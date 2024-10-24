Apple Pay is one of the newest payment options available for making deposits and withdrawals on betting sites.

Offering convenience, speed and security for Apple users has made it one of the most popular ways of depositing funds online, and has become especially useful for those customers who prefer mobile betting.

As a result, Apple Pay is becoming a staple of betting apps, but for those unfamiliar with this payment method, we’ve put together a handy guide which includes our verdict on the best Apple Pay betting sites.

Why use Apple Pay for betting?

Apple Pay offers customers a reliable, trusted, fast and secure way of depositing funds on betting sites.

Apple device users can simply add their chosen debit card to their Apple wallet to allow them to make payments using their device. It’s convenient, fast and secure, ensuring that customers’ financial data is not at risk.

For customers wishing to sign up for Apple Pay betting sites or online casinos, the process is seamless and can be accessed with a touch of a button on their Apple device.

It’s no different from how Apple users would pay for any other products using Apple Pay. The integration allows for familairity during the deposit and withdrawal process, putting customers at ease.

Apple takes the protection of its customers’ data extremely seriously. It has the latest security software in place, using encryption and tokenisation along with biometric measures such as Face ID and Touch ID.

There are a range of benefits betting sites with Apple Pay beyond convenience, ensuring you can enjoy a smooth and secure gambling experience. We’ll now explore the best betting sites that accept Apple Pay.

Best Apple Pay betting sites

1. Bet365

Bet365 are one of the standout Apple Pay betting sites available to UK bettors, who can use the service to make both deposits and withdrawals.

Customers can deposit as little as £5 and up to £5,000 using Apple Pay on Bet365, making them one of a handful of £5 deposit betting sites available to punters.

And while not every Apple Pay betting site offers withdrawals, Bet365 will allow you to take any sum of money out of your account between £5 and £2,000 using that method.

New customers can enjoy the Bet365 sign up offer by depositing through Apple Pay too, which has been fully embraced by Bet365.

2. William Hill

William Hill are a well-established operator with a strong sense of tradition, but even they have embraced the move towards Apple Pay betting sites.

They have one of the highest limits for financial transactions using Apple Pay with customers able to deposit up to £99,500. Withdrawals are also possible using Apple Pay with an upper limit of £40,000 depending on which card is linked to the service.

Unfortunately, Apple Pay can’t be used in conjunction with the William Hill sign up offer, but for future deposits, bettors can use Apple Pay to conduct their banking needs with one of our picks for the best football betting sites in the UK.

3. BetVictor

BetVictor are one of the standout betting sites that accept Apple Pay, which can be used in conjunction with one of the highest-rated betting apps on iOS.

New customers can use Apple Pay right off the bat with each BetVictor sign up offer eligible to be unlocked using Apple Pay.

Compared to other Apple Pay betting sites, the limits place on Apple Pay deposits and withdrawals are middle of the road.

BetVictor permits minimum deposit and withdrawals of £5, with a maximum deposit of £1,000 and maximum withdrawal of £50,000 for one of our favourite Premier League betting sites.

4. Parimatch

Parimatch is one of the best new betting sites in the UK and uses the same engine as BetVictor as part of the BV Gaming empire. It too allows users to qualify for its welcome offer using Apple Pay.

Instead of having to deposit £20, Parimatch’s welcome offer requires only a £5 deposit to unlock £30 in bonuses, that can be made all the smoother using Apple Pay’s instant transaction. It follows the same rules regarding future deposits to BetVictor.

However, be mindful that £10 of the Parimatch welcome offer is reserved for their slots site.

