SpreadEx, a well-known and trusted betting site, is running a promotion for new customers to sign up and get £40 in free bets.

New customers simply have to register, enter the promo code INDY2024, and deposit and wager £10 on any fixed odds market at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying wager settles, customers will receive the first payout of free bets before receiving a second installment 24 hours later.

Below, we’ve run through the SpreadEx sign up offer and bonus, including how to qualify, how to claim the free bets and any relevant terms and conditions.

What is the SpreadEx welcome offer?

The latest SpreadEx welcome offer is a variation of the simple ‘bet £10 get £40’ offer, in which new customers can get £40 in free bets when signing up and depositing (and then wagering) £10.

New customers based in the UK can sign up using the SpreadEx bonus code INDY2024, or by clicking one of the sign up links in this article.

They must then make a minimum deposit of £10 via an eligible payment method. SpreadEx is also one of the standout Apple Pay betting sites and Google Pay betting sites on the market, offering mobile customers fast and secure online transactions.

Once customers have made their deposit, they then have to make a qualifying bet of at least £10 on a fixed-odds sports event with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet is settled, customers will receive 1x £10 free fixed odds bet, 1 x £5 free total goals football spread bet, 1 x £5 racing winning favourites spread bet and 1 x £1 horse racing race index spread bet. Twenty four hours after your qualifying bet settles, you will receive a second installment of free bets.

Customers must open a spread betting account to use spread bet free bets, and the free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet.

Free bet stakes are not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets, and they must be used within 28 days.

How to claim the SpreadEx sign up offer Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to sign up for SpreadEx. New customers can use the SpreadEx bonus code INDY2024 when signing up, although it’s not mandatory. Step 2: Click the create account button before entering your personal details into sportsbook, including name, date of birth (over 18s only), address and mobile number. Step 3: Make an initial deposit of £10 or more using an eligible payment method, including bank transfer, debit card or Apple Pay/Google Pay. Step 4: Place a £10 qualifying wager on any fixed-odds sports market at odds of (1/2) or greater within seven days of registration. Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive half of your free bets immediately. The rest of your free bets are paid out 24 hours later. Step 6: Use all free bets within 28 days of them being credited.

Key terms and conditions of the SpreadEx sign up bonus

Remember to read the terms and conditions of the SpreadEx sign up offer before registering. There are further T&Cs that you need to be aware of, and these may also include those below:

This offer is only available for new customers based in the UK over the age of 18.

Customers must sign up and deposit £10 using an eligible payment method, and they must bet at least £10 on a fixed-odds sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other SpreadEx offer.

Unless otherwise stated, clients reopening SpreadEx accounts do not qualify for the offer.

You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free total goals football spread bets, 2 x free £5 racing winning favourites spread bets and 1x £1 racing cace index spread bet. Please consider whilst these are free bets, it is possible to incur losses that exceed your initial stake.

Customers who are ineligible for any promotional free bets will also be ineligible for these promotions.

No staff member (or any relation or partner thereof) of any spread betting or fixed odds bookmaking firm is eligible to take advantage of these offers.

How does the SpreadEx welcome bonus compare to other betting sites?

Overall, SpreadEx offers one of the most valuable welcome offers on the market. It beats out established operators such as Bet365 and William Hill for value, and it matches the offers at new betting sites such as BetMGM.

SpreadEx offer a different angle to other sites, using their expertise as a spread betting site to offer free bets. So users can experience a different dynamic when wagering compared to other football betting sites and horse racing betting sites.

The table below provides a quick summary of the SpreadEx welcome offer against competitors.

SpreadEx offers for existing customers

SpreadEx offer one of the best welcome offers on the market, but that’s not to say that there are not plenty of promotions for existing customers.

Referral: Users can get free bets for nothing by referring friends to SpreadEx. If your friend signs up and places a bet online, you will receive free bets up to £100 in free bets on spread betting and £50 in free bet on the fixed-odds sportsbook.

Spread free bets: Users that place regular spread bets can qualify for more SpreadEx free bet offers. By placing three spread bets in a 10 minute period, you will receive the fourth bet as a free option, depending on your chosen market. You can use this promotion as many times as you like, if you meet the criteria of the bonus.

Acca boost: SpreadEx is one to look out for among the best accumulator betting sites. Accas with three legs or more will receive a percentage boost. The more legs your acca bet contains, the higher the boost, with a maximum boost of 100 per cent on accas with 20 legs.

2nd to rag insurance: SpreadEx offers insurance for horse racing bettors, paying your stake back as a free bet up to £25 if your horse finishes second to an outsider with an SP of 33/1 or greater.

First past the post: SpreadEx credits winning bets for the horse that crosses the line first, even if that horse is later demoted. SpreadEx pays on both the FPP and the eventual winner of the race.

Double odds: If your Lucky 15, Lucky 31 or Lucky 63 settles with only one winner, SpreadEx offers double the odds of your winning selection.

Reasons to join SpreadEx betting

SpreadEx is one of the most compelling sports betting sites on the market. Here’s why:

Welcome offer: SpreadEx has one of the best welcome offers on the market, allowing users to enjoy free bets on both sides of its sportsbook for spread betting and fixed odds.

Promotions: As well as the SpreadEx sports welcome offer, the site offers plenty of promotions on offer for existing customers on both platforms.

Usability: The site itself, and the betting app, are straightforward to use. Spread betting and fixed odds are all situated within one site and betting app, with a detailed help centre and live chat available for customer support issues. There is also phone and email support available.

Responsible gambling

It is important to practice safer gambling online, and SpreadEx can help bettors stay in control of their betting through their detailed safer gambling hub.

This offers users support if required, and details help for both its fixed odds and spread betting product.

As you’ll find on all UKGC licensed gambling sites, there is a range of tools available such as deposit limits, profit and loss calculators, reality checks and self-exclusion options. If necessary, there is also a product block available.

If you need to seek help for a gambling problem, there are various charities that can help if you ever feel your gambling has got out of hand:

Summary: SpreadEx welcome offer

The SpreadEx sign up offer provides one of the best value bonuses for new customers on the market.

The SpreadEx bet 10 get 40 offer gives customers £40 in free bets, and though they are somewhat restricted in how they use them and how they are released, the odds requirement of 1/2 is very low, while they offer plenty of valid deposit methods and a simple registration process. Users simply have to use the SpreadEx bonus code INDY2024 when signing up.

Below, we’ve includes a pros and cons table to help the reader weigh up the SpreadEx sign up offer:

Pros Cons One of the most valuable welcome offers on the market Free bets not released in one tranche Excellent odds requirement of 1/2 No e-wallet payments are permitted Few limits on deposit methods Part of the sign up offer is reserved for spread betting

There are alternative SpreadEx new customer offer to suit different types of customers, and these can be found if they navigate to the promotions section.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.