds and payouts than a regular ‘bet £10 get £30 offer’ from some of the other bookmakers in the UK market.
Is there a Kwiff bonus code?
You don’t need a Kwiff bonus code to unlock the Kwiff welcome offer.
Users simply need to complete the sign up process and then customers are free to place their qualifying bet and must wait for it to settle before receiving a £30 Surprise Bet on one of Kwiff’s available markets.
Key Terms and Conditions for Kwiff’s new customer offer
Kwiff applies all its general terms and conditions to their Kwiff sign up bonus. Be sure to read the terms and conditions before opting in for this offer. Here are the notable terms that caught our eye to make you aware of before taking up the Kwiff welcome bonus.
In order to take advantage of the Kwiff offer, a customer must be over 18 and a new customer based in the UK. Existing accounts at the bookmaker are not eligible for the bonus. This offer is also limited to one customer, IP address or household.
New customers must deposit £10 and place one £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater.
Only standard odds qualify for the welcome bonus - betting on Supercharged or promotional odds is not eligible with the bonus. Likewise, the offer cannot be used in combination with other Kwiff promotions.
The total £10 amount must be bet as a minimum, and it cannot be an accumulation of smaller stakes. Cash out bets are also not eligible for the bonus.
Once your qualifying bet has settled, you will receive a Kwiff Surprise Bet on one of its sportsbook markets at random, picked by algorithm within 48 hours, and you can withdraw any winnings from the bet, minus the stake.
How the Kwiff sign up offer compares to other leading bookmakers?
Kwiff’s welcome offer is unique on the market compared to the other rivals.
On the face of it, it looks like the same bet £10, get £30 that is being offered by the likes of Bet365 and William Hill, which is a standard sign up offer.
However, BetMGM, SpreadEX and Betfred hand out a greater return on a first deposit for those looking for a new sign up offer.
What makes Kwiff’s offer different however, is that instead of you placing more bets of your choosing, it removes the choice with its own Surprise Bet.
On the one hand this means that you don’t have any time constraints to capitalise as Kwiff does it immediately, and it gives your winnings back to you as withdrawable cash rather than free bet credits.
However, if you would prefer to have a choice on how to place your free bets, this might not be the right offer for you. Here are some alternative sign up bonuses at top bookmakers.
Bookmaker
Welcome offer
Bonus code
BetMGM
Bet £10 get £60 in free bets
None required
Tote
Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus
B10G50
Betfred
Bet £10 get £50
SUMMER50
SpreadEx
Bet £10 get £40 in free bets
INDY2024
Bet365
Bet £10 get £30 in free bets
INDY2024
Betway
Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins
None required
William Hill
Bet £10 get £30 in free bets
None required
Kwiff bonuses for existing customers
Kwiff offer an impressive range of bonuses for existing customers beyond the Kwiff sign up bonus.
Kwiff makes its presence felt as a football betting site for punters who want to bet on this sport. Kwiff’s Acca Shield is one of the best acca promotions on the market and gives users a money back offer if one leg of your acca fails.
This is only available for accas of four legs or more with minimum odds of 1/2 per leg and a 5/1 overall price. This offer also needs a stake of at least £5, but users can get a free bet back up to £20.
Kwiff can also Supercharge your odds at any time to give you a boost on your price. It can be across any sport or betting market. They may also boost the value of your cashout on certain bets, giving existing customers the chance to get more bang for their buck.
You can guarantee a Supercharge at the weekend by placing a three leg acca on any sport with a minimum odds of 1/2 per selection. Bets of this nature between £1 and £100 will be Supercharged.
Kwiff also has a rewards club and by betting £5, £10 or £20 five times during a week, you will qualify for one Surprise Bet of that amount.
Kwiff distinguishes itself as a horse racing betting site and is also popular for greyhound racing. Its first past the post offer protects users if your winning selection is disqualified or demoted, paying out winners regardless.
Its 2nd to the favourite on horse racing and greyhound racing promotion offers users money back as a Surprise Bet if your horse finishes second to the favourite – although this is only on select meets and has a maximum of £10 Surprise Bet value. Users must place a minimum bet of £1 to qualify.
Unlike some betting apps, Kwiff do not overlook eSports, and users will get a £10 surprise bet after betting £20 on an eFootball acca with three selections or more with odds of 1/2 per leg and the Surprise Bet will be placed immediately.
Reasons to sign up with Kwiff
Kwiff is one of the best new betting sites on the market, and offers a sleek betting experience across its website and app with a modern design, making placing bets straightforward.
It provides unique promotions, including its Supercharged odds that can boost odds of any market, or cashouts at any time.
Kwiff’s promotions are not just limited to football and horse racing but spread across the sportsbook, with eSports also included in the offers.
Kwiff also offer live betting, cash outs/partial cash outs, with live streaming also available on horse racing, tennis, table tennis and eSports.
They also provide customers with an array of payment options, including AstroPay, EcoPayz and PayPal betting, as well as standard banking methods like debit cards and bank transfers.
Like all of our recommended betting sites, Kwiff has a strong commitment to responsible gambling.
Using the Safer Gambling category found on the sidebar menu, customers can access support tools including deposit limits, loss limits, timeouts, self-exclusion and more.
Kwiff sign up offer in review
When looking at Kwiff’s new customer offer, we were impressed by the unique approach to its welcome bonus with a £30 Surprise Bet setting it apart from what a number of other bookies are offering.
Time pressure was removed by Kwiff placing the £30 Surprise Bet automatically, removing the fear of not being able to use you credits within a specific time frame.
Here are some of the most notable pros and cons we encountered when signing up with Kwiff.
Pros
Cons
It’s very easy to use and no restrictions on payment method
Surprise Bets can take up to 48 hours to process
Kwiff places the Surprise Bet automatically so you don’t have to worry about using the credits within a timeframe
Not as valuable as some of the other welcome offers available on the market
Customers can place the £10 wager on any sport with odds of 1/2 or greater
The £30 Surprise Bet cannot be split up so will be used on just one market, with the customer having no control over what it’s placed on
Kwiff’s offer is very easy to use and we liked that there were no restrictions on payment methods, unlike many other bookmakers, but if you are someone who likes to have control over your free bet, or spread it across different markets, then this might not be the one for you.
All-in-all, the Kwiff sign up process was a solid betting experience and their ongoing promotions and specials are interesting enough to retain our custom.
Responsible gambling online
It’s vital that you practice responsible gambling online from the moment you sign up for a bookmaker. Betting should only be considered a form of entertaiment and never a form of making money.
Even if you’re well versed in several sports, you should never believe you will win every bet. Only place a stake that you’re comfortable losing.
Kwiff have a range of tools to support responsible gambling, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. Ensure you use these measures if neccessary and always remain in control of your budget.
There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.