How to use Apple Pay on betting sites

For bettors looking for betting sites that use Apple Pay, the process is straightforward and secure to set up Apple Pay online. Follow these simple steps to make your deposit:

Step 1: Set up Apple Pay

If you haven't already set up Apple Pay on your iPhone or other Apple device, you'll need to do this first:

Open the Wallet app on your device

Tap the "+" sign in the top right corner

Follow the prompts to add your debit card

Verify your card with your bank

Once set up, you're ready to use betting sites with Apple Pay

Step 2: Select Apple Pay as your deposit method

Log into your chosen Apple Pay betting site

Navigate to the cashier or deposit section

Look for Apple Pay in the list of available payment methods

Select Apple Pay as your preferred deposit option

Step 3: Confirm your deposit

Enter the amount you wish to deposit

Review the transaction details

Confirm the payment using your device's authentication method

For iPhone X and later models, Face ID can be used

For earlier iPhone models, use Touch ID

If prompted, enter your Apple Pay passcode

Deposits and withdrawals made with Apple Pay are typically processed instantly, which means you can start placing bets immediately after your deposit is confirmed.

The speed of transaction is beneficial for users who want to get on the go quickly, such as capitalising on free bet offers or odds and markets that might be time sensitive.

All our recommended operators are safe betting sites, giving users peace of mind before signing up and depositing funds.

Advantages of online Apple Pay betting sites

There are a number of advantages of using Apple Pay sites. Here are just a few examples of the benefits customers can expect when using betting sites that take Apple Pay.

Speed: Speed is one of the primary advantages of using Apple Pay betting sites. Deposits are processed instantly, allowing bettors to fund their accounts quickly and take advantage last-second odds or offers. For betting sites with Apple Pay that permit withdrawals, these are also quick to process. Operators such as Bet365 are one of the best fast withdrawal betting sites on the market, ensuring your funds are returned to your account as quickly as possible.

Security: Apple Pay uses tokenisation, which replaces card numbers with unique codes for each transaction. It offers paramount security for all customers, ensuring that your financial information is not directly shared with the operator. This adds an extra layer of protection on top of the security measures used by Apple Pay betting sites. Apple Pay users also have biometric authentication controls, such as Face ID or Touch ID available before transactions can be made online.

Convenience: Convenience is the standout advantage for using Apple Pay on betting sites. It's incredibly easy to use across all Apple devices, allowing those users to access their payment methods without having to type card or bank details. Apple Pay integrates seamlessly with users' existing payment methods.

Privacy: Apple Pay offers anonymity for users sharing their financial details with betting sites. Apple doesn't collect or store transaction information, providing privacy for users who make deposits and withdrawals using this service.

Limits: Transaction limits are higher with Apple Pay compared to some other e-wallets, allowing for larger deposits and withdrawals. This can be particularly beneficial for high-stakes bettors or those who prefer to make fewer, larger transactions.

Control: Apple Pay provides control over spending and security over card data. Bettors can track their deposits through the Apple Wallet app, giving a complete history of their spending on certain platforms. If a device is lost or stolen, users have the option to quickly disable Apple Pay, adding an extra layer of security to their funds.

Are there any drawbacks to using Apple Pay?

There are also potential drawbacks to using Apple Pay betting sites. Bear these in mind before considering signing up online.

Withdrawals: Apple Pay is not widely accepted as a withdrawal method. Many gambling sites that accept Apple Pay for deposits do not offer it as a withdrawal method. This means that users might need to rely on alternative methods such as bank transfers to withdrawl funds. Customers using PayPal betting sites can use PayPal to deposit and withdraw funds.

Availability: Apple Pay is not universally available across the industry. Although it is growing in popularity, you will not find Apple Pay on all betting sites in the UK. It’s a notable inconsistency across the industry and if you have multiple betting accounts, you may have to use different payment methods on different betting sites.

Restriction: Apple Pay is exclusive to users with Apple devices. If you don’t have an Apple device, you will not be able to use this method. There are limitations even if you do have an Apple device based on the model or software version. Older Apple devices that don't support the latest iOS version may not be compatible with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay betting bonuses

Users of Apple Pay betting sites can qualify for a range of bonuses when signing up or using the betting site as an existing customer. Here are a few examples of what Apple Pay sports betting sites provide:

Welcome bonus: New customers can sign up for Apple Pay betting sites to claim a welcome bonus, which include free bets and casinos bonus credits to use online. Bet365, BetVictor, Parimatch and TalkSport Bet are among the betting sites that use Apple Pay that allow users qualify for the welcome offer using this payment method. Common welcome offers include bet £10 get £30 and bet £10 get £40 in free bets among others.

Free bets: All our recommended Apple Pay betting sites offer free bets for existing customers. These can include bet and get offers, loyalty bonuses, free bet clubs and acca insurance. These are widely available for new and existing customers online.

Enhanced odds: You’ll find enhanced odds are a regular promotion offered by all betting sites. This type of promotion can range across several sports and markets. With this offer, you get better value on your odds than you ordinarily would.

Acca boosts: Customers who use accumulator betting sites that accept Apple Pay can enjoy boosts on accas. Depending on the bookie and the number of legs on your acca bet, you can get boosts up to 100 per cent on successful punts.

Free games: Apple Pay betting sites have a range of free games on offer that provide bonuses for customers. Free games are available across sports such as football and horse racing, and are often predictor games where you only guess the correct outcome of a match or a race to win a prize.

Is Apple Pay safe for online betting?

Apple Pay is one of the safest payment methods to use for online betting. Using tokenisation, which uses a unique, device-specific token rather than you actual card number. Your card details are never stored on your device or shared with Apple Pay betting sites, reducing the overall risk.

As with all transactions on Apple devices, users can select biometric verification through Face ID or Touch ID or use their passcode to authorise payments. These add an extra layer to the already strong security measures in place to protect data.

If you lose your device or it is stolen, Apple users can use Find My iPhone to suspend Apple Pay remotely. Your bank also verifies each card you add to Apple Pay, ensuring only authorised cards are used.

Apple Pay betting tips

Check for fees: Although Apple Pay typically does not charge fees for transactions, it’s essential to check with the betting site for any associated fees.

Although Apple Pay typically does not charge fees for transactions, it’s essential to check with the betting site for any associated fees. Welcome bonus : Ensure you can deposit with Apple Pay and receive the welcome bonus from your chosen betting site. Read all the terms and conditions before signing up.

: Ensure you can deposit with Apple Pay and receive the welcome bonus from your chosen betting site. Read all the terms and conditions before signing up. Verify withdrawal methods: Ensure that the betting site you choose has an alternative withdrawal method since Apple Pay may not support withdrawals.

Ensure that the betting site you choose has an alternative withdrawal method since Apple Pay may not support withdrawals. Track your spending: Ensure you follow responisble gambling practices when using Apple Pay. Remain within a budget and don’t exceed it.

Responsible gambling

Responsible gambling should be followed by all bettors online. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment and never a way to make money. Even if you know a lot about sport, anyone can lose a bet.

When betting always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so whatever the circumstances remain in control of your budget. Never chase losses.

Responsible gambling tools are offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion for users who require assistance.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Summary: Apple Pay betting sites

Apple Pay offers a convenient, fast, secure and private way of depositing and withdrawing funds on Apple Pay betting sites.

As well as being safe, deposits are straightforward and can often be made with as little as £5.

You can also take advantage of specific offers aimed at Apple Pay customers but remember not all bookmakers use Apple Pay, or allow it as an option with their bonuses so just make sure you do your research before signing up.

Apple Pay makes depositing and withdrawing funds a seamless process, allowing you to enjoy your gambling experience.

Apple Pay betting sites FAQs

What are the benefits of using Apple Pay?

There are many benefits of using Apple Pay. These include using a payment method that is convenient, safe, fast and private when depositing and withdrawing funds on Apple Pay betting sites.

What are the best Apple Pay betting sites?

All our recommended Apple Pay betting sites are quality operators, although the standout options are Bet365, William Hill and BetVictor that offer the best gambling experiences online.

Are Apple Pay betting sites safe?

Yes. Apple Pay betting sites are secure. We only consider betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. Customers using Apple Pay have a top level of security, including encryption and tokenisation, to protect their data.

Can you unlock bonuses using Apple Pay betting sites?

Yes. Parimatch, Bet365 and BetVictor permit users to deposit with Apple Pay to unlock their respective welcome bonuses. Existing customers can claim regular offers on Apple Pay betting sites.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.